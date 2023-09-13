Ok: These pink Halloween decor buys are super cute

If black isn’t your thing, pink Halloween decor buys might be a better choice for you. They’re super cute and will add a seasonal touch to your home without going too goth. In my opinion, pumpkins and skulls look so much sweeter in the sugary shade.
I love decorating with pink. I think it’s such a joyful color, and there are so many ways you can style it, too. I’m also big on decorating for the spooky holiday, but I don’t like having a lot of dark colors in my interior. So, for me, pink Halloween decor is the best of both worlds.
Want to get spooky without going full-on scary? I’ve got you. I’ve rounded up a range of pink Halloween decor buys, that are perfect for Halloween decorating. From cozy pillows to cute decorations, they really are super adorable.
9 pink Halloween decor buys that are totally boo-tiful
Ready to get started? I’ve shopped a range of different sites to find a variety of buys that will help you get that pink Halloween look.
Glow up
Price: $21.99 for 6
I know you can light these candles, but I just don’t have it in me. They’re too pretty! I think these would look great clustered together as a centerpiece, but you could also dot them along your TV stand or around your living area to tie the place together. As well as working for Halloween, they’d also work as fall decor, too.
Quirky
Price: $7.28 for 8
Switch up your wall decor for the season with this print range. You will have to print these out yourself, but I think that’s super useful, as you can make them whatever size you like. Frame them and hang them up with Command strips, or if you can’t hang them up, frame them in photo stands that you can stand up.
Drink up
Price: $21.99
I can only wish to be as fabulous as this pumpkin mug. Those lashes? That pastel pink? It’s a look. This is so Instagrammable and would look especially amazing filled with hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and marshmallows. Etsy buyers say that it comes packaged well and arrives quickly.
Versatile
Price: $5.34
Let’s be real: Carving out a pumpkin is effort. I just don’t have time for that, and I don’t have the space for a big ol’ fruit, either. That’s why I love this smaller jar, which would look lovely with a tea light in it. In fact, I think you could even fill it with sweets like Twizzlers and Maoams for a party or for snacking.
Bat-tastic
Price: $8.22
I’ve had my eye on this bat for ages and it does keep going out of stock, so if you’ve fallen in love with it like I have, you might want to act quickly. This bat has a stained glass middle, so you could hang it by your door to create a really pretty lighting effect. With its shiny wings and flowers, it’s even a li’l bit fairycore.
Good vibes
Price: $11.59
Who said that skulls have to be scary? This one definitely isn’t. In fact, not only is it stylish, but it could also be a great crystal to have for your dorm room or apartment. It’s said that decorating with rose quartz spreads compassion, removes toxic emotions, and helps peace and prosperity, too. I mean, it can’t hurt to give it a try, right?
Pretty
Price: $10
Say “boo” to your guests without making them jump with this chic pumpkin. The pastel color is so pretty, as is the sparkly silver pumpkin stem. It’s made with foam, making it light to carry around the house. I can totally see Cinderella having this in her castle, as a subtle nod to her past.
Subtle
Price: $10
From a distance, this just looks like a garland with scalloped edges. But then, when you get close — bam! It’s actually bat-shaped. If you’re hosting a Halloween party, you could always fairy lights alongside these, for a super dreamy finish. This is six feet, so it should be plenty long enough for your small space.
Y2K
Price: $29.99
This is giving me all the Avril Lavigne vibes, with its skull pattern matched with the pink print. Place it on your couch, chair, or even on your bed. You could style it with fluffy white throw pillows for a softer effect, or match it with black velvet cushions to goth it up a bit more. Either way, my inner Tumblr girlie is obsessed.
FAQs
Can pink be a Halloween color?
Yes, pink can definitely work for Halloween decor! The color looks great in spooky shapes and prints, like skulls, pumpkins, and bats.
What is pink Halloween?
This is more of a girly, Barbiecore approach to Halloween decor. Instead of orange, blacks, and purples, it's all your fave spooky shapes in hot pinks and pastel pinks.
These buys all prove that you don’t just have to decorate with darker colors when it comes to dressing your home for Halloween. Want to shop even more adorable buys? I also rounded up these cute Halloween decorations, which are also really fun.