Cheap Halloween decor that's frighteningly stylish — from $1.85

Looking for cheap Halloween decor that won't hemorrhage your bank balance? I got you. I can just about afford to deck my home out with "evergreen" decorations, let alone furnish it with items that I'll use for one freakin' month!

The key to getting the most value out of your Halloween decor is to invest in fall inventory and then add affordable accent pieces to give scare and shock factor. Yes, plastic will be less pricey, but IMO, you should look for reusable items that you can revive when spooky szn returns.

I've tried to keep everything under $30 (in fact, everything bar one item is under $20), so you won't be having nightmares about money. Y'all already have got rent and bills to do that for you.