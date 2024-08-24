How to remove grass stains — banish blotches for clothes as good as new

Grass stains can be tough to remove, but with the right approach, you can have your whites gleaming once again.

"Grass stains are notorious for being tough to remove because of the chlorophyll and other organic matter embedded in the fibers. But don't despair — they can be beaten," says cleaning pro Karina Toner, who is here to reveal the five simple steps to get rid of those stubborn green marks.

Armed with the best cleaning supplies, and Karina's expert advice, you can go from green to gleam in no time.

1. Pre-treat the stain immediately

Grass stains are easier to remove when they’re fresh, so act quickly.

Karina, operations manager at Spekless Cleaning, says, "The longer the stain sits, the harder it becomes to remove. Pre-treating immediately helps to break down the stain before it sets.

"As soon as possible, apply a pre-treatment stain remover directly to the grass stain. I like Zout Laundry Stain Remover from Amazon as it's formulated specifically to tackle tough stains, including grass. Its triple enzyme formula is designed to break down proteins, starches, and oils, which are common components of grass stains."

Alternatives include white vinegar or rubbing alcohol. Karina also recommends Shout Advanced Ultra Concentrated Stain Removing Gel, available here as a two-pack from Walmart.

"Rub the product into the fabric gently using a soft-bristled brush or your fingers," adds Karina. "Let it sit for about 10-15 minutes to allow the enzymes to break down the grass pigments."

2. Rinse with cold water

After pre-treating the stain, rinse the stained area thoroughly under cold running water. Rinse from the back of the fabric to help push the stain out rather than driving it deeper into the fibers.

Karina says, "Rinse the stained area under cold running water, making sure to keep the water flowing through the back of the fabric to push the stain out rather than deeper into the material. Avoid using hot water at this stage. Using cold water is crucial because hot water can set the stain further into the fibers."

3. Apply a stain-fighting detergent

If the stain persists after rinsing, reapply a stain-fighting detergent directly to the stained area.

Karina says, "A powerful laundry detergent with enzymes will further break down and lift the remaining stain from the fabric. Enzymes are especially effective at breaking down organic stains like those from grass.

"Apply a small amount of a high-quality enzyme-based detergent like Tide Ultra Stain Release Detergent from Amazon. This is one of the best detergents for tough stains, as it’s loaded with enzymes that target grass stains and other difficult-to-remove marks. It’s also gentle on fabrics, making it a reliable choice for everyday laundry needs.

"Gently rub the detergent into the fabric and allow it to sit for another 10-15 minutes. This gives the enzymes time to work on the stubborn grass pigments."

Karina also recommends Persil ProClean Liquid Laundry Detergent, available from Walmart, which cleans effectively in cold water.

4. Wash in cold water

Place the garment in the washing machine and select the cold water setting, which is gentler on fabrics and effective at removing stains without setting them.

Karina says, "Washing the garment in cold water ensures that the stain doesn’t set further. It also prevents the fabric from shrinking or losing color, which can happen in hot water.

"Wash the garment as you normally would, but make sure to use cold water and an appropriate cycle for the fabric type. Add a bit of extra detergent to ensure a thorough cleaning."

Use a high-quality laundry detergent, and if possible, add a stain-fighting booster to enhance the cleaning power. Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent from Target is a reliable and popular option that comes with more than 4,500 five-star customer reviews.

As with cleaning stains on carpet, baking soda can also add a freshness to your garments. For particularly stubborn stains, you can also make a paste by combining baking soda with water, then leaving it to sit.

5. Check before drying

After washing, inspect the garment carefully to ensure the grass stain is completely gone. If you can still see any trace of the stain, repeat the previous steps before drying.

Karina says, "Heat from the dryer can set any remaining stain permanently, making it nearly impossible to remove afterward. It's crucial to check the stain before drying the garment.

"Some grass stains can be particularly stubborn — if any trace of the stain remains, repeat the previous steps before placing the garment in the dryer. It’s often necessary to go through the process more than once, particularly for deep or older stains."

Karina adds, "Air-drying is recommended until you’re sure the stain is fully removed."

Meet our expert

Karina Toner Social Links Navigation Operations Manager at Spekless Cleaning Karina Toner is an Operations Manager at Spekless Cleaning, a prominent cleaning company based in Arlington, VA. With over a decade of hands-on experience in the cleaning industry, she's honed her expertise in providing top-notch cleaning solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of clients effectively, and sustainably.

So there you have it — how to remove grass stains in five simple steps. By following these steps, you can effectively remove grass stains and keep your clothes looking as good as new.

