The best places to buy bedroom furniture for your apartment

Before setting up shop somewhere new, scope out the best places to buy bedroom furniture. Not only do you need your space to look stylish (a given), but cozy vibes are non-negotiable — especially if you resort to TikTok sleep hacks on the reg.

Regardless of the pieces you need or the amount of space you're working with, we'll help you find the perfect style and most practical items to turn your sleep haven into the stuff of dreams. (Psst, check out how to make your bed more comfortable for an extra dose of inspo.)

The best places to buy bedroom furniture

In need of a new dresser or armoire? Toying with the idea of a vanity.. .maybe even a neighboring floor-length mirror? We have you covered from all styles, price points, and offerings. Can we get a drumroll pls? Your dream bedroom is waiting.

1. Urban Outfitters

Known for: A retro, boho style

Those boho home decor finds you keep liking on TikTok? Chances are they're from Urban Outfitters. The retailer is known for its playful, carefree aesthetic, but doesn't skimp on quality. Its dressers, rugs, nightstands, and so forth will likely take up real estate in your first several places.

Marte 6-Drawer Dresser Shop at Urban Outfitters Size: 55" W x 18" D x 37.25" H

Made from: Wood, rattan

Price: $1,099 This bohemian piece will pull the look of the room together and keep your favorite clothes organized with six drawers. Levi Clothing Rack Shop at Urban Outfitters Size: 29.53" L x 17.72" W x 66.93" H

Made from: Bamboo

Price: $129 If closet space is a luxury, keep your garments organized (and looking stylish) with a freestanding clothing rack. Deco Sun Headboard Check Amazon Shop at Urban Outfitters Size: 62" L x 0.75" W x 31" H

Made from: Wood with metallic finishes

Price: $349 Even if the sun is setting when you tuck in, this deco-inspired headboard will always keep your space bright and airy.

2. Dormify

Known for: Decor for small spaces

Chances are, space on campus was limited... and that's likely the scenario in your first apartment, too. Luckily, you have the option for big style even in the smallest of spaces thanks to Dormify. These picks are perfect for the young Gen Z renters setting up their first home.

Houston Velvet Bed Shop at Dormify Size: Twin, full or queen

Made from: Polyester

Price: $749 Embrace balletcore with this light-hued, velvet bed that screams "cozy." Steel Side Table Shop at Dormify Size: 12.75" x 17.4" x 23.4"

Made from: Steel

Price: $52 Go glam and keep your bedside necessities easily accessible. Faux Fur Bench Shop at Dormify Size: 15" W x 45" L x 15" H

Made from: Faux fur, MDF

Price: $131 Accentuate the throw you placed at the edge of your bed with this playful find.

3. Wayfair

Known for: A variety of decor and furniture from thousands of suppliers

Wayfair is the Mecca of home decor buys for all types of dwellers. Regardless of space, size, and style, the retailer will inspire you to add to your cart in no time. And with the fair prices, you'll likely keep saying, "just one more."

Austin 4-Piece Bedroom Set Shop at Wayfair Size: Various

Made from: Wood

Price: $1,864.98 For an industrial feel, this bedroom set will keep all of your items organized while looking modern in the process. Robert Armoire Shop at Wayfair Size: 68'' H X 36'' W X 16'' D

Made from: Wood

Price: $305.99 A favorite farmhouse find, this armoire offers two fixed shelves and four adjustable shelves for storage needs. Gensheimer Vanity Shop at Wayfair Size: 57.4'' H X 37.4'' W X 16'' D

Made from: Manufactured wood

Price: $339.99 Small but impactful, this glam setup provides a great space for you to toy around with your beauty routine.

4. Target

Known for: Boho, farmhouse finds

We've said it once and we'll say it again: They don't call it Greatland for nothing, folks. Target's decor brands partner with top designers (Justina Blakeney, Chip & Joanna Gaines) to provide style and reliability. If you think you're just venturing in for toiletries, a trip down the home aisle will definitely change that plan.

Curved Metal Bed Frame Shop at Target Size: Queen, king

Made from: Steel

Price: $502-$600 Going for a modern farmhouse vibe? A steel bed and a set of these luxurious bamboo bed sheets will send you off to Neverland in no time. Costway Nightstand Shop at Target Size: 24" H x 12" W x 16" D

Made from: MDF

Price: $50.99 Small yet sturdy, this black or brown nightstand will keep your knickknacks in order — plus it's easily moveable. Hyacinth Trunk Table Shop at Target Size: 17" H x 33" W x 17" D

Made from: Woven water hyacinth

Price: $219.99 Part storage, part aesthetics, and wholly adorable, this is one bin that is suitable for multiple spots in your abode.

5. Walmart

Known for: Affordable finds in a variety of styles

Much like your trip to Target, you'll venture to Walmart for a box of tissues and a carton of milk and leave having purchased a bedroom set. The prices are all within reason and make the selection perfect for first-time renters. Plus, you'll find various collections from your favorite lifestyle pioneers, like the inimitable Drew Barrymore.

Modern Wood Brown Bedroom Set Shop at Walmart Size: Various

Made from: Engineered wood

Price: $573.99 Add a natural feel to your bedroom with this three-piece Sindoori Mango set. Diamond Tufted Upholstered Headboard Shop at Walmart Size: Queen

Made from: Wood, fabric upholstery

Price: $245.35 Bedtime is luxurious thanks to this studded, upholstered headboard. No need for an excessive amount of throw pillow

this is the statement-maker.

NeuType Aluminum Alloy Mirror Shop at Walmart Size: 71" H X 31" W

Made from: Aluminum Alloy

Price: $149.00 Make sure your OOTD is in check with the help of this sleek, chic mirror.

6. West Elm

Known for: Sustainable, midcentury, modern finds

If you want to invest in a quality piece that will withstand the test of time, West Elm's contemporary-styled selection offers a lot to love.

Quinn 2-Drawer Nightstand Shop at West Elm Size: 21" W x 17" D x 25" H

Made from: Mahogany wood, rubberwood

Price: $384-$549 Keep gadgets and gizmos tucked away and let this gorgeous lacquer and wood number do the talking. You don't need much on top of it, but plants are always encouraged, of course. Ida Woven Screen Shop at West Elm Size: 60.4" W x 1.5" D x 67.75" H

Made from: Mango wood frame

Price: $383.20 Whether you're looking to have some privacy or simply make a statement, what better and more original way to do so? Shelter Bench Shop at West Elm Size: 64" W x 22.5" D x 28.5" H

Made from: Solid oak, upholstery

Price: $959.20-$1,349 Place at the foot of the bed for a cozy pop... and an extra place to keep those throw pillows you've been collecting.

7. World Market

Known for: Eclectic, boho styles

For a light, fresh feel, World Market's style is eye-catching yet zen. It might make you feel inclined to burn some sage and put your favorite record on.

Mila Natural Fiber Headboard Shop at World Market Size: Queen, king

Made from: Steel, natural banana leaves

Price: $449.99 Mila sports a "coastal-resort vibe" that will put you in a summer state of mind 24/7/365.

Kira Rattan Daybed Frame Shop at World Market Size: 79.5" W x 41" D x 33.75" H

Made from: Rubberwood, rattan cane

Price: $699.99 The perfect pitstop for a power nap, this boho, rattan day bed is chic and cozy... without being too cozy. Round Driftwood Accent Table Shop at World Market Size: 17" D x 18" H

Made from: Mango wood

Price: $199.99 Pair off Mila's coastal vibe with one of these babies on each side of the bed for a beachy accent.

8. The Home Depot

Known for: Traditional, farmhouse finds

Not exclusive to hardware and appliances, The Home Depot actually has a reliable selection of furniture and keeps things current. While you're grabbing that can of paint, be sure to check out the bedroom offerings — you won't regret it.

9. Pottery Barn

Known for: Traditional, coastal decor

Think back to the homes in every Nancy Myers movie you've ever seen — that's the essence of Pottery Barn, minus Diane Keaton in a turtleneck. If you fancy the coastal grandmother TikTok trend, Pottery Barn is for you.

Sausalito Cane Nightstand Shop at Pottery Barn Size: 28" W x 17" D x 29.5" H

Made from: Wood and rattan

Price: $799 Sausalito is a light, airy addition to any beach house aesthetic. We can hear the waves now! Cala Rattan Dresser Shop at Pottery Barn Size: 28" W x 17" D x 29.5" H

Made from: Mahogany, natural rattan

Price: $1,529 The beach vibes are alive and well with this spacious six-drawer dresser. Place a generous-sized vase with eucalyptus to complete the look. Malibu Seagrass Mirror Shop at Pottery Barn Size: 36.25" W x 76.25" L

Made from: Seagrass, mahogany, MDF

Price: $999 Make sure your sarong and straw hat are in place by taking a quick peek in the Malibu mirror.

10. IKEA

Know for: Sleek, modern, Scandi-minimal style

The style and quality of IKEA pieces have only gotten stronger, and you'd be remiss to skip out on a browse of its trendy, affordable finds. The only downside? The assembly can be a tad tricky, but not unmanageable.

Koppang Chest Shop at IKEA Size: 36" W x 19" D x 33" H

Made from: Particleboard

Price: $129.99 Sturdy and stylish, Koppang will get the job done in any small bedroom. Kleppstad Bed Frame Shop at IKEA Size: Full/double, queen

Made from: Metal, textile

Price: $199 A sleek, chic design that will make you say "ahh" once you tuck in. Bonus? The cover is washable. *High five* Gladom Tray Table Shop at IKEA Size: 17 1/2" L x 20 5/8" D

Made from: Powder-coated steel

Price: $24.99 A small space for those small trinkets, Gladom is cute, moveable and a fun little addition to your bedroom space.