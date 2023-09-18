Hauntingly-chic Halloween dorm decor for spooky season

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I graduated in 2012, but I sure know my way around Halloween dorm decor. As a millennial who lived on campus, my roomies and I made an annual pilgrimage to bricks-and-mortar stores to fill our carts with all sorts of spooky paraphernalia.

But with online outlets and ways to shop via social media, there's no need to haunt your local retailers. Especially if you've got your head in your books, or you don't want to bump into anyone you know with a load of bats and brooms in your basket.

When it comes to dorm room ideas, there are loads of dark alleys to go down to give your space some scary spice. but I've kept things fairly traditional, featuring the usual suspects. Think pumpkins, bats, and spider webs — all with a modern twist.

9 halloween dorm decor picks for your college suite

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Halloween dorm decor for your bathroom

Sloganed style 1. Tricky Treats Boo Bath Rug Shop at AtHome Price: $14.99

Size (in): H10 x W15.5 x L21 Wet bath tiles give me the heebie-jeebies, because one slip is all it takes to put you in ER. So prevent puddles of water from messing up your party plans with this "boo-tiful" black bath rug. I can always count on AtHome for cheap Halloween decor. "Pump-kin" 2. Halloween Pumpkin Soap Dispenser Shop at Next US Price: $15

Size: Not specified There are loads of seasonal bugs out there that can ruin the holidays, so handwashing is essential (especially this time of year). Thankfully, this cute Halloween decor buy will make lathering your hands a more enjoyable experience. Organic cotton 3. Abbie hand towel Shop at Target Price: $16.95

Size (in): W16 x D28 Air-drying my hands (or wiping them on my pants) is a real "ick" of mine, so third on this list is some dark hand towels. They're in a pretty private space, which is perfect if you want to (very subtly) nod to the spooky season, without ghosting the holiday completely. I intentionally haven't gone OTT with an overtly scary design as I think black decor can be used throughout the autumn/winter months.

Halloween dorm decor for your bedroom

Halloween dorm decor for your entryway

Frequently asked questions

How to decorate a dorm room for Halloween? If you're in the dorms, you're likely not allowed to make any permanent changes so try to avoid damaging anything. As long as you don't drill into the walls or paint anything in the room, you'll be all set to add spooky decor touches here and there with wall tapestries, posters, throw pillows, area rugs, and more.

How can I have fun for Halloween in college? Start by getting into the spirit early by decorating, watching scary movies, and baking Halloween treats for your roomies. You'll probably be on a tight budget so you can find some fun activities around campus to do with friends like costume parties and pumpkin carving.

Where to buy

If I didn't quite nail it, or if you're after more spook-tacular school-appropriate stuff, check out these retailers:

How we chose

it's not always possible to buy or call in samples of Halloween dorm decor, so in this instance we've selected items with highly-rated reviews and scarily-good feedback from people who have bought these seasonal products.

If this guide is a little too ghoulish for you, browse our pink halloween decor buying guide for a softer take on the frightening festivities.