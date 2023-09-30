The best Urban Outfitters bed frames that'll cause nothing but sweet dreams

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The best Urban Outfitters bed frames have taken over my brain and my credit card statement. But do you wanna know something? I’m not mad about it. I’m totally okay with obsessing over it, as I’ve been able to transform my rental apartment into a cute little home for myself.

It’s fair to say that my bedroom is my favorite room of all time. After all, that’s where the magic happens. And when I say *magic* what I really mean is that I sit in bed eating takeout and watching reality shows.

While I’ve splashed the cash to make sure I have the best Urban Outfitters furniture in every room, I've only recently decided to update my bed frame. And let me tell you that this was the best decision I've made in a long time. Now, I’m sharing my best picks with you.

12 of the best Urban Outfitters bed frames

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

There may only be 30 bed frames on the Urban Outfitters website, but what they lack in quantity, they seriously make up for in quality! And while it was a hard pick, I’ve rattled those 30 bed frames down to my favorite dozen. Honestly, it's one of my favorite places to buy bedroom furniture.

How we chose these Urban Outfitters bed frames

While we weren't able to physically test each and every one of these Urban Outfitters bed frames, we instead relied on reviews and our team's expert knowledge to pick out frames with high ratings and quality components.

After shopping this list, you'll have the perfect place for your mattress. Next, let's move on to the best Urban Outfitters duvet covers so you can have bedding that looks just as cute.