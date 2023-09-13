Ok: These pink Halloween decor buys are super cute

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If black isn’t your thing, pink Halloween decor buys might be a better choice for you. They’re super cute and will add a seasonal touch to your home without going too goth. In my opinion, pumpkins and skulls look so much sweeter in the sugary shade.

I love decorating with pink. I think it’s such a joyful color, and there are so many ways you can style it, too. I’m also big on decorating for the spooky holiday, but I don’t like having a lot of dark colors in my interior. So, for me, pink Halloween decor is the best of both worlds.

Want to get spooky without going full-on scary? I’ve got you. I’ve rounded up a range of pink Halloween decor buys, that are perfect for Halloween decorating. From cozy pillows to cute decorations, they really are super adorable.

(Image credit: @mrsaguon)

9 pink Halloween decor buys that are totally boo-tiful

Ready to get started? I’ve shopped a range of different sites to find a variety of buys that will help you get that pink Halloween look.



The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

FAQs

Can pink be a Halloween color? Yes, pink can definitely work for Halloween decor! The color looks great in spooky shapes and prints, like skulls, pumpkins, and bats.

What is pink Halloween? This is more of a girly, Barbiecore approach to Halloween decor. Instead of orange, blacks, and purples, it's all your fave spooky shapes in hot pinks and pastel pinks.

These buys all prove that you don’t just have to decorate with darker colors when it comes to dressing your home for Halloween. Want to shop even more adorable buys? I also rounded up these cute Halloween decorations, which are also really fun.