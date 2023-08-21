Cheap Halloween decor that's frighteningly stylish — from $1.85

Looking for cheap Halloween decor that won't hemorrhage your bank balance? I got you. I can just about afford to deck my home out with "evergreen" decorations, let alone furnish it with items that I'll use for one freakin' month!
The key to getting the most value out of your Halloween decor is to invest in fall inventory and then add affordable accent pieces to give scare and shock factor. Yes, plastic will be less pricey, but IMO, you should look for reusable items that you can revive when spooky szn returns.
I've tried to keep everything under $30 (in fact, everything bar one item is under $20), so you won't be having nightmares about money. Y'all already have got rent and bills to do that for you.
12 pieces of cheap Halloween decor to get your claws on RN
Soft to touch
Price: $1.85
No, this isn't witchcraft. This velvet pumpkin really *is* less than $2! Once $6.85, the witches of Walmart have shaved off $5 to make these handmade gourds that li'l bit more affordable for you.
Spooky drinks
Price: $3
Yes, they're simple, but these acrylic glasses pack a punch (versus their soggy paper counterparts). Unlike glass, they won't shatter so you'll be left with no sharp surprises should someone drop their drink.
Available in three poses
Price: $3
From downward-facing dog to cat-cow, get your Halloween decor in alignment with a yoga skeleton faux succulent figure! You're sure to "namaste" within budget as this is only $3.
"Fa-boo-lous"
Price: $7.95
We all know that restrooms can be scary places. Especially when you need to go to them after watching a scary movie. But this fruity touch can add gothic glam to your bathroom basin. According to B&BW, it smells like dark strawberries, ghostly peonies, and spine-chilling citrus. And the magenta bottle is to die for.
4-wick candle
Price: $9.99
I'm all for apple-spiced anything this spooky season. But sometimes I CBA to make a simmer pot or mulled cider. This seasonally-scented candle can be reincarnated as a trinket once all the wax has melted and you've given it a rinse.
Other options available
Price: $9.99
OK: Cute Halloween decor alert! How adorable is this Rose Quartz crystal ghost? It's particularly great for you darlings who don't like dark schemes. So live your best pastel life with this petite and pink ornament. You go "ghoul." There are also Labradorite, Opalite, Rainbow Fluorite, Red Carnelian, Tiger eye, Ukanite, and White Jade options too.
Dishwasher safe
Price: $12.95
Anthro's mystic juice glasses might have "souled" out on site, but you can still bring the spirit of Halloween to your home with these handblown drinkware doppelgangers. They're scarily similar and a smidge cheaper too. Choose between a ghost or bat design. They're great for Zombies and Bloody Marys.
Easy to remove
Price: $14.99
While painting your home black is quite a bold move (that landlords prob aren't going to be happy with!), these adhesive bats are bloody brilliant! Unlike peel-and-stick wallpaper, there's no need to get it perfect. You can dot these around the home or create a faux feature wall.
3-piece set
Price: $14.99
Zhuzh up a plain lampshade with these lacy lamp shade covers. These stretchy spider webs can fit over almost any light fixture to give your space some scare factor. I can also imagine that they'll create creepy shadows on your walls.
Witchcore
Price: $16
Ramp up the witchcore aesthetic in your kitchen by sipping on a hot brew in this black cat mug. Not two kitty cups are the same as each of them are handpainted.
Vintage look
Price: $19
Good fortune has led you to this page to see this hauntingly-chic Urban Outfitters wall tapestry. It's the perfect backdrop to have a cackle with your besties. Simply add wine and tarot cards for a roaringly-good night in.
Easy to install
Price: $29.97
When I was a tween in the early 00's, butterflies featured heavily in my bedroom decor. And this floating shelf is giving real 90s Halloween decor / Y2K vibes. It's great for displaying gothic books and grungey odds and ends.