Pods vs liquid detergent vs powder: cleaning pros reveal which comes out on top

When it comes to doing laundry, the choice of detergent can make a significant difference in the cleanliness of your clothes and the overall efficiency of your washing routine.

Our cleaning experts provide a detailed look at the pros and cons of pods, liquid detergent, and powder to determine which one comes out on top.

Though our list of the top laundry detergents is dominated by liquids, are these really the best for you? Read on for a detailed look at the arguments...

How to choose between pods vs liquid detergent vs powder

Knowing how often to do your laundry begins by deciding on your chosen detergent option.

In this guide, our experts will examine all the pros and cons to pods, liquid and powder options, providing opinions and product recommendations, as well as a look at how well they work with different types of machine.

1. Pods

Laundry pods offer a convenient, pre-measured solution that minimizes the risk of overuse. They are easy to store and reduce the mess typically associated with traditional detergents.

Lina DaSilva, founder of Toronto Shine Cleaning, says, "Pods are highly convenient, offering pre-measured doses that eliminate the risk of spills and make storage more simple. However, they are more expensive, can be a choking hazard for children or pets, and sometimes don't dissolve well in cold water."

Lina recommends Tide Spring Meadow Pods from Target and Persil Discs from Amazon, especially for High Efficiency (HE) machines.

Vanessa Bossart, founder of GreenTerra Cleaning, says, "Though great for busy households who value convenience, the fixed dosage of pods means less flexibility for heavily soiled or particularly light loads. They can also stain clothes if coming into direct contact with wet fabric."

Vanessa recommends these Dropps Stain & Odor Laundry Detergent Pods from Walmart, which contain natural enzymes to eliminate persistent smells.

Pods offer great convenience but can be more expensive per load compared to other options, and come with safety concerns, particularly around children and pets.

2. Liquid detergent

Liquid detergent is versatile and effective on a variety of stains, especially those that are oily or greasy. It dissolves easily in both cold and hot water, making it a good choice for different washing temperatures.

Lina says, "Liquid detergent can be good choice for families with diverse laundry requirements, including tough stains and delicate fabrics. It's effective in all water temperatures, making it versatile for various laundry needs, including pre-treating stains. It dissolves easily, leading to cleaner clothes.

"The downsides are it can be messy and heavy to carry, plus overusing can lead to residue build-up. Compared to powder detergent, it also tends to be more expensive per wash."

Lina recommends Arm & Hammer Clean Burst from Target. Its low-suds formula means it won't block HE machine sensors.

Taylor Riley, co-owner of Impact Cleaning Professionals, says, "The only problem I have found with liquid laundry detergents is they can sometimes leave behind residues, particularly when too much has been poured into the wash. These residues can build up over time but as long as you keep a good cleaning schedule you won't have any issues.

"My favorite is Seventh Generation Concentrated Laundry Detergent from Amazon. This laundry detergent is cost effective and ideal for my toddler that has sensitive skin. This product, and most other liquid detergents, dissolves easily and evenly to ensure your laundry gets a proper clean."

3. Powder

Powder detergent is often the most cost-effective option and comes in recyclable cardboard packaging, which is a plus for the environment. It’s particularly effective on ground-in dirt and clay, making it ideal for outdoor clothing.

Lina says, "Powder detergent is cost-effective, has a longer shelf life and performs well in hard water conditions. It's best for budget-conscious households and for cleaning heavily soiled clothing.

"However, it may not dissolve well in cold water, leading to residue and clumping, and its bulky packaging can be inconvenient."

Vanessa says, "Powder is effective at removing outdoor stains like mud and grass, has a longer shelf life than liquid detergents and usually has more eco-friendly packaging, like cardboard boxes rather than plastic bottles.

"However, it can leave residue, especially in cold water or water-efficient machines, can be messy to measure and pour, plus it may cause skin irritation for some users due to higher pH levels."

Eliana Coca, founder of E.C. House Cleaning, adds, "Powdered detergents can work well for heavily soiled loads but often don’t dissolve fully, leaving behind clumps that damage fabrics. They also frequently contain harsh chemicals and fragrances that irritate skin."

Lina recommends Tide Powder Laundry Detergent from Walmart and Gain Original Powder Detergent from Target, which is HE-compatible and boasts five-star reviews. Powder detergents are effective in both HE and standard machines.

60 pods all Mighty Pacs Laundry Detergent Pods Shop at Walmart Price: $15.97 Completely free of perfumes and dyes, with concentrated cleaning power in a convenient pac, these hypoallergenic laundry pods are gentle on skin. HE-compatible Gain Original Laundry Detergent Powder Shop at Target Price: $12.79 Safe for all machines and temperatures, this fresh-scented laundry powder lifts away dirt and locks in an amazing scent for six weeks from wash until wear. Mild Tide Free & Gentle Laundry Detergent Shop at Amazon Price: $12.32 A mild detergent can be used to get rid of just about any stain, coffee included. This highly-rated formula from Tide is great for just about anything.

4. Machine compatibility

The type of detergent you choose can also depend on the compatibility with your washing machine.

Vanessa says, "Pods are designed to work in both top-loading and front-loading machines. However, they're particularly well-suited to front-loaders and HE machines, as these typically use less water, which helps ensure the pod dissolves completely.

"Liquid detergents are versatile and work well in both top-loading and front-loading machines. They're particularly well-suited to front-loaders and HE machines, as they produce fewer suds and dissolve more easily, reducing the risk of residue buildup.

"Powder detergents work well in both top-loading and front-loading machines, but they're particularly suited to top-loaders. In front-loading machines, it's crucial to add the powder to the designated dispenser rather than directly into the drum to ensure proper dissolution."

High-efficiency (HE) machines require low-sudsing detergents, and while many pods and liquid detergents are HE-compatible, not all powder detergents are. It’s important to check the detergent packaging for HE compatibility to ensure it doesn’t damage your machine or leave excess residue.

Eliana adds, "For high-efficiency machines, liquid detergent is really the only viable choice. Top-loaders can work with any form of detergent but liquid remains the gentlest, most effective option.

"Following the recommendations in your owner’s manual is key to optimizing your washer’s performance and avoiding damage, regardless of the detergent."

Our conclusion

Each type of detergent has its strengths and weaknesses.

Pods offer convenience and are generally effective but come at a higher cost and with safety concerns. Liquid detergent provides flexibility and excellent stain removal but can be prone to overuse and has environmental drawbacks. Powder detergent is cost-effective and eco-friendly but can struggle with cold water dissolution and measuring accuracy.

Eliana says, "With over 20 years of experience cleaning residential and commercial environments, I have found liquid detergents to generally be the best option. Liquid detergents dissolve easily even in cold or energy-efficient wash cycles, thoroughly cleaning fabrics without leaving excess residue. They are also gentle and fragrance-free, suitable for sensitive skin and allergies."

Lina says, "I would agree that for those with sensitive skin, liquid detergents — particularly hypoallergenic or fragrance-free options — are usually better. In terms of cleaning quality, liquid and powder detergents generally perform better on different stains and fabrics, while pods offer the most convenience."

Vanessa says, "The choice between powder, liquid, and pod detergents really depends on various factors including your laundry habits, machine type, budget, and environmental concerns. Each type has its strengths and weaknesses, and the best choice may vary depending on your specific needs and preferences.

"Powder is typically more cost-effective but can leave residue more easily than liquid. Liquid dissolves more easily in cold water, making it better for cold washes and delicates. Though powder is more eco-friendly in terms of packaging, pods are convenient and mess-free."

Taylor adds, "All in all, I use liquid detergent because it dissolves easily, is cost efficient, delivers a superior clean, and can be used on both top-loading and front-loading washing machines."

Ultimately, the best choice depends on your specific laundry needs, washing habits, and environmental considerations. By weighing these factors, you can select the detergent that best suits your household.

Lina DaSilva Social Links Navigation Founder of Toronto Shine Cleaning Lina DaSilva is founder of the award-winning Toronto Shine Cleaning. With over 10 years' industry experience, she specializes in residential cleaning and home organization. Lina's venture focuses on offering living wages and empowering homeowners to enjoy cleaner, more organized spaces.

Vanessa Bossart Social Links Navigation Founder of GreenTerra Cleaning Vanessa Bossart is founder of GreenTerra Cleaning, which has made more than 28,000 American homes sparkle and aims to redefine cleanliness as the cornerstone of healthy, sustainable living. With 18 years’ experience in the cleaning industry, Vanessa is passionate about promoting eco-friendly cleaning practices that improve the health of her clients and the planet.

Taylor Riley Social Links Navigation Co-owner of Impact Cleaning Professionals Riley is co-owner of Impact Cleaning Professionals, founder of Boom Facility Service Advisors and a member of Building Service Contractors Association International (BSCAI). Riley received extensive training on how to clean appliances to avoid costly mistakes when cleaning customer homes.

So there you have it — pods vs liquid detergent vs powder. Armed with our expert advice, you're ready to select the laundry-cleaning solution best-suited to you.

Next, check out how to clean a top-loading washing machine in four easy steps.