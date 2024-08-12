How to get rid of cockroaches in the bedroom — expert advice so you can sleep in peace

Discovering cockroaches in your bedroom is a nightmare — guaranteed to cause sleepless nights. If you're in this unfortunate position, you'll want to know exactly how to banish these bugs for good.

Learning how to identify bugs in your home is an important first step, for sure, but then it's time to address the problem.

Fortunately, our industry experts are on hand, ready to reveal the five simple steps to rid your room of roaches for good...

1. Seal entry points

Cockroaches often invade homes through small cracks, gaps, and holes, so the first line of defense is to prevent them from entering your bedroom at all.

Karina Toner, operations manager at Spekless Cleaning, says, "Cockroaches really can squeeze through the tiniest cracks and crevices, so it’s essential to seal all potential entry points. Inspect the bedroom thoroughly, paying close attention to windows, doors, and walls.

"Use a high-quality caulk to seal any cracks or gaps around windows and door frames, install door sweeps to block gaps under doors, and ensure that screens on windows and vents are intact and properly fitted."

This Flex Seal Caulk from Amazon is suitable for multiple surfaces including windows and baseboards. For larger openings around pipes, steel wool can be an effective filler before sealing them with caulk. These Hyper Tough Super Fine Steel Wool Pads from Walmart are more commonly used for cleaning dishes, but act as an excellent filler for cockroach tunnels.

Ensuring that all potential entry points are blocked will reduce the likelihood of cockroaches finding their way into your bedroom.

2. Clean the bedroom

Cockroaches thrive in environments where food and water are readily available. Therefore, maintaining a clean and clutter-free bedroom is essential.

Will Cotter, owner of FreshSpace Cleaning, says, "Cockroaches love nothing more than hiding out in clutter and finding bits of food lying around. So, if you've got clutter and crumbs, it's time to get to work.

"Firstly, remove and tidy away any clutter, such as piles of clothes or papers. Keep things in drawers, cupboards or sealed bins. Next, remove any used glasses with half-full water or plates with leftover food on your bedside table.

"Now it's time for the deep clean. That means getting all the dust off everything, wiping down all the surfaces like your nightstands and dressers, and running the vacuum to get the floors clean. For wiping tasks, I like to use either Mrs. Meyer’s Everyday Cleaner, available from Target, or Lysol Disinfectant from Walmart. Both come in spray bottles, so it’s evenly applied, gentle on surfaces, and smells good."

When it comes to vacuuming, we like the Bissell CleanView for its affordability, long life, and cordless design, check out our expert guide on the best vacuum cleaners to buy.

Will adds, "Pay particular attention to your nightstands and dressers — wiping them down with a damp cloth and some dish soap — and underneath your bed. Roaches like dark, secluded spots, and this space just fits the description. Pull everything out from under there and vacuum the space thoroughly."

3. Use baits and traps

As with getting rid of ants in your home, baits or traps can be highly effectively in eliminating cockroaches that may already be present in your bedroom.

Wells Ye, founder of Fresh Tech Maid, says, "I've found gel baits like Advion Cockroach Gel Bait from Amazon highly effective for eliminating cockroaches of any species. The bait attracts the roaches, which then carry the poison back to their nest, effectively reducing the population."

Additionally, sticky traps can be placed around the room to catch roaches as they move about, giving you a clear indication of the severity of the infestation. Wells adds, "These Black Flag Roach Motel Insect Traps, also from Amazon provide a really useful, non-toxic way to catch and monitor roaches."

4. Use natural repellents

If you prefer a chemical-free approach, natural repellents can be a good option.

Karina says, "Natural repellents can be a safer alternative to chemical sprays, especially in bedrooms, and can help deter cockroaches without posing risks to humans and pets.

"Essential oils such as peppermint, eucalyptus, and lavender can be effective repellents. Mix a few drops with water and spray around the room’s perimeter and potential entry points. You can also place bay leaves in drawers and closets to repel cockroaches naturally."

Another natural repellent is diatomaceous earth, a fine powder that is harmless to humans but lethal to cockroaches. Sprinkling a thin layer of this powder around your bedroom can help keep these pests at bay.

Both Karina and Wells recommend Harris Diatomaceous Earth Food Grade from Amazon, which comes with more than 5,000 five-star customer reviews. Wells adds, "Consider pairing your purchase with this Harris Diatomaceous Earth Powder Duster, from Amazon. Its 6-inch extension nozzles allows you to apply carefully and accurately in particular areas of your bedroom."

5. Maintain cleanliness

The key to long-term cockroach control is maintaining a clean and tidy environment. Regularly vacuum your bedroom, change bed linens, and keep surfaces free from food and moisture. Make it a habit to inspect potential entry points periodically and seal them as necessary.

Will says, "The key is staying on top of things — make it a habit to avoid clutter. For example, I made a rule that if it takes me less than five minutes to do something, it needs to be done then and there.

"Also, get yourself a trash can with a lid that seals tight. Pedal bins are awesome because they pretty much stay closed all the time, plus they're convenient to use. And even with a sealed bin, empty it often. You don’t want food waste lingering around for too long, especially in the bedroom trash, because of that smell."

Will adds, "You can also scrub the bin with a mix of water, vinegar, and peppermint or eucalyptus oil when it’s time to clean. Roaches dislike these scents and will be less likely to approach."

By consistently keeping your bedroom clean and monitoring for any signs of roaches, you can prevent future infestations and enjoy a pest-free sleeping space.

A pest-free bedroom contributes to a healthier, more restful living space, allowing you to sleep soundly without worry.

