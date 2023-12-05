These Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff kitchen appliances will never go out of style

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff kitchen appliances were not something I predicted to have on my shopping list this year, but I’m totally living for it. Jack posted a picture of Taylor chilling in his kitchen in a cute throwback pic on his Instagram story, and my eyes were immediately drawn to the luxe coffee maker and dreamy blue kettle in the background.

Taylor Swift needs no introduction really, but for the uninitiated, the singer-songwriter is a 12-time Grammy Award-winning artist, known for songs such as Love Story, Blank Space, and Anti-Hero. She’s also known for her Eras Tour, which has sold out venues across the world. Jack Antonoff is her music producer, so it makes total sense that she was hanging in his beautiful kitchen.

Whether you’re looking for small kitchen appliances or just want to get that celeb look in your own home, I’ve got you. I’ve spoken to our team’s kitchen expert to track down the exact ones in that Taylor Swift pic, plus picked out buys so you can shop the look.

This is one of those photos that reminds me Taylor Swift is a normal human being who also stands in her kitchen snacking pic.twitter.com/WpO7xp4aP2November 30, 2023 See more

The coffee machine in Jack’s kitchen and the blue kettle are both useful buys for small spaces. I’ve tracked down each one, as well as finding smaller and budget-friendly alternatives (hey, we aren't all producers of hit songs!).

The Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff coffee maker

I love pod coffee makers, as they're so easy to use in order to get delicious-tasting beverages. Clearly, Jack Antonoff feels the same way, as proven by his nifty Nespresso Pixie that sits on his kitchen countertop.

“The second smallest Nespresso coffee maker, the Pixie is perfect for filling a ‘blank space’ in any small kitchen,” says Christina Chrysostomou, acting head of ecommerce at Real Homes. “At under $200, it’s not only a super affordable pod machine, but the black and chrome finish, coupled with cable storage will smarten up even the shabbiest rental cook space.”

Not only this, but it works as functionally as it does aesthetically. “It heats up in 25 seconds, has a 19-bar high-performance pump for optimal extraction, and a removable water tank and empty tank detection feature.” We gave it four-stars in our Nespresso Pixie review, thanks to its compact size and simplicity.

Exact match Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H9 x W13 x D4

Type: Pod

Price: Was $229.95 Now $165.99 (save $63.96) at Amazon This coffee maker is as magical as its name suggests. It's a simple two-button operation, making it easy to operate to get your favorite brew. If you want a great-tasting drink without the hassle, this is a brilliant choice. Smaller version Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine $175.99 at Amazon $196.94 at Amazon $219.95 at Macy's Size (in.): H12.8 x W8 x D4.3

Type: Pod

Price: Was $179.95 Now $149.99 (save $30) at Amazon Want a pod coffee maker even smaller than Jack Antonoff’s? This is the little version of his one, which will take up less width on your countertop than the Pixie. Shoppers say that it’s lightweight enough to take on trips, is a breeze to clean, and is remarkably quiet. Budget-friendly option Keurig's K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H12.5 x W8.2 x D13.2

Type: Pod

Price: Was $99.99 Now $59.99 (save $40) at Amazon If you want a cheap but efficient small coffee maker, this Keurig is the way to go. This is just a one-button operation, as well as being energy-efficient and automatically turning off two hours after your last brew. At Amazon, you can grab 40% off it right now, which is a seriously great deal.

The Taylor Swift-Jack Antonoff stovetop kettle

When I spied this gorgeous cobalt blue kettle, I instinctively thought it was a Le Creuset thanks to its vibrant color and rounded shape — and I was right. Jack Antonoff's kettle is the Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle in Marseille. FYI, it does come in numerous color options, in case you want to match yours to your decor.

Shoppers love the whistling tone, ergonomic handle, and wide lid that made it easy to fill up. “Break up with your dusty, crusty, limescale-ridden kettle and say ‘We are never getting back together’ with this colorful cutie,” says Christina.

This enamel-coated stainless steel stovetop tea kettle packs a timeless design and heaps of style. “It's also compatible with electric, ceramic glass, induction, and gas stove types, making it a winner no matter what stovetop you have,” she adds.

Exact match Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle Shop at Amazon Size (in): H10 x W10 x D6

Capacity (liters): 1.6L

Price: $142.99 This is the kettle that's (likely) responsible for the caffeine that fueled Jack and Taylor's work on You're Losing Me, judging by the caption on the photo. It's scratch and stain-resistant, meaning it will look beautiful for years to come. Smaller version Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Demi Tea Kettle Shop at Amazon Size (in): H7 x W5 x D1

Capacity (liters): 1.1L

Price: $83.95 For those who know they aren't going to be brewing teas for a whole team of music makers, this smaller version of Jack's kettle is a cute choice. Just like the bigger one, it comes in lots of colors, whistles, and is compatible on all cooktops. Budget-friendly option Rorence Stainless Steel Kettle Shop at Amazon Size (in): H9.06 x W7.48 x D7.48

Capacity (liters): 2.3L

Price: $34.99 Just like the Le Creuset kettle, this has an ergonomic handle, whistles, and can be used on most stovetops, too. It has a bigger capacity than the Le Creuset, so if you want to boil enough water for your whole band and then some, you're totally covered.

When shopping for coffee makers, Nespresso is a fab brand to shop, thanks to its versatile range of coffee makers that cover everything from pod machines to bean-to-cup. Le Creuset is also a household name for a reason, as its stunning kitchenware will last years and years and are a worthwhile investment.

Looking for even more Taylor inspo? We've found Taylor Swift decor for every one of her eras, so you can truly get her vibe in your home.