We asked the pros for the best way to clean carpet with baking soda and the results may surprise you. The secret to fresh carpets may be lurking your kitchen cupboard — no need to splash out on a professional job.

If you're looking for a simple and budget-friendly solution, baking soda can be used to clean just about anything. It's similar to using deodorizing powder or carpet shampoo, our experts confirm.

The first step in cleaning your house is starting with a clean base whether it's carpet or other types of flooring.

How to clean carpet with baking soda

While it can seem like a daunting task, it's actually pretty easy to clean a carpet once you have all the best cleaning supplies on hand. And you may only need one simple product like when it comes to cleaning with baking soda.

"Baking soda is great for carpets as it absorbs virtually everything from nasty odors to pet dander," says Angela Rubin, a cleaning expert from Hellamaid.

Angela Rubin Social Links Navigation Cleaning Specialist from Hellamaid Angela Rubin works at Hellamaid, a top-rated cleaning company in Canada. Hellamaid are industry experts specializing in residential and commercial cleaning services.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Deodorizing carpet with baking soda

To simply freshen up your carpet, add a sprinkling of baking soda (such as the classic Arm & Hammer baking soda available on Amazon) to your vacuuming routine.

"First vacuum your carpet to remove pet hair, dirt, and debris. Then sprinkle about a cup of baking soda over the whole area," says cleaning expert, Karina Toner. Wait at least 15 minutes, then vacuum it up to remove lingering smells like pet odor or smoke."

Karina Toner Social Links Navigation Operations Manager Karina Toner is a cleaning expert and the Operations Manager at Washington D.C.-based Spekless Cleaning.

Removing stains with baking soda

You can also use baking soda to remove food stains and other messes.

"Sprinkle baking soda over the stain on the carpet, covering it completely. Then moisten a paper towel or microfiber cloth with water and place on top to cover it. Wait a couple of hours then vacuum up the excess baking soda," says Angela.

These all-purpose cleaning cloths from Amazon should do the trick.

Deep-cleaning with baking soda

Deep cleaning a carpet with baking soda may require a little more elbow grease.

Karina explains, "To remove tough stains like red wine, first sprinkle the baking soda over the affected areas. Then spray water over the baking soda to create a paste. Use a scrub brush (such as the Amazer Store scrubber brush twin pack on Amazon) to gently scrub the paste into the carpet, without agitating the pile too much."

Let the mixture sit on the carpet for about 15 minutes then scrape away the excess baking soda paste. Let the residue dry then vacuum it up to remove baking soda from the carpet fibers.

3-Pack Holikme Dish Brush Set with Bamboo Handle Shop at Amazon Price: $7.95 Stock up on these handy scrub brushes for cleaning projects around the house from washing dishes to scrubbing carpets. 12-pack MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Shop at Amazon Price: $14.99 Use these multi-purpose cloths for soaking stains on the carpet or wiping up excess baking soda. 6-pack Arm & Hammer Baking Soda Shaker Shop at Amazon Price: $11.94 These handy baking soda shakers make it so easy to sprinkle over large carpeted areas. You'll never vacuum without it again.

Sprucing up carpet can be tricky if you're working with tricky spaces such as when you're cleaning carpet on the stairs. But a simple sprinkle of baking soda and a good handheld vacuum can make all the difference.

Your floors may need some extra attention if they're damp or you're removing mold from carpet.