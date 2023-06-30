The best places to buy bedroom furniture for your apartment

Before setting up shop somewhere new, scope out the best places to buy bedroom furniture. Not only do you need your space to look stylish (a given), but cozy vibes are non-negotiable — especially if you resort to TikTok sleep hacks on the reg.
Regardless of the pieces you need or the amount of space you're working with, we'll help you find the perfect style and most practical items to turn your sleep haven into the stuff of dreams. (Psst, check out how to make your bed more comfortable for an extra dose of inspo.)
The best places to buy bedroom furniture
Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
In need of a new dresser or armoire? Toying with the idea of a vanity.. .maybe even a neighboring floor-length mirror? We have you covered from all styles, price points, and offerings. Can we get a drumroll pls? Your dream bedroom is waiting.
1. Urban Outfitters
- Known for: A retro, boho style
- Available at: Urban Outfitters
Those boho home decor finds you keep liking on TikTok? Chances are they're from Urban Outfitters. The retailer is known for its playful, carefree aesthetic, but doesn't skimp on quality. Its dressers, rugs, nightstands, and so forth will likely take up real estate in your first several places.
Size: 55" W x 18" D x 37.25" H
Made from: Wood, rattan
Price: $1,099
This bohemian piece will pull the look of the room together and keep your favorite clothes organized with six drawers.
Size: 29.53" L x 17.72" W x 66.93" H
Made from: Bamboo
Price: $129
If closet space is a luxury, keep your garments organized (and looking stylish) with a freestanding clothing rack.
2. Dormify
- Known for: Decor for small spaces
- Available at: Dormify
Chances are, space on campus was limited... and that's likely the scenario in your first apartment, too. Luckily, you have the option for big style even in the smallest of spaces thanks to Dormify. These picks are perfect for the young Gen Z renters setting up their first home.
Size: Twin, full or queen
Made from: Polyester
Price: $749
Embrace balletcore with this light-hued, velvet bed that screams "cozy."
Size: 12.75" x 17.4" x 23.4"
Made from: Steel
Price: $52
Go glam and keep your bedside necessities easily accessible.
3. Wayfair
- Known for: A variety of decor and furniture from thousands of suppliers
- Available at: Wayfair
Wayfair is the Mecca of home decor buys for all types of dwellers. Regardless of space, size, and style, the retailer will inspire you to add to your cart in no time. And with the fair prices, you'll likely keep saying, "just one more."
Size: Various
Made from: Wood
Price: $1,864.98
For an industrial feel, this bedroom set will keep all of your items organized while looking modern in the process.
Size: 68'' H X 36'' W X 16'' D
Made from: Wood
Price: $305.99
A favorite farmhouse find, this armoire offers two fixed shelves and four adjustable shelves for storage needs.
4. Target
- Known for: Boho, farmhouse finds
- Available at: Target
We've said it once and we'll say it again: They don't call it Greatland for nothing, folks. Target's decor brands partner with top designers (Justina Blakeney, Chip & Joanna Gaines) to provide style and reliability. If you think you're just venturing in for toiletries, a trip down the home aisle will definitely change that plan.
Size: Queen, king
Made from: Steel
Price: $502-$600
Going for a modern farmhouse vibe? A steel bed and a set of these luxurious bamboo bed sheets will send you off to Neverland in no time.
Size: 24" H x 12" W x 16" D
Made from: MDF
Price: $50.99
Small yet sturdy, this black or brown nightstand will keep your knickknacks in order — plus it's easily moveable.
5. Walmart
- Known for: Affordable finds in a variety of styles
- Available at: Walmart
Much like your trip to Target, you'll venture to Walmart for a box of tissues and a carton of milk and leave having purchased a bedroom set. The prices are all within reason and make the selection perfect for first-time renters. Plus, you'll find various collections from your favorite lifestyle pioneers, like the inimitable Drew Barrymore.
Size: Various
Made from: Engineered wood
Price: $573.99
Add a natural feel to your bedroom with this three-piece Sindoori Mango set.
Size: Queen
Made from: Wood, fabric upholstery
Price: $245.35
Bedtime is luxurious thanks to this studded, upholstered headboard. No need for an excessive amount of throw pillow
this is the statement-maker.
6. West Elm
- Known for: Sustainable, midcentury, modern finds
- Available at: West Elm
If you want to invest in a quality piece that will withstand the test of time, West Elm's contemporary-styled selection offers a lot to love.
Size: 21" W x 17" D x 25" H
Made from: Mahogany wood, rubberwood
Price: $384-$549
Keep gadgets and gizmos tucked away and let this gorgeous lacquer and wood number do the talking. You don't need much on top of it, but plants are always encouraged, of course.
Size: 60.4" W x 1.5" D x 67.75" H
Made from: Mango wood frame
Price: $383.20
Whether you're looking to have some privacy or simply make a statement, what better and more original way to do so?
7. World Market
- Known for: Eclectic, boho styles
- Available at: World Market
For a light, fresh feel, World Market's style is eye-catching yet zen. It might make you feel inclined to burn some sage and put your favorite record on.
Size: Queen, king
Made from: Steel, natural banana leaves
Price: $449.99
Mila sports a "coastal-resort vibe" that will put you in a summer state of mind 24/7/365.
Size: 79.5" W x 41" D x 33.75" H
Made from: Rubberwood, rattan cane
Price: $699.99
The perfect pitstop for a power nap, this boho, rattan day bed is chic and cozy... without being too cozy.
8. The Home Depot
- Known for: Traditional, farmhouse finds
- Available at: Home Depot
Not exclusive to hardware and appliances, The Home Depot actually has a reliable selection of furniture and keeps things current. While you're grabbing that can of paint, be sure to check out the bedroom offerings — you won't regret it.
Size: 48.75" H x 47" W x 19.5" D
Made from: Wood
Price: $559.99
With five drawers, three adjustable shelves and a five-year limited guarantee, what more could you ask for?
Size: Queen, king
Made from: Mango wood
Price: $1,099
Sleep easy on this ethereal find. The light tones will match the vanilla girl aesthetic you've been dreaming of.
9. Pottery Barn
- Known for: Traditional, coastal decor
- Available at: Pottery Barn
Think back to the homes in every Nancy Myers movie you've ever seen — that's the essence of Pottery Barn, minus Diane Keaton in a turtleneck. If you fancy the coastal grandmother TikTok trend, Pottery Barn is for you.
Size: 28" W x 17" D x 29.5" H
Made from: Wood and rattan
Price: $799
Sausalito is a light, airy addition to any beach house aesthetic. We can hear the waves now!
Size: 28" W x 17" D x 29.5" H
Made from: Mahogany, natural rattan
Price: $1,529
The beach vibes are alive and well with this spacious six-drawer dresser. Place a generous-sized vase with eucalyptus to complete the look.
10. IKEA
- Know for: Sleek, modern, Scandi-minimal style
- Available at: IKEA
The style and quality of IKEA pieces have only gotten stronger, and you'd be remiss to skip out on a browse of its trendy, affordable finds. The only downside? The assembly can be a tad tricky, but not unmanageable.
Size: 36" W x 19" D x 33" H
Made from: Particleboard
Price: $129.99
Sturdy and stylish, Koppang will get the job done in any small bedroom.
Size: Full/double, queen
Made from: Metal, textile
Price: $199
A sleek, chic design that will make you say "ahh" once you tuck in. Bonus? The cover is washable. *High five*