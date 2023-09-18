Hauntingly-chic Halloween dorm decor for spooky season

Halloween dorm decor: Quick menu
Quick Menu:
1. Bathroom
2. Bedroom
3. Entryway
4. FAQs
5. Where to buy
6. How we chose
I graduated in 2012, but I sure know my way around Halloween dorm decor. As a millennial who lived on campus, my roomies and I made an annual pilgrimage to bricks-and-mortar stores to fill our carts with all sorts of spooky paraphernalia.
But with online outlets and ways to shop via social media, there's no need to haunt your local retailers. Especially if you've got your head in your books, or you don't want to bump into anyone you know with a load of bats and brooms in your basket.
When it comes to dorm room ideas, there are loads of dark alleys to go down to give your space some scary spice. but I've kept things fairly traditional, featuring the usual suspects. Think pumpkins, bats, and spider webs — all with a modern twist.
9 halloween dorm decor picks for your college suite
Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Halloween dorm decor for your bathroom
Sloganed style
Price: $14.99
Size (in): H10 x W15.5 x L21
Wet bath tiles give me the heebie-jeebies, because one slip is all it takes to put you in ER. So prevent puddles of water from messing up your party plans with this "boo-tiful" black bath rug. I can always count on AtHome for cheap Halloween decor.
"Pump-kin"
Price: $15
Size: Not specified
There are loads of seasonal bugs out there that can ruin the holidays, so handwashing is essential (especially this time of year). Thankfully, this cute Halloween decor buy will make lathering your hands a more enjoyable experience.
Organic cotton
Price: $16.95
Size (in): W16 x D28
Air-drying my hands (or wiping them on my pants) is a real "ick" of mine, so third on this list is some dark hand towels. They're in a pretty private space, which is perfect if you want to (very subtly) nod to the spooky season, without ghosting the holiday completely. I intentionally haven't gone OTT with an overtly scary design as I think black decor can be used throughout the autumn/winter months.
Halloween dorm decor for your bedroom
Creepy but cute
Price: $24 for four
Size (in): W4 x L4
Nothing is scarier than getting coffee stains out of wood. So before you end up with a graveyard of cup rings on your best coffee table, dorm desk, or side table, invest in these cobweb coasters.
Machine washable
Price: $24.99
Size (in): W50 x L60
I'm sending all the bat signals for this cozy throw blanket... Because dorm rooms can get super chilly. What makes it stand out from the rest is the chenille weave which gives it an upmarket, almost luxe feel.
Nostalgic
Price: From $99
Size: Twin/Twin XL or Full/Queen
Unleash your inner child with some 90's Halloween decor. I loved a temporary tat when I was younger and this stick-and-poke-tattoo-inspired affordable bedding set that's under $100.
Halloween dorm decor for your entryway
Vintage look
Price: From $14
Size: Small (W16 x L20)
Fulfill the destiny of a dreamy dorm with this mystical Urban Outfitters tapestry. The stars have definitely aligned when it comes to style and price, as this wall hanging sits at sub-$15.
Hip-hop inspired
Price: From $14.99
Size: Not specified
Don't want any wet ass (foot)prints in your room? If you didn't know, there are some super gross areas in your college bedroom (with the floors being one of them). To avoid dragging in all sorts of nasties into your space with this hilarious Halloween doormat, that pays homage to the R-rated Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion song.
Affordable alternative
Price: From $121.99
Size (in): W19 x L30.75
It's pricey yes, but this Baroque black mirror will last you way past October 31. Some say it looks like Anthropologie's Gleaming Primrose and I definitely see the similarities. Some would say, it's like "looking in a mirror."
Frequently asked questions
How to decorate a dorm room for Halloween?
If you're in the dorms, you're likely not allowed to make any permanent changes so try to avoid damaging anything. As long as you don't drill into the walls or paint anything in the room, you'll be all set to add spooky decor touches here and there with wall tapestries, posters, throw pillows, area rugs, and more.
How can I have fun for Halloween in college?
Start by getting into the spirit early by decorating, watching scary movies, and baking Halloween treats for your roomies. You'll probably be on a tight budget so you can find some fun activities around campus to do with friends like costume parties and pumpkin carving.
Where to buy
If I didn't quite nail it, or if you're after more spook-tacular school-appropriate stuff, check out these retailers:
- Amazon halloween dorm decor
- AtHome halloween dorm decor
- Bed, Bath and Beyond halloween dorm decor
- Etsy halloween dorm decor
- Target halloween dorm decor
- Urban Outfitters halloween dorm decor
- Walmart halloween dorm decor
- Wayfair halloween dorm decor
How we chose
it's not always possible to buy or call in samples of Halloween dorm decor, so in this instance we've selected items with highly-rated reviews and scarily-good feedback from people who have bought these seasonal products.
If this guide is a little too ghoulish for you, browse our pink halloween decor buying guide for a softer take on the frightening festivities.