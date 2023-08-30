These are the Target desks I wish my college room came with

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Looking back to my college days... I wish I had my pick of these Target desks. You see, a lot of my homework and assignments were either done on the sofa at home. Or — when I lived on campus, the small desk that came with my dorm room was etched with free graffiti, and the underside was decorated with gum... gross.

Thankfully, Target is one of those retailers where you can guarantee small space furniture that isn't going to put you in your overdraft. So I've gone shopping and put together a Target desk edit, listing highly rated (4 stars and above, bb) and best-selling pieces.

I've sectioned this piece into desks with a li'l something-something in the way of organization, by color ('cause nothing revives a drab dorm like a fresh white table), and size (leaning towards the under and up to 40-inch diameter). Oh, and once you've shopped for a writing or computer desk, it's time to consider a cute office chair too.

The best Target desks to buy

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing.

Target desks with storage

Whether you're popping your Target desk in a small apartment or dorm bedroom, a couple of drawers will work wonders to keep your space organized. It also means no scary DIY (attempting to put up shelves), a wall free from nails (hey, rental deposit), and no greasy spots left by tack either!

Joanna Gaines brand 1. Wood & Cane Writing Desk Shop at Target Size (in.): H30 x W42 x D20

Made from: Wood

Storage: Two drawers

Price: $199.99 You might go (online or in-store) to buy a Target desk with some reservations about how chic it will be. Well, let me put you at ease with this Scandi baby. It's sturdy, has a natural warmth, and despite what you might think — this design isn't a cookie-cut model. That's because each piece is unique due to the natural variability in wood appearance and coloring. With non-slip foot pads 2. Costway Triangle Computer Desk Shop at Target Size (in.): H30 x W28 x D41.5

Made from: Wood

Storage: Pull-out drawer and L-shaped open shelf

Price: Was $304.99 Now $119.99 (save $185) If you thought those geometry lessons at school were a waste of time, think again. This corner desk with its 90° edge is perfect for slotting into corners (no protractor needed). The paint is also water and stain-resistant, to make it even more practical! Midcentury modern 3. ZM Home Mid-Century Modern Desk Shop at Target Size (in.): H30.3 x W44.1 x D25

Made from: Solid fir wood

Storage: Open shelf and contrasting white drawer

Price: $649.99 It's such a simple touch, but I love the angled legs on this midcentury modern table. The open shelf and contrasting white drawer provide ample storage and the rich walnut finish on the solid fir wood would suit a gender-neutral or boys' dorm room...

White Target desks

You can't beat a classic white Target desk. Forget thinking that they're too high maintenance. Most come with a lacquer that makes it easy to wipe off spilled soda and coffee.

Chalkboard door 4. Polay Modern Computer Desk with Chalkboard Door Shop at Target Size (in.): H29.88 x W42 x D21.12

Made from: MDF / Chalkboard

Storage: 1 cabinet with 2 box drawers and 1 cubby inside

Price: $249.99 Keep things fun in your dorm room and snap up this modern desk with chalkboard fascia. Open the door and you'll find three compartments including two stationery drawers and a cubby for your backpack and larger files. The laminate lacquered finish makes it super easy to keep clean. Reviewers say it's great for doing homework and that you can choose whether you want the storage setup on the left or right-hand side. Adjustable 5. Tangkula Electric Standing Desk Shop at Target Size (in.): H28-45.5 x W44 x D24

Made from: Wood

Storage: Built-in cable management

Price: Was $229.99 Now $159.99 (save $70) Prefer to stand when writing your assignments? Then this electric Target desk might be the perfect match for your needs. With height adjustable range from 28” to 45.5”, it has a simple up/down control panel for you to customize it to your needs. Bye-bye, croissant back, hello healthy posture. Plus, you won't have to worry about wires, as this desk features built-in cable management. Ideal for gamers 6. Flash Furniture Gaming Desk Shop at Target Size (in.): H37.25 x W51.5 x D23.75

Made from: Laminate and metal

Price: From $234.99 Like working hard, but playing harder? If you're the G.O.A.T of computer games, you might like this white target desk. It's got a cup holder (to keep you hydrated), a headphone hook so you can display your accessories, a raised monitor platform, and a smartphone stand to stay connected with your friends and fam. N.B: This one's the largest in our edit, so it may be an option if you're doubling up with a roomie.

Small desks at Target

If you've drawn the short straw with your siblings, or at college, you may have to search a li'l bit harder for a small desk at Target. Thankfully, I've done some filtering to find you the best furniture that'll fit in the snug of spaces. Make use of alcoves, cubbies, and foldable features to get the most out of your scheme.

Foldable 7. Costway Folding Computer Desk Shop at Target Size (in.): H29 x W18 x D31

Made from: MDF / Metal Storage: Drawer(s), Fixed Shelves Price: Was $139.99 Now $69.99 (save $70) Let's face it. When I was at college, my room was more than just the place I did homework. It was my living room, eating space, hosting area... You name it! So it's nice that this computer desk can vanish (well, almost) when I'm entertaining. Slots into spaces 8. Threshold™ Paulo Wood Writing Desk Shop at Target Size (in.): H30 x W42 x D20

Made from: Wood composite/laminate

Storage: One drawer

Price: $130 A bright white desk might look a li'l stark in a dorm bedroom (especially with poor lighting). So why not try an off-white model for size? Over 2,000 people rate this Target desk, awarding it on average 4.2 out of five stars. If you've already graduated but WFH, that'll also fit nicely into a nook or entryway. Why not pair it with a Target lamp to add extra lighting and ambiance? Leaning 9. Ulrich Transitional Stand Up Desk Shop at Target Size (in.): H70.75 x W33.75 x D15

Made from: MDF / Metal

Storage: Drawer(s), Fixed Shelves

Price: $309.99 If you haven't got space for a traditional 4-legged work table, this Target desk is for you! This leaning ladder-inspired design's footprint is a fraction of classic furniture and has a drawer and open shelving so your papers don't have to be piled high on the floor.

How we chose these Target desks

We curated this edit of Target desks based on the reviews and star ratings of shoppers in the States. As such, these Target desks have all been proudly approved by the people whose opinion matters most. In picking them, we've erred on the side of practicality, affordability, and — above all else — style.

Up next: Where to buy office chairs for the most aesthetic WFH set-up ever