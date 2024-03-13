How to clean jewelry to make it sparkle and shine

Learning how to clean jewelry will really make your collection shine bright. There's no need to buy special products either, you probably already have these essentials in your kitchen cupboard.

We asked the experts how to clean all kinds of jewelry, from gold to silver and platinum. After all, you’ve made a pricey investment and don't want grimy-looking accessories.

See how to use some of the best cleaning supplies to clean your jewelry collection. Your bracelets, necklaces, and rings will be looking as good as new in no time.

How to clean jewelry

Once you've organized your jewelry, it's time to give it a good clean. Jewelry can accumulate oils from skin with everyday wear as well as trapped dirt and debris. Over time, this may cause the jewelry to tarnish and the gemstones to look dull.

"If you wear a certain piece every day, you should be cleaning it about every two weeks. For other types of jewelry, clean about once a month," says Angela Rubin, a cleaning expert from Hellamaid.

Angela Rubin Social Links Navigation Cleaning Specialist from Hellamaid Angela Rubin works at Hellamaid, a top-rated cleaning company in Canada. Hellamaid are industry experts specializing in residential and commercial cleaning services.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cleaning everyday jewelry

To give everyday jewelry a gentle clean, all you'll need is some mild dish soap (Dawn dish soap is available on Amazon) and a soft toothbrush.

"Drop a couple drops of dish soap in a bowl, then fill with warm water. Soak your jewelry in the solution for a few minutes," says cleaning expert, Karina Toner.

Once you've soaked your jewelry, scrub it with a soft toothbrush, like these extra-soft toothbrushes available on Amazon. Then polish with a microfiber cloth to dry.

Karina Toner Social Links Navigation Operations Manager Karina Toner is a cleaning expert and the Operations Manager at Washington D.C.-based Spekless Cleaning.

Cleaning tarnished jewelry

If you've noticed your jewelry looks tarnished, it may need some extra care. The good news? It's pretty budget friendly and you'l likely have all the supplies.

"Line a bowl with aluminum foil and add a couple tablespoons of baking soda and a couple drops of dish soap. Add your jewelry, then add at least a cup of boiling water. Leave the solution to soak for a few minutes," says Angela.

There are plenty of ways to clean with baking soda, so it's always useful to have some on hand. If you've run out, you can order Arm & Hammer baking soda on Amazon in bulk.

12-pack MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Visit Site Price: $14.99 Use these multi-purpose cloths for everything from polishing jewelry to cleaning glass. 6-pack Seventh Generation Dish Soap Liquid Shop at Amazon Price: $20.12 This plant-based mild dish soap will cut through dirt and oil to leave a squeaky-clean result. The fragrance-free formula is hypoallergenic so it's great for those with sensitive skin. 6-pack VEGOLS Adult Extra Soft Toothbrush Shop at Amazon Price: $12.99 These soft toothbrushes are made with 20,000 bristles for a precise clean. You can get into all the nooks and crannies of tricky clasps and gemstone settings.

All you need to clean your jewelry are some cleaning hacks and a little elbow grease. A little soap and water always go a long way to restore sparkle and shine.

Making use of household ingredients, like cleaning with apple cider vinegar, is a crafty alternative to buying loads of supplies.