9 blue kitchen cabinet ideas that will elevate your space

A blue kitchen is firmly a modern classic. It's a fabulous option if you want a color that will last and won't date. It also goes with many countertop options like wood, marble, crisp white, or black.

This is why it's one of the most popular kitchen cabinet colors – it's so easy on the eye and incredibly versatile. Navy has been the most popular shade in recent years so we've sourced some great new blue kitchen cabinet ideas that cover other shades from a hint of blue to teal and everything in between.

Calming and relaxing, blue is a wonderful color to consider and rarely goes out of fashion, check out our blue kitchen cabinet ideas below and see which shade suits your space the best.

1. Choose a blue that looks great on walls too

A lively blue will add life to an existing space that's looking a little tired. This shade is Drawing Room Blue by Farrow & Ball and is a good clean shade of blue that looks striking when paired with white.

"Blue kitchens are deeply popular and for good reason. They don’t seem to age in look, a tried and tested formula that just keeps on giving," says Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball.

If you love the shade of blue you've chosen, why not use it onto walls too? Patrick agrees, "Rather than blue cabinetry against a white wall backdrop, go for a bit of blue-on-blue saturation."

2. Dark and moody for drama

If pale and bright isn't for you, then consider a dark inky blue. Full of drama and depth, this shade is cocooning and cozy.

"Dark, special and almost daring, Pantry Blue is so popular people often think it is a kitchen range called The Pantry Blue Kitchen. It literally goes with anything and everything and is the easiest of the dark colors to go for as it is uncomplicated to style up for glam or style down for effortless simplicity," says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens

Add balance with a wood countertop and texture with authentic stone floor tiles, both will add warmth too.

3. A hint of blue sky

A hint of blue is just as beautiful as a deeper shade, this color has a slight gray undertone which means you could accessorize with that or blue.

“A key trend is for greys, off-whites, or light blue alongside a dark blue accent color. People often choose a darker blue for small touches, such as a feature island or a cupboard interior. The result is a kitchen that is calm and tranquil, but not lacking character," says Richard Moore, design director at Martin Moore.

This color is perfect if you have a small kitchen, it will brighten it up whilst preventing it from feeling too cold.

For three pale blue shades check out our paint color ideas below.

Barely there Blue 14 Matt interior paint sample Shop at Lick Price: $2 for a peel and stick color swatch A lovely pale shade of blue that will brighten up a small kitchen, team with wood countertops for a country cottage look, or crisp white or marble for a contemporary style kitchen. Choose brighter blue accessories as an accent shade. Ice blue Glacier Lake 867 interior paint sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2.50 for a color swatch A light blue gray that's inspired by ice caps floating in the water. This is a versatile shade as it goes blue, pale green and gray. Team with jet black countertop for an edgy look. Classic shade Pale Wedgwood 249 interior paint sample Shop at Little Greene Price: $8.50 for a sample pot Derived from the 18th Century blue 'Jasperware' popularised by Josiah Wedgwood at his pottery in Staffordshire, UK. It's a pretty shade of blue that's warm in tone and goes with other colours like mint green and blush.

4. The joy of navy

Perhaps the most popular blue when it comes to kitchen cabinets, navy is a great middle ground if you don't want pale or too dark.

“Choosing a deep shade of blue for your kitchen cabinetry adds a bold yet refined statement to any kitchen. Mylands' Bond Street No. 219 is a deep, sophisticated navy that is perfect for achieving a modern, elegant look." says Dominic Myland, CEO of Mylands. Add in a marble effect countertop and backsplash that has a blue veining and you'll have a scheme that's cohesive.

For a similar sink try Amazon's SK201-23AC Orwell Copper Single Bowl Undermount Kitchen Sink, it will add a rustic feel to your navy blue kitchen.

5. Pick a gray blue

A blue gray is a lovely shade to consider, it's practical and easy to pair other colors with and it looks particularly great in a modern setting.

Cream is a good option, softer than white and easier on the eye, warming shades look best as does blonde wood.

For a similar blue check out Benjamin Moore's Violet Mist 1437, it's a good match to this lovely modern kitchen.

6. Be bold with teal

Not too keen on a trad blue – preferring a brighter slightly greener hue instead? Then teal is for you, it's blue with a hint of green which makes it bright and fun and ideal for those who want a cheerful statement for their kitchen.

“Neutral color palettes in the kitchen will never disappear – but for those who want to add a stronger injection of color, deep navy, strong teals and vibrant sky blues remain very popular," suggests Tom Howley, creative design director, Tom Howley.

Make an impact by combining teal with the right combinations of materials, Tom adds, "We recommend pairing these colors with glossy white and veined worktops for a fresh, airy scheme.”

For three brighter more punchy blues have a look at our three top shades below.

Greeny blue Florida Keys Blue 2050-40 interior sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2.50 for a color swatch sample This shade sits between blue and green so it's ideal if you love both colors. It's a good teal for a those who don't want a trad shade of blue. With gray undertones, it's a soft shade that's sits in the middle of the spectrum – not too dark or too light.

Ocean blue Blue 12 Matt paint sample Shop at Lick Price: $2 for a peel and stick paint sample That blue green of the sea that dazzles in the sun, that's the shade of this pretty blue. Ocean blue tones with warm green undertones so it's not too chilly to the eye. Team with blush and cream for a cozy feel. Contemporary blue Sloe Blue No. 87 paint sample Shop at Farrow & Ball Price: $52 for 750ml A bold blue that is perfect for a modern kitchen, it's for those who like a mid-blue but not quite ready for a navy. It has a green hint so not far off a teal, and it looks great with off whites and neutrals.

7. Perk up a scheme with cobalt blue

Cobalt blue is a wonderful shade to pick, especially for a small kitchen. It's brighter than navy and is surprisingly uplifting. It's not far off a Royal Blue and can work well with other colors – we love it here with a soft yellow.

Team with tactile elements like a coir rug, rough hewn wooden countertop on an island and artisanal ceramics like pots, plates and vases.

8. Consider a delicate blue

Blues can be punchy and bold, or delicate and soft, and this blue green shade is stunning in it's subtlety.

For a similar match consider Benjamin Moore's Palladian Blue HC-144, it's beautifully calming, and is an airy blue that can look greeny when sunlight pours in. It's really versatile too, consider navy as an accent for a bold look, or flip to a pink for a bit of ice cream shade fun.

9. A grounding gray blue

Amy Courtney, founder of Amy Courtney Designs, knew she wanted a space that balanced neutrality with a pop of color and was instantly drawn to Benjamin Moore's Knoxville Gray. Described as an 'alluring blue-green with a heavy dose of gray' it's a good grounding blue shade to consider.

"This unique shade was exactly what I was looking for – a perfect blend of subtlety and bold drama. The result is a kitchen that feels modern, sophisticated, and inviting. This color provided the depth and richness that she wanted without feeling too boldly unconventional."

Add a further dimension by choosing pearlescent wall tiles, they add that shimmery feel that contrasts against a matt blue shade.

Blue is one of the most versatile and easy to live with colors you could pick for your kitchen cabinets. Have a look and see where the light flows in, do you need a warm blue or a cooler blue?

Whichever shade you pick it will work with white, marble and wood, and will give you kitchen scheme longevity.