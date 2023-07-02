Wait a second, when is the best time to buy furniture?

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

One of the most stressful parts of designing a space is picking out furniture that best suits it. Buying furniture is especially tricky when you’re a renter who moves from apartment to apartment. You likely don’t want to invest in expensive pieces, but you also don’t want to end up with junk that won’t last.

With a tight budget, limited space to work with, and likely small dimension requirements, a good chunk of your furniture options can be crossed off the list. This can leave you feeling like your choices aren’t what you even envisioned for your home.

However, if you’re strategic with the way you approach furniture shopping, your options will become much greater. Since price is such a big factor for most Gen Z renters, having a plan in place can ensure that you have the most pieces to choose from as possible.

Shopping sales and knowing which seasons are the best to purchase specific items is the smartest way to go about furnishing your space. Here’s exactly what you need to know about buying furniture — no splurging (or settling) needed.

Best furniture to buy in the winter

New furniture usually hits the market in the spring and the fall, meaning winter is a good season to shop for your biggest purchases. Retailers also know that homeowners and renters prefer to buy furniture during the spring, summer, and fall because that time frame doesn’t conflict with holiday hosting. Come winter, people typically want to feel settled in their space.

Plan to shop for whatever items are typically the most expensive. Here's what to buy in the winter:

Bed frames

Couches

Media stands

Dining tables

Dressers

Nightstands

Chairs

Best furniture to buy in the spring

If you catch sales early enough in the spring, you might be able to furnish your apartment in a relatively inexpensive way. The key is to find what you want before too many new items are released in stores.

This is because new releases start hitting shelves and online shops during the spring. Make a list of what you want and then keep revisiting the listings as spring approaches. You might find that the prices dip so that retailers can clear out any of their old stock.

Best furniture to buy in the summer

What many people consider to be the start of the summer, Memorial Day offers up a great chance to score furniture and other household essentials at a hefty discount.

In addition to furniture, mattresses and TVs can usually be found for quite a steal during this holiday. You should also keep Fourth of July in mind, and consider waiting for that to roll around if you’re not finding what you want around Memorial Day.

As far as late summer goes, it’s an ideal time to purchase furniture like patio chairs, lounge chairs, outdoor tables, and umbrellas. Many brands cut their prices on seasonal finds once fall starts approaching, creating the perfect opportunity for you to invest in some outdoor staples.

Here's what to buy in summer:

Furniture

Mattresses

TVs

Outdoor furniture

Best furniture to buy in the fall

While fall is generally a tough time to find furniture sales (because many companies release new products then), it just so happens to be a smart season to look for office staples. Desks, office chairs, bookshelves, and filing cabinets launch in most major stores in the fall and early winter months.

This means that in order to get the most bang for your buck, you should consider remodeling your WFH space in the early fall, when stores are trying to get rid of the previous season’s inventory.

Furniture buying tips

In general, the best way to ensure you’re getting a good deal on furniture is to shop during holiday and seasonal sales. Don’t underestimate the deals that can be found during smaller holidays, like Memorial Day or the Fourth of July. Also, be sure to check prices on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday — you can come across some pretty hefty discounts during those weekends.

While furnishing an apartment can feel intimidating and costly, it’s smart to wait things out and finish your space slowly. This way, you’ll not only save money, but you’ll also have more funds left over for decor.