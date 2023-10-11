I'm treating myself to these last-minute Prime Day deals under $25

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I had to move apartments last minute so I'm looking for Prime Day deals under $25 as a budget-friendly treat. All of the logistics around moving have left me totally broke until payday, which means that this Prime Day, I’ve had to be hella frugal when it comes to shopping the sale.

But the good news is that after spending literal hours scrolling Amazon, I’ve found some incredible deals that, even on my teeny tiny budget, are just too good to pass up. And, best of all, they’re all under $25 each.

Whether you’re in the process of moving (like me) and want some tangible and affordable apartment decorating ideas, or you’re simply looking to update your home on a budget, these low-cost Amazon Prime Day buys will tick all the right boxes. Some are decorative, others are essential, but you don't need to take out a mortgage to participate in a little bit of Prime Day shopping.

October Prime deals under $25

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

From throw blankets to extension leads, we've rounded up all of the best low-cost home buys on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

1. Osse 40oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid | Was $29.97 , Now $21.58 (save $8.39) at Amazon OK, not technically a piece of decor but so worth buying. Why? Moving is super stressful, and one thing it's easy to forget to do is hydrate. Which is where this TikTok viral tumbler (that I've had my eye on for a while) comes in. It comes in five colors and is currently a fantastic 28% off, and is ideal for drinking on the go thanks to the handle and straw combo.

2. DII Modern Zig Zag Throw Blanket | Was $32.99 , Now $21.36 (save $11.63) at Amazon We all need a super cute blanket to snuggle up under, and this zig-zag style woven cotton blend fits the bill perfectly. I personally love this teal hue but if green isn't your thing, you'll be pleased to know that it comes in a whopping 21 other colors. Whether you've just moved into a new place or wanna jazz up your current one, this is a great buy.

2. DII Reusable Cloth Bowl Cover | Was $14.99 , Now $12.74 (save $2.25) at Amazon I don't know about you but I really hate that "fridgey taste" that food develops when it's left uncovered in the refrigerator. Honestly, it makes me cringe just thinking about it. But that's where these super cute, machine-washable cotton covers (with elastic bases) come in.

4. Yikubee Essential Oil Diffuser | Was $18.99 , Now $15.38 (save $3.61) at Amazon When I first stepped into my new home I realized that it didn't smell like home. So, when I saw this chic essential oil diffuser, which has over 5,000 five-star reviews, on sale, I knew I had to have it.

5. DII Kitchen Accessories Retro Collection | Was $24.99 , Now $19.77 (save $5.22) at Amazon Bored of your mundane metal utensil holder? Why not swap it out for something a little more interesting, like this slogan utensil holder that comes in a whopping 13 colors.

6. Amazon Basics Stackable Metal Kitchen Storage Shelves | Was $19.46 , Now $16.53 (save $2.93) at Amazon Feel like your cupboard lacks enough space to store everything? I feel you on that. That's where this handy small kitchen storage idea comes in. They might not have a huge discount on offer but a discount is a discount, right?

7. Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray | Was $17.50 , Now $14 (save $3.50) at Amazon For super easy dishwashing, this Dawn dish spray is a must. As a highly-rated cleaning supply, it honestly makes washing your dishes so much easier. This bumper pack comes with one spray bottle and three refills, which should keep you going for a good while.

8. DII Woven Loop Throw | Was $31.99 , Now $17.75 (save $14.24) at Amazon Looking for a new throw to toss over your sofa or pop on the end of your bed? This pom-pom throw is 45% off and is neutral enough to look great in any space. *BRB, just added one to my cart*.

9. Arm & Hammer Power Sheets Laundry Detergent | Was $14.99 , Now $9.99 (save $5) at Amazon I use these day in, day out and honestly, they're great. If you're as much of an Arm & Hammer fan as I am, you might wanna stock up now while there's 33% off each box.

10. Kingdalux Set of Packing Cubes | Was $19.99 , Now $13.99 (save $6) at Amazon For keeping your stuff organized, whether you're heading off on vacation or moving house (like me), this set of eight packing cubes, which comes with 2900 five-star reviews from shoppers, is a total steal. These Amazon closet organizers are a must for your wardrobe (and means you can squeeze more clothes into the space).

11. DII Jewelry Stand | Was $27.74 Now $23.58 (save $4.16) at Amazon I don't know about you but my accessories always end up in a mess. I've added one of these jewelry organizers to my cart in a bid to keep my necklaces untangled and rings in close reach. Thinking of doing the same? You'll be pleased to know that it comes in nine different colors.

12. Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit | Was $29.99 , Now $19.94 (save $10.05) at Amazon If you've had your eye out for the best mop in a teeny apartment, you're in luck. This popular power mop, which has 2,700 five-star reviews on Amazon, and comes with two mop pads and a bottle of cleaning solution, is currently over $10 off.

14. Bgoverss White Noise Machine | Was $22.98 , Now $19.53 (save $3.45) at Amazon Troubled sleeper? I hear you on that. That's where a highly-rated white noise machine, like this one that has 2000 five-star reviews and features 14 soothing sounds, can be a total godsend. Since I've moved house I've struggled to sleep and my machine has really helped.

15. Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 Mop | Was $18.99 , Now $12.49 (save $6.50) at Amazon Feel like you need a quick and easy way to clean your floors? Well, this sweeper-style mop, which has 56,000 five-star reviews and went viral on TikTok, is exactly what you need. I have this at home and it gets daily use.

16. Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls | Was $29.95 , Now $15.96 (save $13.99) at Amazon Forget dryer sheets, these reusable extra-large wool dryer balls are so much better. I use them myself and, honestly, they are the G.O.A.T of cleanest hacks. Oh, and if that's not enough to convince you, they are 47% off right now and 52,000 five-star reviews from happy shoppers.

17. Addtam Power Strip with USB C | Was $19.99 , Now $12.99 (save $7) at Amazon Yep, it's a basic buy but one that every home needs. If your home lacks power outlets, then an extension cord like this one, which comes with three outlets and four USB ports, is a total godsend.

It's really the little things that make a space feel like home. If you're looking for more budget-friendly buys, see our best reed diffusers for an extra-special touch.