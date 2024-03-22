How to clean bathroom floors — 5 steps to spectacular sparkle

Knowing how to clean bathroom floors is essential to maintaining a healthy and happy home. After all, no one wants to freshen up in a dirty bathroom.

In this guide, our experts will take you through the five simple steps you'll need to get that sparkle under your feet — whatever your bathroom's floor-type — as well as the best products, home-made solutions, and grime-busting tips.

Once you know how to clean a bathroom floor, there's no better place to start than the floor. So, roll up your sleeves and get ready for squeaky-clean results.

How to clean bathroom floors like a pro

Whether your bathroom floors are tile, vinyl or stone, we've got you covered. Much like deep-cleaning a small bathroom, this task becomes straightforward when you know the steps, tips and tricks to use.

Where our experts have suggested products, our expert shoppers have curated highly-rated products from trusted retailers.

Prices were correct at the time of publication.

1. Get prepped



(Image credit: imaginima/Getty Images)

Before getting started on your bathroom floors, you'll want to gather your supplies and get prepped.

Firstly, open windows or turn on your bathroom fan to ensure proper ventilation while cleaning. Clear the floor of any bath mats, rugs, towels or other items to give yourself plenty of space to work and lay out your supplies so they'll nearby.

Karina Toner, of Spekless Cleaning, says, "When it comes to cleaning bathroom floors, there's nothing like being prepared. Grab a broom, dustpan, mop, bucket, scrub brush, microfiber cloths and your favorite cleaning solution."

Though your cleaning solutions may depend on your bathroom floor type (more on this later), Karina recommends two antibacterial sprays in particular.

She says, "When it comes to bathroom floor cleaning, Method's Antibacterial Bathroom Cleaner and Lysol's Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner from Amazon are both excellent disinfectant sprays that remove grease and grime effectively while leaving a pleasant smell."

Here are some other products we recommend for cleaning bathroom floors effectively.

Karina Toner Social Links Navigation Operations Manager at Spekless Cleaning Karina Toner is operations manager at Spekless Cleaning, which prides itself on exceptional cleaning, professionalism and client satisfaction. With over a decade of hands-on experience in the cleaning industry, Karina specializes in providing expert, tailored advice for clients on natural cleaning methods that prioritize both effectiveness and sustainability.

2. Remove debris

To clean bathroom floors, begin by removing loose debris and dirt from its surface.

Use a broom, dustpan (we like the sage kelamayi broom and dustpan set with Long handle from Amazon), or a brilliant vacuum cleaner to sweep the floor, depending on your preference and floor type.

For stone floors, a soft brush — or vacuum with a soft-bristled brush attachment — is will safely avoid scratches.

Then, sweep along the edges of the room to collect any dirt, dust and hairs in the center — paying particular attention to those hard-to-reach corners, including behind the toilet base.

Once you have your pile, brush into a dustpan and collect any last remains with a damp paper towel.

3. Clean the floor

(Image credit: Ergin Yalcin/Getty Images)

Now it's time to clean the floor using a suitable cleaning solution. The best product and approach will depend on your floor type. Three of the most common are tile, vinyl and stone.

Will Cotter, of HappyCleans, says, "Your best option with tile bathroom floors is to add some pH-neutral tile cleaner to warm water. Or, you can go the natural route and mix water, vinegar, and a few drops of dish soap. Next, use a microfiber mop to clean the floor section by section, paying extra attention to any grout."

We recommend a pH-neutral tile cleaner such as Target's Bona Hard Surface Floor Cleaner.

Vinyl bathroom floors can be cleaned with a solution of warm water and a few drops of dish or vinegar. Use a mop or sponge to apply the solution evenly across the floor. Alternatively, a gentle vinyl floor cleaner, such as the OdoBan Luxury Vinyl Floor Cleaner from Amazon will work nicely, too.

Will adds, "Vinyl bathroom floors are the easiest to floor type to clean. Unlike tiles, it doesn’t have any grooves that can trap dirt and water, so you don’t have to worry about scrubbing really hard to get it clean."

He adds, "If you want to use a cleaning solution, Amazon's Armstrong Flooring Once ’n Done Resilient & Ceramic Floor Cleaner is great for vinyl floors."

Though treating stone floors will depend on the exact type of stone, there are general guidelines worth sticking to as a rule of thumb. In particular, be wary of acidic solutions, including vinegar.

Vanessa Bossart, founder of GreenTerra Cleaning, says, "It's really important to avoid using acidic cleaning products on natural stone as they can etch the surface. Instead, opt for a pH-neutral cleaner tailored for stone care."

Vanessa recommends a spot test for any new cleaning solutions, and to select any brushes or scrubbing pads with care.

She adds, "To avoid scratches, avoid using abrasive cleaners and brushes on delicate surfaces such as stone. A microfiber scrubber mop pad with soft bristles is especially good for gentle yet effective floor cleaning."

For gentle but effective scrubbing, try the True & Tidy Mop Pad Set from Wayfair.

When it comes to marble stone, Will says, "As a porous natural stone, marble is prone to staining and etching, so you'll want to keep an extra-close eye on it. There are several great products out there specifically aimed at marble including the StoneTech Cleaner for Natural Stone from Amazon and the Weiman Granite & Stone Clean & Shine from Target."

Will adds, "After cleaning, use a stone polishing spray to give it a nice shine, and don’t forget to apply a stone sealer periodically to keep it protected."

For an effective stone polisher, try the Ewbank Multi-Floor Polisher from Wayfair. High-quality stone sealers include the TriNova Granite Sealer & Protector from Amazon.

Will Cotter Social Links Navigation Chief Operating Officer at HappyCleans Will Cotter is Chief Operating Officer at the professional home cleaning service HappyCleans, providing one-off, regular, and deep-cleans across a growing list of territories including Oklahoma, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Louisville, Jacksonville, Columbus, Detroit, and Cleveland.

Vanessa Bossart Social Links Navigation Founder of GreenTerra Cleaning Vanessa Bossart is founder of GreenTerra Cleaning, which has made more than 28,000 American homes sparkle and aims to redefine cleanliness as the cornerstone of healthy, sustainable living. With 18 years’ experience in the cleaning industry, Vanessa is passionate about promoting eco-friendly cleaning practices that improve the health of her clients and the planet.

4. Attack tough stains

(Image credit: Alfred Evelina/Getty Images)

For stubborn stains or grime, a little extra elbow grease may be required.

Angela Rubin, of Hellamaid, says, "Grout is one of the toughest parts of cleaning a bathroom floor, but the right product can make all the difference.

"I like the Clorox Tilex Mold & Mildew Remover from Target. It's a powerful cleaner that effectively tackles mold and mildew stains on tile floors, leaving them sparkling clean. Target's Bona Stone, Tile & Laminate Floor Cleaner is also effective, and specifically formulated for tile, laminate and stone floors."

The ForceField ScumBlaster Tub & Tile Cleaner from Wayfair is also highly effective at blitzing grout stains.

When cleaning tough stains on vinyl bathroom floors, avoid abrasive scrubbers as they can scratch the floor. Instead, use a soft-bristled brush or sponge to tackle stuck on debris, applying gentle pressure with a simple cleaning solution, such as equal parts vinegar and warm water.

Karina says, "I love the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Bath Scrubber from Amazon. It's specifically designed for tackling tough stains and grime on bathroom floors. The unique melamine foam material effectively removes dirt and scuff marks without the need for harsh chemicals, making it safe for use on a variety of surfaces. Plus, its ergonomic design makes it easy to grip and maneuver."

Be cautious when dealing with stuck-on stains on stone floors, as harsh cleaners can damage the surface. Use a soft brush or sponge and a mild, pH-neutral stone cleaner to gently scrub away stubborn debris.

Angela Rubin Social Links Navigation Cleaning Specialist at Hellamaid Angela Rubin works at Hellamaid, a top-rated cleaning company in Canada. Hellamaid are industry experts specializing in residential and commercial cleaning services.

5. Rinse and dry

(Image credit: Adam Gault/Getty Images)

Once the floor is clean, it's important to rinse away any remaining residue and ensure thorough drying. Use clean water and a mop or sponge to rinse the floor, removing any traces of cleaning solution or dirt. Change the water as needed to ensure an effective rinse.

Finally, dry the floor thoroughly using a clean microfiber towel (learn how to wash microfiber towels without ruining their absorbency) or allow it to air dry naturally. Avoid walking on the wet floor until it's completely dry to prevent slips and falls and then work to keep them dry.

Karina adds, "We can’t stress this enough — ensuring your bathroom floors remain dry when not in use is non-negotiable. This prevents both mold growth and potential accidents. Keep them dry!"

Whether you have tile, vinyl, or stone bathroom flooring, our simple tips should help you keep grime at bay and stains away.

Next, why not check out how to get rid of pink mold in your bathroom, and how to wash a plastic shower curtain.