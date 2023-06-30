The best places to buy bedroom furniture for your apartment

Get your cozy on

Dresser, table and side table on checkerbooard background
(Image credit: Future)
Danielle Valente
By Danielle Valente
published

Before setting up shop somewhere new, scope out the best places to buy bedroom furniture. Not only do you need your space to look stylish (a given), but cozy vibes are non-negotiable — especially if you resort to TikTok sleep hacks on the reg.

Regardless of the pieces you need or the amount of space you're working with, we'll help you find the perfect style and most practical items to turn your sleep haven into the stuff of dreams. (Psst, check out how to make your bed more comfortable for an extra dose of inspo.) 

The best places to buy bedroom furniture

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

In need of a new dresser or armoire? Toying with the idea of a vanity.. .maybe even a neighboring floor-length mirror? We have you covered from all styles, price points, and offerings. Can we get a drumroll pls? Your dream bedroom is waiting. 

1. Urban Outfitters

bed and planting in an urban outfitters bedroom

(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

Those boho home decor finds you keep liking on TikTok? Chances are they're from Urban Outfitters. The retailer is known for its playful, carefree aesthetic, but doesn't skimp on quality. Its dressers, rugs, nightstands, and so forth will likely take up real estate in your first several places.

Marte 6-Drawer Dresser
Marte 6-Drawer Dresser

Size: 55" W x 18" D x 37.25" H
Made from: Wood, rattan
Price: $1,099

This bohemian piece will pull the look of the room together and keep your favorite clothes organized with six drawers. 

Levi Clothing Rack
Levi Clothing Rack

Size: 29.53" L x 17.72" W x 66.93" H
Made from: Bamboo
Price: $129 

If closet space is a luxury, keep your garments organized (and looking stylish) with a freestanding clothing rack. 

Deco Sun Headboard
Deco Sun Headboard

Size: 62" L x 0.75" W x 31" H
Made from: Wood with metallic finishes
Price: $349

Even if the sun is setting when you tuck in, this deco-inspired headboard will always keep your space bright and airy. 

2. Dormify

dormify bedroom

(Image credit: Dormify)
  • Known for: Decor for small spaces 
  • Available at: Dormify

Chances are, space on campus was limited... and that's likely the scenario in your first apartment, too. Luckily, you have the option for big style even in the smallest of spaces thanks to Dormify. These picks are perfect for the young Gen Z renters setting up their first home.

Houston Velvet Bed
Houston Velvet Bed

Size: Twin, full or queen
Made from: Polyester
Price: $749 

Embrace balletcore with this light-hued, velvet bed that screams "cozy." 

Steel Side Table
Steel Side Table

Size: 12.75" x 17.4" x 23.4"
Made from: Steel
Price: $52 

Go glam and keep your bedside necessities easily accessible. 

Faux Fur Bench
Faux Fur Bench

Size: 15" W x 45" L x 15" H
Made from: Faux fur, MDF
Price: $131

Accentuate the throw you placed at the edge of your bed with this playful find. 

3. Wayfair

wayfair bedroom

(Image credit: Wayfair)
  • Known for: A variety of decor and furniture from thousands of suppliers
  • Available at: Wayfair

Wayfair is the Mecca of home decor buys for all types of dwellers. Regardless of space, size, and style, the retailer will inspire you to add to your cart in no time. And with the fair prices, you'll likely keep saying, "just one more."

bedroom set from wayfair
Austin 4-Piece Bedroom Set

Size: Various
Made from: Wood
Price: $1,864.98

For an industrial feel, this bedroom set will keep all of your items organized while looking modern in the process.

Robert Armoire
Robert Armoire

Size: 68'' H X 36'' W X 16'' D
Made from: Wood
Price: $305.99

A favorite farmhouse find, this armoire offers two fixed shelves and four adjustable shelves for storage needs.

Gensheimer Vanity
Gensheimer Vanity

Size: 57.4'' H X 37.4'' W X 16'' D
Made from: Manufactured wood
Price: $339.99

Small but impactful, this glam setup provides a great space for you to toy around with your beauty routine. 

4. Target

Target bedroom, closeup of a bed

(Image credit: Target)
  • Known for: Boho, farmhouse finds
  • Available at: Target

We've said it once and we'll say it again: They don't call it Greatland for nothing, folks. Target's decor brands partner with top designers (Justina Blakeney, Chip & Joanna Gaines) to provide style and reliability. If you think you're just venturing in for toiletries, a trip down the home aisle will definitely change that plan.

Curved Metal Bed Frame
Curved Metal Bed Frame

Size: Queen, king
Made from: Steel
Price: $502-$600

Going for a modern farmhouse vibe? A steel bed and a set of these luxurious bamboo bed sheets will send you off to Neverland in no time. 

Costway Nightstand
Costway Nightstand

Size: 24" H x 12" W x 16" D
Made from: MDF
Price: $50.99 

Small yet sturdy, this black or brown nightstand will keep your knickknacks in order — plus it's easily moveable. 

Hyacinth Trunk Table
Hyacinth Trunk Table

Size: 17" H x 33" W x 17" D
Made from: Woven water hyacinth
Price: $219.99

Part storage, part aesthetics, and wholly adorable, this is one bin that is suitable for multiple spots in your abode.

5. Walmart

walmart bedroom

(Image credit: Walmart)
  • Known for: Affordable finds in a variety of styles
  • Available at: Walmart

Much like your trip to Target, you'll venture to Walmart for a box of tissues and a carton of milk and leave having purchased a bedroom set. The prices are all within reason and make the selection perfect for first-time renters. Plus, you'll find various collections from your favorite lifestyle pioneers, like the inimitable Drew Barrymore.

Modern Wood Brown Bedroom Set
Modern Wood Brown Bedroom Set

Size: Various
Made from: Engineered wood
Price: $573.99

Add a natural feel to your bedroom with this three-piece Sindoori Mango set.

Diamond Tufted Upholstered Headboard
Diamond Tufted Upholstered Headboard

Size: Queen
Made from: Wood, fabric upholstery
Price: $245.35

Bedtime is luxurious thanks to this studded, upholstered headboard. No need for an excessive amount of throw pillow
this is the statement-maker. 


NeuType Aluminum Alloy Mirror
NeuType Aluminum Alloy Mirror

Size: 71" H X 31" W
Made from: Aluminum Alloy
Price: $149.00

Make sure your OOTD is in check with the help of this sleek, chic mirror.

6. West Elm

West Elm Bedroom

(Image credit: West Elm)
  • Known for: Sustainable, midcentury, modern finds
  • Available at: West Elm

If you want to invest in a quality piece that will withstand the test of time, West Elm's contemporary-styled selection offers a lot to love.

Quinn Closed 2-Drawer Nightstand
Quinn 2-Drawer Nightstand

Size: 21" W x 17" D x 25" H
Made from: Mahogany wood, rubberwood
Price: $384-$549

Keep gadgets and gizmos tucked away and let this gorgeous lacquer and wood number do the talking. You don't need much on top of it, but plants are always encouraged, of course.

Ida Woven Screen
Ida Woven Screen

Size: 60.4" W x 1.5" D x 67.75" H
Made from: Mango wood frame
Price: $383.20

Whether you're looking to have some privacy or simply make a statement, what better and more original way to do so?

Shelter Bench
Shelter Bench

Size: 64" W x 22.5" D x 28.5" H
Made from: Solid oak, upholstery
Price: $959.20-$1,349

Place at the foot of the bed for a cozy pop... and an extra place to keep those throw pillows you've been collecting.

7. World Market

world market bedroom

(Image credit: World Market)
  • Known for: Eclectic, boho styles
  • Available at: World Market

For a light, fresh feel, World Market's style is eye-catching yet zen. It might make you feel inclined to burn some sage and put your favorite record on.

Mila Natural Fiber Headboard
Mila Natural Fiber Headboard

Size: Queen, king
Made from: Steel, natural banana leaves
Price: $449.99

Mila sports a "coastal-resort vibe" that will put you in a summer state of mind 24/7/365.

Kira Rattan Cane and Wood Daybed Frame
Kira Rattan Daybed Frame

Size: 79.5" W x 41" D x 33.75" H
Made from: Rubberwood, rattan cane
Price: $699.99

The perfect pitstop for a power nap, this boho, rattan day bed is chic and cozy... without being too cozy. 

Round Aged Driftwood Carved Wood Lattice Accent Table
Round Driftwood Accent Table

Size: 17" D x 18" H
Made from: Mango wood
Price: $199.99

Pair off Mila's coastal vibe with one of these babies on each side of the bed for a beachy accent.

8. The Home Depot

The Home Depot bedroom

(Image credit: The Home Depot)
  • Known for: Traditional, farmhouse finds
  • Available at: Home Depot

Not exclusive to hardware and appliances, The Home Depot actually has a reliable selection of furniture and keeps things current. While you're grabbing that can of paint, be sure to check out the bedroom offerings — you won't regret it. 

Avilla Winter Oak Armoire
Avilla Winter Oak Armoire

Size: 48.75" H x 47" W x 19.5" D
Made from: Wood
Price: $559.99

With five drawers, three adjustable shelves and a five-year limited guarantee, what more could you ask for?

Chennai Whitewash King Bed
Chennai Whitewash King Bed

Size: Queen, king
Made from: Mango wood
Price: $1,099

Sleep easy on this ethereal find. The light tones will match the vanilla girl aesthetic you've been dreaming of.

Preston Dark Teal Upholstered Club Chair
Preston Teal Club Chair

Size: 30.5" H x 30.5" W x 30.5" D
Made from: Wood, fabric
Price: $215.09

It's small but Preston packs a big punch with its bold teal shade. It's practically begging for a floral throw pillow.

9. Pottery Barn

a coastal clean bedroom at pottery barn

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)
  • Known for: Traditional, coastal decor 
  • Available at: Pottery Barn

Think back to the homes in every Nancy Myers movie you've ever seen — that's the essence of Pottery Barn, minus Diane Keaton in a turtleneck. If you fancy the coastal grandmother TikTok trend, Pottery Barn is for you. 

Sausalito Cane Nightstand
Sausalito Cane Nightstand

Size: 28" W x 17" D x 29.5" H
Made from: Wood and rattan
Price: $799

Sausalito is a light, airy addition to any beach house aesthetic. We can hear the waves now!

Cala Rattan Dresser
Cala Rattan Dresser

Size: 28" W x 17" D x 29.5" H
Made from: Mahogany, natural rattan
Price: $1,529

The beach vibes are alive and well with this spacious six-drawer dresser. Place a generous-sized vase with eucalyptus to complete the look. 

Malibu Seagrass Mirror
Malibu Seagrass Mirror

Size: 36.25" W x 76.25" L
Made from: Seagrass, mahogany, MDF
Price: $999

Make sure your sarong and straw hat are in place by taking a quick peek in the Malibu mirror.

10. IKEA

IKEA bedroom with white comforter

(Image credit: IKEA)
  • Know for: Sleek, modern, Scandi-minimal style
  • Available at: IKEA

The style and quality of IKEA pieces have only gotten stronger, and you'd be remiss to skip out on a browse of its trendy, affordable finds. The only downside? The assembly can be a tad tricky, but not unmanageable. 

Koppang Chest
Koppang Chest

Size: 36" W x 19" D x 33" H
Made from: Particleboard
Price: $129.99

Sturdy and stylish, Koppang will get the job done in any small bedroom.

Kleppstad Bed Frame
Kleppstad Bed Frame

Size: Full/double, queen
Made from: Metal, textile
Price: $199

A sleek, chic design that will make you say "ahh" once you tuck in. Bonus? The cover is washable. *High five*

Gladom Tray Table
Gladom Tray Table

Size:  17 1/2" L x 20 5/8" D
Made from: Powder-coated steel
Price: $24.99 

A small space for those small trinkets, Gladom is cute, moveable and a fun little addition to your bedroom space.

Other places to buy bedroom furniture

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Contributor

Need a TV show recommendation? Maybe a few decor tips? Danielle, a digital news writer at Future, has you covered. Her work appears throughout the company’s lifestyle brands, including My Imperfect Life, Real Homes, and woman&home. Mainly, her time is spent at My Imperfect Life, where she’s attuned to the latest entertainment trends and dating advice for Gen Z.


Before her time at Future, Danielle was the editor of Time Out New York Kids, where she got to experience the best of the city from the point of view of its littlest residents. Before that, she was a news editor at Elite Daily. Her work has also appeared in Domino, Chowhound, and amNewYork, to name a few. 


When Danielle’s not writing, you can find her testing out a new recipe, reading a book (suggestions always welcome), or rearranging the furniture in her apartment…again. 

Latest

SPONSORS