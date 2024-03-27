7 boho dining room ideas that feel both breezy and beautiful according to designers

When it comes to creating a laid-back place for meals, boho dining room ideas are the way to go. The style is timeless yet so relaxed, making it ideal for those who love hosting casual get-togethers.

We've spoken with design experts to find out the furniture and decor they always reach for to achieve this look. Mixing up materials, going vintage, and layering textiles are just a few tricks they use.

If you're looking for dining room ideas and want to create warm, inviting aesthetic, boho could be the design style for you.

Beautiful boho dining room ideas

Boho style can elevate large and small dining room ideas alike, which is why it's a popular design choice.

We've also rounded up useful buys throughout, in order to help you achieve the dreamy, chilled-out look.

1. Mix different materials

(Image credit: Earthborn)

Layering materials is one of the key hallmarks of boho design, adding interest and character to your dining area.

“You can combine various materials such as natural wood, stainless steel, and brass to vary the contrast and add an eclectic vibe to the space,” says Ivo Iv, design expert and founder of Decor Home Ideas.

As well as doing this with large furniture pieces, you can also do this with soft decor.

“Consider rug layering, adding a colorful or printed table runner, and using plush chairs covered with cushions,” suggests Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

We think this Madeline Table Runner from Anthropologie is the perfect base for combining different textiles in a boho dining area.

2. Use natural materials

(Image credit: Rose & Grey)

While boho dining rooms have a formal look, they mainly emphasize earthy tones, making the room relaxing, casual, and inviting.

“The best way to achieve such a look is to use natural materials such as wood, jute, rattan, and raffia, which you can bring in with furniture pieces,” Ivo explains.

“Opt for a reclaimed wood dining table or woven rattan chairs to add natural beauty to your space,” adds Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

For a quick yet dramatic infusion of natural texture, she says to try bamboo pendant lights, such as this Bayou Breeze Bamboo Light from Wayfair.

Easy assembly ZYBT Small Round Coffee Table Set Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H16 x W19 x D19

Made from: Wood

Price: $69.99 Place these around your dining table area and add plants and vases on top. Assembly tools included AllModern Fenway Round Dining Table Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H29.5 x W47.25 x L47.25

Made from: Wood

Price: $560 Make a statement in your boho dining room with this eye-catching, structured table. Handmade Highland Dunes Wicker Basket Set Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H14 x W13.25 x D13.25

Made from: Water hyacinth

Price: $49.99 Stash away any tableware in these, or even use them as a quick way to tidy up before guests arrive.

3. Bring in vintage finds

(Image credit: The Cotswold Company)

You might think of boho dining room ideas and initially picture neutral styles, but you can actually be very playful with the design pieces you bring in.

Nina explains, “Scour flea markets, thrift stores, and secondhand furniture stores for one-of-a-kind treasures to add character and charm to your dining room decor.”

She continues, “Look for vintage furniture, antique dishes (we love these Zone5GardenandHome Italian Painted Plates on Etsy), and quirky collectibles that tell a story and reflect your personal style.”

Mix vintage finds with modern pieces for an eclectic look that feels unique and lived-in.

4. Try indoor plants

(Image credit: Wayfair)

A boho dining room is incomplete without a few indoor plants to add vibrancy and breeziness

Ivo says, “Choose easy-to-grow, low-maintenance plants that can survive well indoors, and don’t forget to check on the light requirements.”

He says you can either use the plants as a centerpiece or strategically place them on different areas and surfaces for a layered look.

Alternatively, you can also go for dried flowers (these Kocat Dried Leaves from Amazon are so pretty) if you want a natural finish without any hassle whatsoever.

Air-purifying Costa Farms Peace Lily Plant Shop at Amazon Size (in.): ‎H15 x W8 x L8

Made from: Natural material

Price: $26.05 Peace lilies are a beautiful, elegant choice for dining rooms, and this one is fresh from the farm. Water once weekly Costa Farms Tall White Bird of Paradise Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H36

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $28.50 Walmart shoppers say this plant is high quality and comes packaged securely, which is always good to know. Easy to grow Costa Farms Tall Pothos Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H10 x W9 x L9

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $19.97 Add some love to your boho dining room with this pothos plant which has adorable heart-shaped leaves.

5. Play with the seating

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Say goodbye to matchy-matchy dining sets and embrace true boho charm by mixing and matching seating options.

“Combine different chair styles, materials, and colors around your dining table for a laidback look,” Nina explains.

She adds, “Mix wooden chairs with metal bistro chairs, or even add floor pillows for a casual and inviting dining experience.”

This Intelligent Design Studio Azza Floor Pillow from Amazon would look beautiful on the floor or even on a bench to add extra cushioning.

6. Create an accent wall

(Image credit: Desenio)

Transform a blank wall in your boho dining room into a boho-inspired dining room accent wall.

“Mix and match framed prints, paintings, tapestries, and macrame wall hangings to create a dynamic and visually stimulating display,” says Nina.

Artem adds, “This not only makes it visually more appealing but also lets you show off your collected treasures.”

Pair these up with family photos (this Kintyo Hanging Garland from Amazon is super cute) and travel souvenirs to add a personal touch.

Romantic touch Love Beige Wall Art Poster Shop at Desenio Size (in.): W28 x L39

Made from: Paper

Price: $32.97 When it comes to bringing the good vibes to your dining space, all you need is love. Five sizes available Acrylic Garden No 1 Poster Shop at Desenio Size (in.): H12 x W8

Made from: Paper

Price: $10.17 This print is artsy and abstract, but can easily be layered with other prints to create a gallery wall. Statement piece Courage to Bloom Poster Shop at Desenio Size (in.): H16 x W12

Made from: Paper

Price: $24.95 Add a colorful addition to your boho dining room with this bold print.

7. Finish with lovely lighting

(Image credit: Salt and Steel)

Set the mood and create a cozy ambiance in your dining room with boho-inspired lighting fixtures.

Nina says, “Choose woven bamboo chandeliers (we like this Mistana Frese Chandelier from Wayfair) or colorful glass lanterns to add a touch of whimsy to your space.”

You could always layer different light sources such as table lamps and the best candles (this Hearth and Hand with Magnolia Lidded Candle from Target is gorgeous) to create a soft and atmospheric dining experience perfect for intimate dinners.

Strategically placed lighting can also make narrow dining rooms look bigger.

Boho style is all about embracing creativity and free-spiritedness, making it a great option if you want to showcase your individuality to guests.

“You can transform your dining room into a bohemian haven as stylish as it is inviting by bringing your personality in throughout,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you want to go even more timeless with your decor, traditional dining room ideas are also worth scoping out.