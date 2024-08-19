How to clean a shower drain — refresh yours in 6 simple steps

Knowing how to clean a shower drain is essential to prevent clogs and unpleasant odors — not to mention costly plumber fees.

Our cleaning industry experts reveal the six simple steps to ensuring your shower drain is clean and healthy.

Armed with the best cleaning supplies and our expert advice, you'll have your shower drain gleaming and flowing smoothly in no time...

Clean your shower drain like a pro

When it comes to the places you're forgetting to clean in your bathroom, it's no surprise that the shower drain makes the list. It's low down, so easily overlooked — plus it's a nuisance to get to.

But tackling it doesn't have to be difficult, as our cleaning experts reveal the straightforward steps, along with some simple yet effective products.

Where our pros have suggested products, we've sourced high-quality items from reliable retailers.

All prices are correct at the time of publication.

1. Remove the drain cover

(Image credit: John Keeble/Getty Images)

The first step in cleaning your shower drain is to remove the drain cover. Most shower drains have a cover that can be easily lifted, while some will require unscrewing.

Once the cover is off, set it aside in a safe place. This will give you clear access to the drain opening, allowing you to remove any visible debris.

2. Clear the debris

With the drain cover removed, use a pair of gloves to protect your hands as you clear away any debris (these Clorox Ultra Comfort Gloves from Target are both protective and comfy). Hair is often the primary culprit in clogging shower drains, so be prepared to remove a significant amount of it.

Karina Toner, operations manager at Spekless Cleaning, says, "Use a drain snake or wire hanger to manually extract as much debris as possible. Insert the tool into the drain and twist it to catch hair and gunk, pulling out any clogs that are causing slow drainage.

"This manual removal is crucial because it addresses the root cause of the clog, making the subsequent chemical cleaning steps more effective. By physically removing the bulk of the debris, you’re ensuring that the drain is clear enough for the next steps to reach deeper blockages."

Karina recommends the FlexiSnake Hair Clog Remover from Amazon, adding, "This tool is specifically designed to tackle hair clogs, which are one of the most common causes of slow drains. Its micro-hooks latch onto hair and other debris, making it easy to pull them out without damaging the pipes."

3. Flush with hot water

(Image credit: Custom Home Design By Nina Lichtenstein / Brian Madden / Crafted By Nick)

After removing the visible debris, flush the drain with hot water.

Boil a kettle or pot of water and carefully pour it down the drain. The hot water helps to dissolve any remaining soap scum, grease, or small particles that may still be clinging to the sides of the drain.

This step also serves to test the flow of the drain, ensuring that the water is passing through smoothly.

4. Apply baking soda

Next, sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda directly into the drain.

Karina says, "Baking soda is a versatile cleaner that not only helps break down grime but also neutralizes odors. This step is particularly important because it targets the buildup of organic materials that contribute to both clogs and unpleasant smells.

"Pour around half a cup directly into the drain and let it settle for a few minutes while it begins to work its magic."

Try Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda, available from Walmart, for a reliable option with great customer reviews.

5. Add white vinegar

(Image credit: BanksPhotos/Getty Images)

After the baking soda has had a chance to settle, pour white vinegar down the drain.

Wells Ye, founder of Fresh Tech Maid, says, "Listen for the fizzing sound. This means the dynamic duo of baking soda and vinegar are reacting to dislodge stubborn debris while breaking down any grease or grime. Allow the mixture to sit for 15 minutes or so."

Karina recommends Heinz All Natural Distilled White Vinegar from Amazon. She says, "A powerhouse for natural cleaning, this vinegar is highly effective in breaking down soap scum and organic buildup. It’s a versatile product that can be used in various cleaning tasks around the home, making it a staple in any cleaning arsenal."

Alternative options include Earthworm Drain Cleaner from Amazon — which Wells recommends as both highly effective and safe for use near children or pets.

While waiting for the mixture to do its work, take the chance to clean the drain cover.

Wells says, "Use a simple mixture of hot water and dish soap. Scrub it in with an old toothbrush, allowing you to get into any crevices where dirt or scum may be hiding."

6. Rinse again with hot water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally, rinse the drain one more time with hot water. This final flush will wash away any remaining debris and cleaning agents, leaving your shower drain clear and clean.

Pour the hot water slowly to ensure that it reaches all areas of the drain. Once you’re satisfied with the cleanliness of the drain, replace the drain cover, and your shower is ready for use again.

Regularly performing this cleaning routine will help keep your shower drain in optimal condition.

Meet our cleaning experts

Karina Toner Social Links Navigation Operations Manager at Spekless Cleaning Karina Toner is an Operations Manager at Spekless Cleaning, a prominent cleaning company based in Arlington, VA. With over a decade of hands-on experience in the cleaning industry, she's honed her expertise in providing top-notch cleaning solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of clients effectively, and sustainably.

Wells Ye Social Links Navigation Founder of Fresh Tech Maid Wells Ye is the brains behind Fresh Tech Maid — a respected, Chicago-based home cleaning service that boasts more than 10,000 happy clients thanks to more than 50,000 successful cleans.

So there you have it — how to clean a shower drain in six simple steps. Incorporating this simple routine into your regular cleaning schedule will help avoid clogs and ensure a fresh, clean shower experience.

Next, check out how to clean a sink.