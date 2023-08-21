Pssstt... this hidden Amazon college deals page is my secret to cheap dorm stuff

Still not quite ready for college? Don’t panic. That’s what “secret” sales are for — like the Amazon college deals page that we’ve stumbled across.

Whatever dorm supplies you're in need of, be it an ultra-compact coffee maker, a tower fan to keep your room cool, or some new pillows, the Amazon sale has got you covered.

I’ve spent a good ol’ chunk of time scouring the deals page in a bid to source all of the very best offers and, so that you don’t have to do the same, I’ve rounded them up below.

What are the best hidden college deals on Amazon RN?

1. Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker | Was $79.99 , now $59.99 (save $20) Coffee is totally essential when you're at college, obvi. And having your own mini coffee maker, like this cute mini maker, in your dorm is just what you need to ensure that you can grab a cup whenever you want it.

2. Viewstar Pillows Queen Size Set of 2 | Was $40.93 , now $27.99 (save $12.94) Fancy upgrading your sleep setup? This set of two machine-washable pillows (that JSYK are fluffy AF) are a great way to do that.

3. Homexcel Microfiber Cleaning Cloth | Was £13.99 , now $5.51 (save $8.48) For easier cleaning, microfiber clothes are totally essential. Stock up with this stash of multi-colored, washable cloths that come highly rated by Amazon shoppers.

4. Surge Protector Power Strip | Was $26.99 , now $13.99 (save $13) Look, I'll level with you. Most dorms srsly lack power outlets. Hence the need for a really good surge-protected power strip, like this one that comes with multiple plug points plus USB and USB-C slots.

5. Vtopmart 6 Pack Clear Stackable Storage Bins with Lids | Was $29.99 , now $25.44 (save $4.55) Need a li'l extra storage in your dorm room? Enter, these ultra-compact stackable storage bins. Whether you opt to use them to store your snacks or to stash your makeup (or anything else for that matter) they're a great buy.

6. Smartake 13-Piece Drawer Organizer | Was $25.99 , now $18.99 (save $7) Feel like your drawers always end up in a mess? We totally feel you on that. Sigh. But this 13-piece drawer organizer set will get things back on track.

7. Zicooler Bladeless Fan | Was $69.92 , now $49.89 (save $20.03) Dorm rooms get notoriously hot, so having a compact fan, like this bladeless design, is a total must. What's great about this one, aside from the reviews that speak for themselves, is the nine-hour timer (that's ideal for sleep) and the fact it runs (almost) silently, making it ideal for shared spaces like dorms.

8. FUOAYOC Handheld Vacuum Cordless | Was $49.99 , now $44.99 (save $5) Can't fit a normal-sized vac in your dorm but hate crumbs? Then this handheld, cordless mini vac with impressively strong suction, could be a great buy. It recharges quickly and comes with a range of attachments for different tasks.

