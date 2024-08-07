My favorite method for getting odors out of gym clothes — it works every time

If you're a regular at pilates or spin class, you may have noticed nasty odors clinging to your favorite Lululemon set.

I'm obsessed with all things activewear so it's important to me to keep my leggings, sports tops, and jackets in good shape. Even after throwing my gym clothes in the wash, I can sometimes still detect a faint smell — my laundry pods alone aren't cutting it.

The good news? I found the best method for washing gym clothes to banish those odors once and for all. I even asked laundry experts for their input and favorite products.

How to get odors out of gym clothes

Activewear proves to be difficult to clean as synthetic fibers can often harbor sweat, body odor, and bacteria (gross!). You may have thought you can't wash polyester in a washing machine without ruining your clothes but if you take a few extra steps, you definitely can.

"Sweat and body odor in gym clothes are caused mostly by bacteria, which grow best in moist environments. Synthetic materials like polyester exaggerate this problem through their moisture-wicking properties, holding sweat and bacteria more than natural fibers do," says Daniel Brown, CEO of handycleaners.com.

After much experimentation, I found the best method for getting rid of those gross smells. There's one ingredient that makes a world of difference.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1. Air out your clothes

Before doing laundry, you'll want to air out your gym clothes after your workout. Letting your sweaty leggings and sports bras sit in a pile for days on end will only make the odors worse.

"After wearing, hang your workout clothes to air out. This helps prevent bacteria growth, which can cause unpleasant odors," says Vanessa Terra Bossart, owner of Green Terra Cleaning.

You can throw them on a drying rack after your workout, like this Amazon Basics drying rack which is loved by customers with 62,000 ratings and 4.7 stars.

This is also a good time to check the care label for any laundry symbols which will tell you how to wash the garment.

2. Soak with vinegar

Now it's time for the cleaning product I swear by — vinegar. It's a staple in my house as you can use vinegar to clean just about anything from glass surfaces to wooden floors. I like to use this Heinz white vinegar, available on Amazon, as it's super effective and budget-friendly, coming in under $3.

If the odors aren't too strong, you can simply add a splash of vinegar to the washing machine while you clean your clothes. For stronger odors, try soaking your gym clothes in a vinegar solution for some extra cleaning power.

"Make a solution of one part white vinegar to four parts cold water. Soak your gym clothes for 30 minutes to an hour before washing. Vinegar acts in such a way that it subdues odors very well and helps dissipate the gunk quickly," says Daniel.

3. Wash in washing machine

Next, it's time to throw your gym clothes in the washing machine. All you'll need is a mild detergent like this Tide Free & Gentle detergent from Amazon, with over 28,000 ratings and 4.8 stars.

Depending on how often you do laundry, those odors may have had more time to set in. If you're tackling a stubborn odor, investing in some extra laundry room essentials will help get the job done.

"Add half a cup of baking soda directly into the washing machine with your laundry detergent. Baking soda is excellent at neutralizing odors and can help eliminate the stubborn smells that linger in synthetic fabrics," says Muffetta Krueger, founder of Muffetta Domestic Assistants.

You can pick up some classic Arm & Hammer baking soda in bulk from Amazon to use for a wide range of cleaning tasks.

I always wash my gym clothes with cold water to prevent shrinking or damaging the fabric. "Always wash your gym clothes in cold water. Hot water can damage synthetic fibers and set in odors and stains," says Vanessa.

4. Air dry

Not sure if you can throw your gym clothes in the dryer? When in doubt, always air dry activewear as the extreme heat in the tumble dryer may harm the fabric.

"Whenever possible, air dry your gym clothes. The high heat of the dryer can damage synthetic fibers and lock in odors. If you need to use a dryer, opt for a low heat setting," says Muffetta.

As long as you avoid common laundry mistakes like using high heat or damaging cleaning products, your gym clothes should come out smelling fresh and clean. No need to worry about those laundry myths that claim these odors are impossible to remove.