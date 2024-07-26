5 of the best feng shui kitchen colors for a relaxing space according to experts

We all want to create a relaxing yet sociable kitchen that suits our daily needs and is stylish to boot. The Chinese art of feng shui is about creating the right energy and flow throughout the space.

This is relevant whether your kitchen is large or small, keeping your space peaceful as much as possible is something we all strive to do.

As well as keeping on top of your kitchen clutter – an important factor in keeping the energy flowing – kitchen colors are key to a restful feel. We asked our experts for the best feng shui kitchen colors and why they work best.

1. Green

(Image credit: Otto Tiles & Design / Brooke Copp-Barton Interiors / Megan Taylor Photography.)

Pale green is a key feng shui color and it's ideal for kitchen cabinets and walls especially if the shade is muted.

"Soft earthy greens are a great color for a kitchen, it's calming and soothing which well suits the busy heart of the home. In feng shui, green, which represents the element of wood, can be used across the home and symbolizes growth and evolution as well as stability and strength," says Damla Turgut, founder and creative director at Otto Tiles & Design.

The other key element with picking the right feng shui color is that it can have health benefits, Damla adds, "When used in the kitchen it balances out the elements of fire and water and as a color is believed to also promotes digestion."

For a similar green shade try Lick's Green 09 Matt, it's a subtle shade that adds a hint of color without being too strong.

Damla Turgut Social Links Navigation Founder and creative director, Otto Tiles & Design

2. White

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

The simplicity of white makes it a perfect color for a kitchen using feng shui methods. White represents renewal and a clean slate and of course, we know about the benefits of using it from an interior design point of view too.

David Silva, interior designer at HomRem gives us his advice on using white:

"It's important to understand what the term means before listing any colors. In a sentence, Feng Sui describes the Chinese philosophy of matching the energy of an environment with the desired energy of its occupants. White promotes purity and cleanliness. It also reflects natural light the best, which increases energy and positivity in the room."

To copy this look use Benjamin Moore's Silver Satin OC-26 on your walls and White Dove OC-17 on trim, ceiling, cabinets, and island, both will create a bright feel and a good feng shui flow.

David Silva Social Links Navigation Owner and interior designer, HomRem LLC

3. Sky blue

(Image credit: Cohesively Curated Interiors / Carina Skrobecki Photo)

Pastel shades are a good safe option when it comes to feng shui kitchen colors, they're easy on the eye and work well with all styles. David explains, "The colors of nature create serenity. It's a sense of calm that allows occupants to relax and share a moment with those around them. These natural colors also promote the energy of eating natural, healthy meals."

Sky blue in this instance works as it's combined with a wood element which aids calm and balance. The result is a kitchen that's light and bright with good energy. Teaming it with white, which is a metal element in feng shui also helps.



4. Yellow

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Yellow and orange offer warmth to a kitchen so if you can find a shade that sits between the two like Little Greene's Bombolone it will aid harmony too.

David Silva adds, "Yellow is a cheerful color that also increases energy," and sometimes you might need to add that to your kitchen if it's small and tends to feel dark. We love the idea of painting cabinets and walls in the same color, it ticks the color-drenching trend and adds a cohesive feel.

5. Deep red

(Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

For an energetic feel then consider a red kitchen – ideal if you love entertaining for example. In line with feng shui philosophy, it needs to be balanced with other elements to cool it down as it represents fire. An off-white or cream can help soothe the boldness and black is considered a yin color so offers balance.

Red is also auspicious when used in the northeast and southwest sectors of your home, it can help with relationships and learning. Representing yang energy it's a powerful color to use.

Copy both these colors with Benjamin Moore's Cottage Red HC-184a deep shade with brownish tones, rather like a barn door color and team it with their French White 1093 – a creamy beige that adds warmth.

Generally speaking, the best feng shui kitchen colors are those that are muted, so think soft tones like pastels for a harmonious feel that helps energy to flow around the space.

For a simple look go with white, and for a pop of energy look to an orange or red.