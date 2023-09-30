The best Urban Outfitters bed frames that'll cause nothing but sweet dreams

The best Urban Outfitters bed frames have taken over my brain and my credit card statement. But do you wanna know something? I’m not mad about it. I’m totally okay with obsessing over it, as I’ve been able to transform my rental apartment into a cute little home for myself.
It’s fair to say that my bedroom is my favorite room of all time. After all, that’s where the magic happens. And when I say *magic* what I really mean is that I sit in bed eating takeout and watching reality shows.
While I’ve splashed the cash to make sure I have the best Urban Outfitters furniture in every room, I've only recently decided to update my bed frame. And let me tell you that this was the best decision I've made in a long time. Now, I’m sharing my best picks with you.
12 of the best Urban Outfitters bed frames
There may only be 30 bed frames on the Urban Outfitters website, but what they lack in quantity, they seriously make up for in quality! And while it was a hard pick, I’ve rattled those 30 bed frames down to my favorite dozen. Honestly, it's one of my favorite places to buy bedroom furniture.
Two spacious drawers
Price: From $499
Sizes: Twin/twin XL or queen
Made from: Engineered wood
Colors: White or natural
As someone who has lived in a shoebox apartment for longer than I’d care to admit, I know that small bedroom storage ideas are everything. And so when I found this bed frame that comes with extra drawers, I was shook. This bed looks like it just has one long drawer on the side of it, but that drawer is actually split up into two smaller sections. This will give you space to store bulky bedding, winter clothes, or the hoodies you stole from your ex.
Super sleek
Price: From $549
Sizes: Full/queen
Made from: Pine wood, plywood, cottonwood, linen
Colors: Taupe, gray, or green
A platform bed is perfect for maximizing space in a small bedroom. Extra storage space always comes in handy (even if the underside of my bed currently looks like the aftermath of a junk sale), and this upholstered, low-profile bed offers just that. I absolutely love the stunning olive shade, but if you’re more into neutral tones you could also buy this bad boy in either taupe or gray. The slatted base means there's no need for a box spring either.
Mango wood construction
Price: From $699
Sizes: Twin, full, queen, and king
Made from: Mango wood
Colors: White/Brown
If you’re just as obsessed with a boho aesthetic as I am, I’ll bet you you’ll love this bed! This frame has been meticulously hand-carved out of mango wood (that’s the good stuff), which means that every single one is unique in its own way. But enough about the construction, have you seen how cute it is? The distressed look is beautiful without being OTT, basically turning your apartment into something from Emily in Paris.
Dark academia vibes
Price: $729
Sizes: One size
Made from: Rubberwood, MDF, polybutylene, Okume veneer
Colors: Brown
Most of the bed frames are light and airy, but if you’re someone who prefers the moodier side of life, let me introduce you to the Diego Bed. Made from dark rubberwood, this paneled headboard offers a herringbone pattern that oozes sophistication while also being a super sturdy base for your mattress. In fact, this base has metal rails rather than wooden frames to make it extra sturdy.
Bubblecore bed
Price: $999
Sizes: Queen
Made from: Polyester, plywood, pine wood, birch wood
Colors: Green/Taupe
Platform beds are en vogue right now, and there’s something about this particular one that I can’t get enough of. You could choose from this gorgeous green or opt for a more neutral taupe, but whichever option you go for, I can guarantee that you’ll love it. Coming in a queen size, this base will look like a giant bubble in the middle of your bedroom. And that’s pretty cool, right? A colorful and affordable adaptation of the viral cloud bed.
Built-in headboard
Price: $1,099
Sizes: Queen
Made from: Ash wood, MDF, ash wood veneer, pine wood, polyester, foam
Colors: Natural
Of course, we all think of *that* Swedish brand when we think of Scandi vibes — but UO can do Nordic just as well. And this bed frame is a true testament to that. Although the slatted base may be simple, the built-in Urban Outfitters headboard is seriously stylish. It’s upholstered for extra comfort, and the minimal aesthetic is perfect for the girlies who want a chic bed that doesn’t overpower the rest of your awesome decor.
Soft and sumptuous
Price:
Was $1,099, Now $879.20
Sizes: Full, queen, and king
Made from: Polyester, pine wood, iron, plywood
Colors: Pink or gray
If you need a minute to be alone with your thoughts, I don’t blame you. This is one of the most sensuous bed frames I’ve ever seen — and I didn’t even realize that bed frames could be sensuous. Made in stunning velvet, the striped design adds a whole new dimension that really brings it up a notch. But just as you thought it couldn’t get any better… just look at those legs! The slim and shiny metal supports are everything. Plus, it appears to be discounted in the Urban Outfitters home sale.
Matching items available
Price: $1,299
Sizes: Queen
Made from: White oak wood, MDF, plywood, oak wood veneer, pine wood
Colors: Brown
You just can’t go wrong with a wooden bed frame, can you? Nah, thought not. But this isn’t your average bit of carpentry. It’s retro but still modern, and the semicircular shape will add a bunch of extra dimension to your bedroom. And as it’s made from oak, you can guarantee that it’ll last a lifetime. The best bit, though? You could even get a matching nightstand and dresser from UO if you wanted.
Retro-boho bed frame
Price: $1,399
Sizes: One size
Made from: Rattan, mahogany wood
Colors: Natural
What business does this bed frame have being so cool?! This rattan beauty is like a 70s' dream come true, and the curving silhouette is perfect for a soft and cozy bedroom. The only downside to this bed frame is that it only comes in one size, but who cares if you have to buy the very best mattress you can afford?
Vintage appeal
Price: $1,499
Sizes: One size
Made from: Solid oak wood, oak wood veneer, and cane
Colors: Natural
If you want to add some vintage vibes to your bedroom, let me introduce you to the Alder Bed. Don’t worry, I totally wouldn’t blame you if you stopped reading right here and bought it straight away. That’s because this bed frame is both quirky and chic and would look perfect in any bedroom, no matter what decor style you’re rocking. It’s even made from solid oak, so you know it’s legit.
Scandi vibes
Price: From $1,099
Sizes: Full, queen, and king
Made from: Rubberwood
Colors: White (natural color) and light brown
If you're after a modern wood number that could be found in any Scandi gal's bedroom, look no further. It's not only cute, but the Marte bed frame has an overall 4.5-star rating, too. Even better, it can be paired with the Meiko Nightstand and Marte Storage cabinet for a super cohesive bedroom set-up. See? Adulting can be kinda fun.
Soft and fluffy
Price: $1,899.00
Sizes: One Size
Made from: Solid pinewood, polyurethane, polyester fill
Colors: White
If you want your bedroom to be a cozy and soft cocoon that makes you feel as though you’re living inside of a giant marshmallow, this bed has got you covered. This whole bed frame is covered in faux sheepskin, but it still gives off an air of quiet luxury that I absolutely love. And can you even deal with those brass legs? I certainly can’t.
How we chose these Urban Outfitters bed frames
While we weren't able to physically test each and every one of these Urban Outfitters bed frames, we instead relied on reviews and our team's expert knowledge to pick out frames with high ratings and quality components.
After shopping this list, you'll have the perfect place for your mattress. Next, let's move on to the best Urban Outfitters duvet covers so you can have bedding that looks just as cute.