9 wavy home decor buys that are SO on-trend

This season, I’m all about swapping the straight lines and sharp edges for wonderful waves. There’s just something about wavy decor that feels so fun and playful — and that definitely fits with the kind of eclectic interior design vibe I’ve been really enjoying lately, like my fave Wes Anderson-inspired decor.

Whether you’re after organic forms and soft edges, groovy curves, or stand-out squiggles, there’s a type of wave to suit every interior design aesthetic. But to help you out, I’ve pulled together a selection of nine of my favorite wavy buys that you can shop right now.

From small abstract vases to larger pieces of furniture, you’re sure to find something in this list that works for your space — whatever its size!

Wavy home decor buys

