This one-product stain removal method is going viral on TikTok — see the $6 buy that will save your clothes

Panicking about an accidental mess? Fear not, we found a one-product stain removal method that will tackle just about anything.

This simple cleaning method is taking off on TikTok with over 100,000 likes and 28,000 saves. Safe to say lots of viewers will be trying out this easy solution.

The best part? All you'll need is one budget-friendly product to banish stains once and for all. Learn how to do laundry, fuss-free.

The one-product stain removal method, as approved by TikTok

We've all been there - you're running out the door and notice you've spilled your morning coffee all over your white top. Or some beauty products have leaked in your luggage while on vacation. Whatever your situation, there is a stain removal method out there to tackle the mess.

TikTok user, Anastasia Gerrans, took to the video platform to share how she got rid of stains from white clothes after a bottle of liquid medicine spilled in her bag. Her genius method is not only easy to pull off, it's hugely effective.

The achieve the same results, start out by soaking the stained clothes in a bucket of clean water, like this Ozark Trail 10-Quart Collapsible Sink available at Walmart (it has a 4.5 star rating and over 300 reviews). If you don't have a small basin or bucket on hand, you can also soak the clothes directly in the sink or bathtub. The pre-soak will help remove any part of the stain that dissolves in water and get rid of loose debris.

Next, drain the water and refill the bucket with clean water. Add a splash of Shout Active Enzyme Laundry Stain Remover (available on Amazon) to the water and mix together. The effectiveness of this method all comes down to this genius product. It's 50 times more concentrated than in-wash powder and has a triple-acting formula that clings, penetrates and lifts stains.

Add your stained clothes back into the basin and soak for at least ten minutes but Anastasia recommends at least 30-40 minutes. Once it's done soaking you can rinse or throw it into the wash with the rest of your laundry, and hang to dry.

Highly-rated Shout Active Enzyme Laundry Stain Remover Spray Shop at Amazon Price: $5.68 This super-powered stain remover is great value for money, coming in under $6. You can apply this concentrated liquid directly to a stain or use it to soak stains away in a basin of water. It works on everything from food to grass to blood. With 4.8 stars and over 3,000 ratings, shoppers swear by it's effectiveness. One review says, "I’ve used shout for years and love that I can always depend on it for tough stains. It has a light pleasant smell, is very versatile, and can be used on clothes, bedding, rugs, carpet - so many things."

More laundry essentials

Looking for some more laundry hacks that work? "Look for detergents that include oxygen-based bleach, which works well in lifting odors and stains without causing any damage to synthetic fibers," says Daniel Brown, CEO of handycleaners.com.

You can also add some vinegar to your mixture if your clothes are stuck with some tough-to-remove odors. "Make a solution of one part white vinegar to four parts cold water. Soak your clothes for 30 minutes to an hour before washing. Vinegar acts in such a way that it subdues odors very well and helps dissipate the gunk quickly," says Daniel.

We found a few more products to add to your stain-removing arsenal.

Mild Tide Free & Gentle Laundry Detergent Shop at Amazon Price: $12.32 A mild detergent can be used to get rid of just about any stain. This formula from Tide is unscented and hypoallergenic if you're looking for an option for sensitive skin. It's highly rated on Amazon with over 28,000 ratings and 4.8 stars. One shopper says, "Highly recommended for its performance and thoughtful design!" Extra Strength Aunt Fannie's Cleaning Vinegar Shop at Amazon Price: $12.99 Add a cup of this extra-strength vinegar to give your laundry a boost. It will help banish any trapped odors like sweat or pet smells. You can also use it directly on the stain while you're rinsing or soaking it. With over 2,000 sold in the past month, it's a popular option for online shoppers. 2.4 gallon Leemeimei Dish Basin Shop at Amazon Price: $16.99 A wash basin is a useful tool to have on hand for a variety of chores around the house. You can use this collapsible basin for soaking laundry stains away or other tasks like doing the dishes. The genius design comes with an integrated plug and strainer on the bottom, making it super simple to drain the water inside. It's available in four colors including light green and pastel pink.

From removing sweat stains to getting coffee out of clothes, your laundry routine just got a little easier with this brilliant one-product method. Say goodbye to stressing about ruined outfits and expensive dry-cleaning. Just sit back and let the stain remover to the work!