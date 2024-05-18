How to declutter small bathroom drawers — make the most of limited space with our expert guide

Knowing how to declutter small bathroom drawers is key to making the most of your limited space.

Our industry pros reveal the four simple steps to turn your small bathroom drawers from busy and chaotic, to clean and streamlined.

When decluttering your home, especially when space comes at a premium, overlooking little but vital areas such as small bathroom drawers will not only decrease functionality but make your start to the day that little bit harder.

Four steps to decluttering your small bathroom drawers

Decluttering goes hand in hand with cleaning the area you've slimmed down so after After gathering your best cleaning supplies, you'll be ready to roll.

Where our cleaning and decluttering pros have recommended products, we've sourced matching high-quality items from trusted retailers.

1. Gather supplies

(Image credit: Evgeniia Siiankovskaia/Getty Images)

Before diving into the decluttering process, gather all the necessary supplies. This preparation step ensures you won’t have to interrupt your workflow to hunt for tools.

You’ll need cleaning supplies like a mild disinfectant (the Mrs Myers Clean Day All-Purpose Cleaner spray from Amazon is rated as Real Homes number one general cleaning supply because it's all-plant derived and paraben free) , a microfiber cloth, a small brush or toothbrush for scrubbing tight spaces, and perhaps some drawer liners to keep the drawers fresh and clean.

Karina Toner, operations manager at Spekless Cleaning, says, "Have trash bags at the ready for items to throw away, plus boxes or bags for donations, as well as items to be relocated elsewhere in your home."

Additionally, consider a recycling bin for packaging and containers that can be recycled, and a couple of small boxes or baskets for sorting items as you go along.

A measuring tape might also come in handy if you’re planning to buy organizers or dividers later. This Hyper Tough 12' Tape Measure from Walmart does the job and comes in at less than $3.

Karina adds, "Being prepared before you start makes the whole decluttering process much smoother and stress-free."

2. Empty and ditch

(Image credit: John Keeble/Getty Images)

To properly declutter a small bathroom, you need to be prepared to let things go. Once you have all your supplies easily accessible, it's time to empty your drawers and ditch what you don't need.

Will Cotter, owner of HappyCleans, says, "If you're like me, then you probably have a bunch of stuff in your bathroom drawers that you don't use often. The best way to identify this is to empty everything out onto a large towel and sort through, ditching whatever you don't need."

Discard any expired medications, old makeup, or skincare products that are past their prime. Toss out any broken tools or accessories that you no longer use.

Be ruthless in this phase as the goal is to pare items in your small bathroom drawers down to only the essentials. Consider the frequency of use for each item — if you haven’t used something in the last six months, let it go.

Will adds, "Have a bin beside you so you don't have to constantly walk back and forth to throw away your trash. You'll be surprised just how much has just been gathering dust and needs to go."

Importantly, consider also what you can donate, and what you can relocate within your own home. With only a small space available, you want to keep only what you'll definitely make use of, and what really belongs in your compact bathroom drawers.

3. Dust and clean

(Image credit: Jacek Kadaj/Getty Images)

With the drawers emptied and your unnecessary items discarded, it’s time to clean. Dust and grime can accumulate quickly in these high-traffic small spaces, making them look and feel a bit grim.

Karina says, "Use a handheld vacuum or a soft brush to remove any loose debris, dust or hair from the drawers. If you don’t have a vacuum on hand, you can also carefully slide the drawers off their tracks and lightly tap them upside down over a trash bin."

A small brush or old toothbrush is handy to loosen any grime or dust from the corners and edges. The Black+Decker 8V Max Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum from Amazon is great for cleaning tight spaces and costs less than $30.

Karina says, "Next, spray your preferred cleaner inside the drawers and on all surfaces. Use a microfiber cloth or sponge to wipe down the entire inside of the drawer, paying special attention to corners and edges.

"For most surfaces, an all-purpose cleaner works well. For those who prefer homemade cleaning solutions, combine equal parts water and vinegar in a spray bottle and shake well. Personally, I add in a few drops of lavender essential oil so my bathroom drawers always smell great!"

This Good & Gather White Distilled Vinegar from Target comes with more than a thousand five-star reviews, while Mainstays 100% Pure Essential Lavender Oil from Walmart is ideal for adding a refreshing scent to your cleaning solution.

To finish, use a clean, dry cloth to remove any excess moisture and ensure the drawers are completely dry.

4. Sort and replace

(Image credit: knape/Getty Images)

Now comes the fun part: organizing your small bathroom by sorting and replacing your drawer items.

Begin by categorizing everything into groups. For example, put all hair products together, all dental care items in another pile, and makeup in its own section. This categorization helps you see how much of each type of item you have and makes it easier to decide on storage solutions.

Next, assess the available space in each drawer and consider investing in small baskets, trays, or dividers to keep items organized. These organizational tools prevent the drawers from becoming cluttered again and make it easy to find what you need quickly. These JONYJ Store Drawer Dividers from Amazon come in a four-pack and are adjustable to suit the size of your small drawer space.

Professional organizer Ben Soreff, of House to Home Organizing, advises moving what you don't immediately need in your small bathroom drawers to somewhere else nearby, including any stock of toiletries or medical items.

Replace your items, popping the things you use most frequently in the most accessible drawers. For instance, if you use certain toiletries daily, they should be within easy reach up top, whereas items used less often can go in lower or less accessible drawers.

Ben adds, "When it comes to storage solutions the only thing that matters is ease of use. There is a difference between where things fit and where they belong. We want items to go in easy and come out easy. If everything is lined up but tight you simply can't access them.

"For most bathroom storage, clear plastic bins work well by category. Take the whole bin out then put it back when done."

The mDesign Plastic Bathroom Vanity Storage Organizing Bins from Target come in a range of sizes and with handles for easy removal whilst the WOWBOX 25-Piece Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Set from Amazon comes in four color options and is ideal if you're going to be decluttering around the house, too.

When it comes to decluttering tips, a useful one is to think vertically as well as horizontally. Use stackable organizers if your drawers are deep enough to make the most of the vertical space. At just eight inches tall and seven inches deep, this Brightroom Four-Drawer Stackable Countertop Organizer from Target is useful for many small spaces. You can also use small jars or containers to hold smaller items like hair ties, bobby pins, or cotton swabs.

Make sure each item has its own designated spot to keep the system sustainable. Regularly review the contents of your drawers to ensure they stay organized and clutter-free.

So there you have it — how to declutter small bathroom drawers. These four simple steps can transform even the smallest bathroom drawers into functional, organized spaces.

