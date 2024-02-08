5 easy small bedroom DIY projects to try out in your place

Instead of buying all-new furniture and decor, why not try out easy small bedroom DIY projects? Not only are they dollar-saving and sustainable, but they're also very stylish.

If you don't know where to start, we've got you covered. We've spoken to designers to find out what DIY projects they love using in small bedrooms and how they do them. From re-using boxes to cutting out wallpaper, there are so many clever tricks out there.

Making your own decorations is a fab small bedroom idea, as you'll be able to add personality to your space and end up with pieces no one else will have.

Easy small bedroom DIY projects

It's time to zhuzh up your place with these designer-approved small bedroom tips for creating DIY decor.

Our experts have recommended useful products for these projects, so we have sought these out wherever possible.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Reuse wooden crates and boxes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of letting packing crates and boxes go to waste, give them a new lease of life by using them as a small bedroom storage idea.

“I like to reuse wooden crates or boxes as nightstands or storage spaces,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Arsight Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York. He's designed plenty of different rooms throughout the years, including bedrooms with DIY ideas.

He continues, “By simply painting them or staining them, you will have a chic, customized piece with functional storage.”

Be sure to choose the best colors for small bedrooms when doing this, such as lighter whites and grays, as these will also make your small bedroom look brighter.

2. Add fabric to your headboard

(Image credit: Molly Mahon)

How many times have you gone to lay back on your headboard, only to realize it’s cold and hard? This is a pain we can all relate to, but you can solve this problem yourself.

“Creating a DIY fabric panel headboard will allow you to customize the look and feel of your bedroom by choosing a fabric which compliments your decor,” says Bella Zinti, home design expert and founder of The Homey Space.

Bella Zinti Social Links Navigation Home design expert and founder of The Homey Space Bella Zinti is a home design expert, interior design graduate, and master gardener with extensive experience building and designing homes from scratch. She's also great at DIY ideas, including coming up with ones for the bedroom.

She continues, “Whether you prefer bold patterns or subtle textures, the fabric panel headboard will become your room's focal point.”

Pick a fabric you love and some upholstery wadding (we like this FoamFit Upholstery Batting on Amazon) and cut them out to a size slightly larger than your headboard. Then, sew them together, and slip the cover over your headboard.

Boom — you’ve found a great way to make your small bedroom cozier, thanks to this easy small bedroom DIY idea.

3. Cut out wallpaper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Step up your wallpaper game by cutting out pieces and adding them to the wall for a bold statement.

“You can use removable wallpaper with stencils to cut out shapes, which you can then add to your walls for unique focal point,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

Ricky Allen Social Links Navigation Interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper, experts in high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials. He's a pro at transforming rooms with clever solutions, such as bedrooms.

He adds, “It is easy to install and can be easily changed whenever you feel like updating the room's look.”

This is much simpler to do and swap out than pasting on whole rolls of wallpaper. If you’re renting, you can always do this with peel-and-stick wallpaper, too.

4. Jazz up a lampshade

(Image credit: Pooky)

Lamps are a must-have for a small bedroom, so it makes sense to give them the TLC they deserve.

Artem explains, “If you have a tired-looking lampshade, simply get out the fabric glue (Aleene’s Fabric Adhesive is just under $3 at Walmart), cut out fabric to size, and stick new material onto it to instantly change how it looks.”

He adds, “Innovative small bedroom lighting ideas can alter the mood in a room without taking much space.”

You could even finish it off with a fun trim to add color and playfulness, such as this cute Simplicity Trim from Walmart.

5. Sew your own throw pillows

(Image credit: French Bedroom)

Accent pillows have to be one of our favorite decorating ideas for this room, as they’re an easy way to make bedding look fresh and can be swapped out quickly.

Instead of going to the store and buying new ones every time you want a change, you can simply make your pillows.

Artem says, “Creating your own decorative pillows or pillow covers is an economical way of renewing your bedroom’s appearance through incorporating fresh colors or patterns.”

To create these, cut out two fabric squares, sew three edges together, then reverse the fabric and fill the pillow with stuffing such as this Fairfield Poly-Fil from Amazon.

Then, sew it all up for a completed pillow you can place on the bed or on an accent chair. So simple, but so cute.

By being a little bit creative and sprinkling your magic into your decor, you’re sure to end up with a bedroom truly reflective of who you are.

By being a little bit creative and sprinkling your magic into your decor, you're sure to end up with a bedroom truly reflective of who you are.