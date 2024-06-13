How to plan a cottage garden — 5 simple steps that landscaping pros always follow

Learning how to plan a cottage garden is fab start in creating a dreamy, natural yard that's reminiscent of fairy tales and magical cottagecore spaces.

I've asked landscaping experts for the key steps that need to be taken when planning a cottage garden, from considering the layout to picking the right plants, and going all the way up to the perfect finishing touches. Basically, your backyard is going to look beautiful when you're done.

Once you've finished swooning over our cottage garden ideas, the next step is figuring out how to put them into practice in yours.

How to plan a cottage garden in five easy steps

For those looking to take a walk on the wild and whimsical side with landscaping ideas, cottage gardens are worth trying.

Our pros have recommended specific gardening and decor buys, which we've curated highly-rated matching picks for throughout to help you get started.

Step one: Plan the layout

First of all, get your pen and paper ready, and start mapping out your cottage garden layout.

“I recommend creating informal, winding paths using natural materials like flagstone or reclaimed brick,” says Joe Gerrior, landscaping expert and founder of Gerrior Masonry & Landscape Construction Corp.

He continues, “This not only enhances the garden's rustic charm but also stands up well to strong weather conditions.

Be sure to leave ample space between paths and planting flowerbeds to allow room for growth and maintenance.

Step two: Carefully select plants

Creating a cottage garden is all about mixing up varieties in order to create a carefree yet oh-so-chic space.

“Perennials like lavender, foxgloves, and peonies provide structure and come back year after year, while annuals like cosmos and sweet peas add vibrant color,” suggests Marco Picano, landscaping expert and co-owner of Picano Landscaping.

You can start growing lavender at home by planting seeds, such as by using the Sow Right Seeds from Walmart that are non-GMO and come with planting instructions.

It's also possible to embrace chaos gardening into your scheme for that plant and fauna uninhibited edge.

Step three: Layer your plants

Make sure to layer plants based on height, with tall plants at the back or center and shorter plants at the edges.

“Position varieties like delphiniums at the back and shorter plants like creeping thyme at the front,” suggests Joe.

That being said, don't be afraid to get creative and mix up different heights. Just ensure you create a layered look when planning your cottage backyard.

As with all gardening, ensure the soil is good, rich in organic matter, and that the plants you choose suit your conditions and are good performers. You can check which gardening zone you are in to give your plant picks the best shot at survival.

Step four: Integrate hardscaping and decor

Once you’ve nailed the foundations of your cottage garden, it’s time to figure out what rustic decor you want to weave in.

“In terms of hardscaping, traditional elements such as wooden trellises, stone birdbaths, and wrought-iron benches are essential, as they add vertical interest and focal points,” says Joe.

Additionally, Joe suggests considering integrating water features like fountains to enhance the garden's serene atmosphere.

Step five: Finish off with greenery

Once you’ve mapped out your paths, flowers, and decor elements, you can add touches of greenery to bring nature in. This is a key part of learning how to plan a cottage garden, as it will make the space feel more integrated with nature.

“Vertical gardens, potted herbs, and hanging baskets will add layers and depth to your design,” Joe explains.

These elements not only enhance the aesthetic but also contribute to the functionality of your garden. Using the vertical space you have is the perfect solution for small backyards and is so eye-catching.

Finding out how to plan a cottage garden before you start picking up your shovel will help you create a space that is intentional and gorgeous.

“By focusing on these core elements — layout, plant selection, and decor — you can create a stunning, functional cottage garden that thrives in any season,” Marco finishes by saying.

It’s also one of our favorite budget gardening ideas, as once you’ve got everything in place, it’s seriously cost-effective to maintain.