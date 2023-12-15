6 ways to save money on a Christmas tree

When it comes to the best ways to save money on a Christmas tree, it can be difficult to know what steps to take.

Naturally, you want to pick a tree that you love the size, shape, and overall aesthetic of, but on the other, you don’t want to end up overspending on your tree. Admittedly, picking out a Christmas tree without paying too much for it can be a little more challenging than you might think.

Whether you’re picking out your first Christmas tree or you’re replacing an old model that’s looking a little worse for wear, it’s not always easy knowing where to start in a bid to cut costs. To give you a helping hand, and make the process a little easier to navigate, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite expert-approved tips for saving money on a Christmas tree.

The best ways to save money on a Christmas tree

When you’re on a budget, whether you’re looking for a Christmas tree that will fit into a small space or you’re looking for a tree that’s a little larger, you’ll want to ensure that you know all of the best steps to take in order to reduce the cost of your Christmas tree.

1. Consider buying an ex-display Christmas tree

A great option for saving money on your Christmas tree is to opt to buy an ex-display tree.

Our social media editor, Nishaa Sharma shares how she visited a store and opted for a display Christmas tree, saving herself a ton of money: “We bought a display tree (like this artificial tree from Target) from the store we went to, and managed to get our tree for life for under $100!

She explains: “These are often discounted as they've been taken out of the box (like this discounted Christmas tree from Wayfair) and aren't technically "brand-new", but they are in near-perfect if not perfect condition and can be over 50% off”.

2. Spend more to spend less (in future)

Another great way to save money in the longer term is to opt to buy a more expensive Christmas tree now so that it stands the test of time and lasts for longer, saving you money in the future.

If you’re going down the route of having an artificial Christmas tree, Sharma says: “It’s worth investing a bit more in a high-quality artificial tree (like this premium Christmas tree from Amazon) if that's the route you prefer to take as, ideally, you'll only need to buy one once, and it's a canvas for lifetime memories you can build with everyone from your roomies to your kids someday.

"We all know the old adage: buy cheap, pay twice," says Christina Chrysostomou. "So, if you can afford to, invest in a higher-quality tree that will last you years (plural) rather than something that will break easily."

3. Pick an ‘open box’ Christmas tree

To get a great deal on a Christmas tree without overspending, a great option is to opt for an open-box tree.

Our acting head ecommerce editor, Christina Chrysostomou recommends saving money on your Christmas tree by picking up an open box deal and says: "Quite often, customers purchase items (like Christmas trees) and realize they aren't suitable for their space. So, retailers like Wayfair sell the returned products at a reduced price. Sure, the packaging might be a little damaged, but you can save hundreds of dollars if you know it's the tree you want.

"I've seen things go for 75% less than if it had been bought brand new. Do make sure it's definitely something you want, however, as this stock is usually exempt from a retailer's usual refund policy."

4. Skip the extras (or DIY them yourself)

To reduce how much you're spending when buying your first Christmas tree, it's a good idea to skip the extra bits and bobs.

"Most of the time, premium trees come with flocked detail or are pre-lit. However, you can spruce up a basic tree with a can of snow spray (like this one available on Amazon) and string lights (like these from PREXTEX on Amazon).

"You can even make your artificial tree smell like the real thing with a fir-scented home fragrance. I already know this Frasier Fir spray (from Thymes on Amazon) smells great because this scent features in our best reed diffuser guide," says Christina Chrysostomou.

5. Be mindful of when you buy your tree

When you buy your Christmas tree can also impact how much your tree costs, so it's worth being mindful about when you opt to buy.

Enoch Omololu, Personal Finance Expert, says: "One good way to save money on a Christmas tree is to buy one either right when the season starts or wait until closer to Christmas. Tree prices usually go down as the holiday gets nearer."

6. Take tree type into consideration

It's also a good idea, whether you're buying a real or an artificial Christmas tree, to think about the different type of tree to go for.

While some tree styles are more expensive, others can be a little more affordable. So, if you're trying to keep your costs low, it's worthwhile taking the time to consider various tree types.

FAQs

How do you get a good deal on a Christmas tree? When it comes to getting a good deal on a Christmas tree, it's simply a case of taking the time to shop around, while also being mindful of when and where you buy.

How much should you spend on a Christmas tree? How much you should spend on a Christmas tree is down to your personal preference and how much you can afford. But as a rule of thumb, you can expect to spend more on an artificial Christmas tree than a real Christmas tree. However, an artificial Christmas tree should last for years and years, whereas a real tree can only be used once.

When it comes to finding the best ways to save money on a Christmas tree, knowing how to reduce the cost can be more challenging than you might think.

The best starting point to consider when you’re choosing a Christmas tree , and trying to keep costs down, is whether you’d like a real or artificial Christmas tree. Once you’ve decided on this aspect of picking a tree, the next step is to look out for sales, open-box deals, and last-minute discounts.

It’s also important to be mindful of tree type, as the type of Christmas tree that you opt for can also impact the price significantly.