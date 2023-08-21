Cheap Halloween decor that's frighteningly stylish — from $1.85

I got u boo

Velvet pumpkin, Halloween poster, and black cat mug on purple background
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Christina Chrysostomou
By Christina Chrysostomou
published

Looking for cheap Halloween decor that won't hemorrhage your bank balance? I got you. I can just about afford to deck my home out with "evergreen" decorations, let alone furnish it with items that I'll use for one freakin' month!

The key to getting the most value out of your Halloween decor is to invest in fall inventory and then add affordable accent pieces to give scare and shock factor. Yes, plastic will be less pricey, but IMO, you should look for reusable items that you can revive when spooky szn returns.

I've tried to keep everything under $30 (in fact, everything bar one item is under $20), so you won't be having nightmares about money. Y'all already have got rent and bills to do that for you.

12 pieces of cheap Halloween decor to get your claws on RN

Chiccall Velvet PumpkinsSoft to touch
1. Chiccall Velvet Pumpkins

Price: $1.85

No, this isn't witchcraft. This velvet pumpkin really *is* less than $2! Once $6.85, the witches of Walmart have shaved off $5 to make these handmade gourds that li'l bit more affordable for you.

Acrylic 13oz Punch CupSpooky drinks
2. Acrylic 13oz Punch Cup

Price: $3

Yes, they're simple, but these acrylic glasses pack a punch (versus their soggy paper counterparts). Unlike glass, they won't shatter so you'll be left with no sharp surprises should someone drop their drink.

Yoga skeleton faux succulent decorationAvailable in three poses
3. Yoga skeleton faux succulent decoration

Price: $3

From downward-facing dog to cat-cow, get your Halloween decor in alignment with a yoga skeleton faux succulent figure! You're sure to "namaste" within budget as this is only $3.

Ghoul Friend Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap"Fa-boo-lous"
4. Ghoul Friend Foaming Hand Soap

Price: $7.95

We all know that restrooms can be scary places. Especially when you need to go to them after watching a scary movie. But this fruity touch can add gothic glam to your bathroom basin. According to B&BW, it smells like dark strawberries, ghostly peonies, and spine-chilling citrus. And the magenta bottle is to die for.

Sand and Fog apple scented candle in pumpkin mold4-wick candle
5. Apple Spice Candle In Pumpkin Vessel

Price: $9.99

I'm all for apple-spiced anything this spooky season. But sometimes I CBA to make a simmer pot or mulled cider. This seasonally-scented candle can be reincarnated as a trinket once all the wax has melted and you've given it a rinse.

Artistone Halloween Witch DecorationsOther options available
6. Artistone Halloween Witch Decorations

Price: $9.99

OK: Cute Halloween decor alert! How adorable is this Rose Quartz crystal ghost? It's particularly great for you darlings who don't like dark schemes. So live your best pastel life with this petite and pink ornament. You go "ghoul." There are also Labradorite, Opalite, Rainbow Fluorite, Red Carnelian, Tiger eye, Ukanite, and White Jade options too.

Halloween Ghost Double Old-Fashioned GlassDishwasher safe
7. Halloween Ghost Double Old-Fashioned Glass

Price: $12.95

Anthro's mystic juice glasses might have "souled" out on site, but you can still bring the spirit of Halloween to your home with these handblown drinkware doppelgangers. They're scarily similar and a smidge cheaper too. Choose between a ghost or bat design. They're great for Zombies and Bloody Marys.

Peel and stick adhesive bat decalsEasy to remove
8. RoomMates Peel and Stick Bats

Price: $14.99

While painting your home black is quite a bold move (that landlords prob aren't going to be happy with!), these adhesive bats are bloody brilliant! Unlike peel-and-stick wallpaper, there's no need to get it perfect. You can dot these around the home or create a faux feature wall.

Partyprops 3Pcs Halloween Lamp Shade Cover Decoration3-piece set
9. Partyprops Halloween Lamp Shade Cover

Price: $14.99

Zhuzh up a plain lampshade with these lacy lamp shade covers. These stretchy spider webs can fit over almost any light fixture to give your space some scare factor. I can also imagine that they'll create creepy shadows on your walls.

Francesca Kaye Halloween Magic MugWitchcore
10. Francesca Kaye Halloween Mug

Price: $16

Ramp up the witchcore aesthetic in your kitchen by sipping on a hot brew in this black cat mug. Not two kitty cups are the same as each of them are handpainted.

Tarot tapestry from Urban OutfittersVintage look
11. Tarot Tapestry

Price: $19

Good fortune has led you to this page to see this hauntingly-chic Urban Outfitters wall tapestry. It's the perfect backdrop to have a cackle with your besties. Simply add wine and tarot cards for a roaringly-good night in.

Artilady Halloween Butterfly Crystal ShelfEasy to install

12. Artilady Halloween Butterfly Crystal Shelf

Price: $29.97

When I was a tween in the early 00's, butterflies featured heavily in my bedroom decor. And this floating shelf is giving real 90s Halloween decor / Y2K vibes. It's great for displaying gothic books and grungey odds and ends.

Christina Chrysostomou
Christina Chrysostomou
Ecommerce Editor

Bonjour, Yasou, Hello — I'm Christina, ecommerce editor at Real Homes. Along with my super creative colleagues, I create content to help you create a chic home on a budget. I live in a two-bed maisonette with a garage and garden in Essex. Geographically, it's perfect; I've got the forest on my doorstep, and London is just 15 minutes by tube or car. I specialize in small kitchen appliances so that you can prepare food with ease at home. Prior to working for the Future plc family, I've worked on a number of consumer events including the Ideal Home Show, Grand Designs Live, and Good Homes Magazine. With a plethora of experience in digital marketing, editorial, and social media, I have an eye for what should be in your shopping basket.

Latest

SPONSORS