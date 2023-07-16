9 wavy home decor buys that are SO on-trend

This season, I’m all about swapping the straight lines and sharp edges for wonderful waves. There’s just something about wavy decor that feels so fun and playful — and that definitely fits with the kind of eclectic interior design vibe I’ve been really enjoying lately, like my fave Wes Anderson-inspired decor.
Whether you’re after organic forms and soft edges, groovy curves, or stand-out squiggles, there’s a type of wave to suit every interior design aesthetic. But to help you out, I’ve pulled together a selection of nine of my favorite wavy buys that you can shop right now.
From small abstract vases to larger pieces of furniture, you’re sure to find something in this list that works for your space — whatever its size!
Wavy home decor buys
$32.99
Finding a gorgeous vase that fits the brief is ideal if you’re looking to hop on the wavy trend — but don’t want to spend too much money. With its organic asymmetric shape and natural brown hue, this brown glass vase makes the perfect subtle statement.
$38
If you prefer cartoon-esque waves to nature-inspired ones, then this corner shelf definitely deserves a spot in your home. It’s ideal for making a statement out of a bit of wall space that would otherwise be ignored, and comes in five playful colors — pink, mustard, sage, lilac, and white. Each shelf can hold up to 8 lbs — so they’ll make the ideal home for small plants and picture frames.
$199
Swap your standard clothing rack for this squiggly one that’s sure to stand out in any room. Made from strong and sturdy iron, the playful wavy frame has been painted a pretty lavender color, and there's plenty of space for hanging your coats. Plus, the ovular-shaped base makes a great spot for storing any shoes.
$49
Are you a Barbiecore babe? If the answer is yes, then you’ll want to add this statement mirror and shelf duo to your basket. The wavy mirror edge is so on-trend, the two different color choices both really pop, and the tray is the perfect size for holding your precious lip glosses. Plus, I love that you’ve got the choice of either keeping it on your vanity or hanging it up on the wall.
$129
I thiiiiink this lamp may have just about wheedled its way to the top of my home decor wishlist. Whether your aesthetic is groovy and retro, or modern and sculptural, this wiggly iron lamp is sure to make a stand-out addition to any space. I love the oversized dome-shaped shade and think it looks chic in both ivory and black.
$49
Capable of holding up to 40 pounds of weight, this cute curved plant stand is perfect for displaying everything from plants and picture frames to decorative birthday cakes. I’m most definitely in my Barbiecore era — so this pink and red option feels spot on for me. But if you’re looking for a different color pairing, then you’ll be pleased to know that the seller has loads of different options available.
$69
With its popular and modern free-form pond shape and understated frameless edge, this abstract mirror is perfect for anyone looking to embrace the wavy aesthetic. It comes with fixings for easy hanging, and is the perfect size for placing above a small console table, or adding to an eclectic gallery wall.
$48
A stand-out way to welcome guests into your home, I’m obsessed with the wavy-edged design of this chic and modern doormat. With its beautiful monogram options, it’s clearly been designed with displaying your family initial in mind — but as someone who buys pretty much anything with a "G" on it, I see no issue with paying homage to my first name, instead.
$41.99
Far more exciting than your standard coat rack, this wall-mounted one comes in a stylish dark orange color, and boasts a really contemporary curved design that’s reminiscent of continuous waves. Both practical and aesthetic, it’s sure to brighten up a blank wall, and add a much-needed pop of color.