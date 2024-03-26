How to clean earrings — from gentle washing to sanitizing

Give your accessories some extra sparkle and learn how to clean earrings with minimal supplies. No matter if you're into hoops or studs, it's easy to freshen them up at home.

You may not have considered cleaning your earrings but if you're wearing them regularly, they can accumulate plenty of grime.

We asked the experts how to clean earrings with the best cleaning supplies. Don't worry about tarnishing or damaging your precious gemstones, this simple method is safe and sound.

How to clean earrings

If you can't remember the last time you freshened up your earrings (if ever?) it is definitely time to clean your jewelry. With daily use, earrings can build up makeup, sunscreen, body oil, and other grime.

If you're wearing earrings every day you should be cleaning them every two to four weeks. For earrings you only wear occasionally, wash them about once a month or every five wears.

Once your accessories are fresh and clean, you can organize your jewelry so everything is on display and easy to find.

Step 1: Make a soapy solution

Fill a small bowl with a few drops of dish soap (classic Dawn dish soap, available on Amazon is always a good choice) and a cup of warm water. "Make a soapy solution in a small bowl to soak earrings in. For extra cleaning power, try adding a tablespoon of baking soda as this will help lift away trapped grime," says Angela Rubin, a cleaning expert from Hellamaid.

Step 2: Soak earrings and gently scrub

Soak the earrings in your soapy solution for at least ten minutes. "After soaking the earrings, use a soft toothbrush to gently scrub the earrings. Focus on gemstone settings, earring backs, and all the tiny nooks and crannies where grime may be hiding," says cleaning expert, Karina Toner.

These extra-soft toothbrushes available on Amazon will help lift away trapped debris.

Step 3: Rinse and dry

Once finished scrubbing with soap, rinse the earrings under cold, clean water. "Use a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth to rinse earrings so they won't get lost or dropped down the sink," says Karina.

These mesh strainers from Amazon are perfect for rinsing all kinds of jewelry while keeping them safe.

After rinsing, dry the earrings with a microfiber cloth.

Step 4: Sanitize (optional)

Consider sanitizing your earrings if you bought a new pair or they need some extra cleaning. Simply wipe down with some rubbing alcohol on a paper towel (you can pick up rubbing alcohol on Amazon if you don't have any on hand). Focus on the posts and earring backs.

"You should always sanitize earrings if you're sharing with another person, donating them, or wearing a new pair for the first time," says Angela.

6-pack VEGOLS Adult Extra Soft Toothbrush Shop at Amazon Price: $12.99 These soft toothbrushes are made with 20,000 bristles for a precise clean. You can get into all the nooks and crannies of tricky clasps and gemstone settings. 6-pack Seventh Generation Dish Soap Liquid Shop at Amazon Price: $20.12 This plant-based mild dish soap will cut through dirt and oil to leave a squeaky-clean result. The fragrance-free formula is hypoallergenic so it's great for those with sensitive skin. 12-pack MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Visit Site Price: $14.99 Use these multi-purpose cloths for everything from polishing jewelry to cleaning glass.

With a few simple cleaning hacks, your earrings will look as good as new. All you need is a little dish soap and some warm water to get a sparkling result. If your jewelry needs some extra help, cleaning with baking soda is even more effective.