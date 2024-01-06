Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner review

The Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner features multiple cleaning modes and attachments, so it’s suitable for whole rooms or spot cleaning

Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner on light beige carpet
(Image credit: Shark)
Real Homes Verdict

The Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner is designed to tackle tough stains, and it proved that it’s up to the task during our testing. This machine easily removed red wine, grape juice, ketchup, and hot chocolate from carpeting. While it’s a larger and heavier machine, the hand tools give it versatility and agility, so you can use it to clean entire rooms or to spot clean problem areas.

Reasons to buy
  • +

    Dual-tank cleaning system

  • +

    Triggerless cleaning when using brush head

  • +

    Includes pet tool for wet messes

  • +

    Deep clean and quick dry modes

  • +

    Hose cleaning tool makes for easy cleaning

  • +

    Simple assembly

  • +

    Powerful cleaning and suction

  • +

    Brush roll is removable for cleaning

  • +

    5-year limited warranty

Reasons to avoid
  • -

    No steam feature

  • -

    Hose is difficult to wrap

  • -

    Machine is heavy and awkward to carry

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Jump to category:
Paige Cerulli
By Paige Cerulli
published

The Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner is designed to handle a variety of cleaning jobs.

It’s suitable for use on large carpets, while the hand attachments give it the versatility of being useful for spot cleaning on carpeting, upholstery, carpeted stairs, and more. 

This carpet cleaner features dual tanks, meaning the dirty water is suctioned into a separate water tank. It pairs with Shark Deep Clean Pro concentrate and Shark OXY Multiplier cleaning supplies for enhanced cleaning power (available to buy as a bundle, or separately on Amazon). 

Shark advertises this machine as delivering tough stain elimination and having more stain-striking power than consumer carpet cleaners.

Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner: Quick Menu

1. The short version
2. Testing the carpet cleaner
3. Important stuff
4. Using the carpet cleaner
5. Cleaning and maintenance
6. Is it right for you?
7. Good to know
8. Where to buy
9. How we test

Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner review

What I thought of the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker carpet cleaner

The Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner is a powerful machine, and its performance is highly impressive. The carpet cleaner easily tackled a variety of stains. This is a larger upholstery cleaner, but the hose and hand tools give it agility, so it moves beyond the restrictions of your traditional upright carpet cleaner. 

This carpet cleaner is well-designed. It features dual tanks and strong suction to help minimize drying time, as well as multiple modes for customized performance. While it’s heavy and would benefit from an additional handle for easier carrying, the machine’s stain-removal capabilities are so excellent, it’s hard to fault it. 

Paige Cerulli
Paige Cerulli

Hi, I'm Paige Cerulli and I specialize in product reviews. I tested the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner in my home which I share with three cats, three horses, a flock of ducks, and several foster animals.

Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner specifications

  • Model name:  Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner 
  • Dimensions (in.): H43.5 x W13.15 x D11.97
  • Weight (lbs): 18.05 pounds
  • Water tank capacity (fl. oz): 67.6 fluid ounces
  • Cord length (ft.): 20 feet
  • Wattage (W): 960 watts
  • Cleaning path width (in.): 10 inches
  • Modes: Deep clean and quick dry

Unboxing and setting up the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner

Unboxing the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner with plastic and molded cardboard in box

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

The Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner arrived double-boxed and in excellent condition. The packaging didn’t include any Styrofoam and instead used cardboard inserts to hold the components. Each component was wrapped in a protective plastic bag. 

Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner instructions printed on cardboard box

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

The included instruction booklet has clear diagrams identifying each part and its name. The assembly instructions were straightforward, and I was able to easily complete the five-step assembly process. 

Pre-assembly of the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

The only challenge involved the hose assembly.

Paige Cerulli, a white woman attaching hose onto Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

The hose has to be wrapped firmly through the back of the machine without any slack.

Wrapping hose around Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner

(Image credit: Future / Piage Cerulli)

This was difficult the first few times I tried it but seems to be getting easier as I use the machine more. 

Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner accessories on a white table

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

This carpet cleaner features two solution tanks. The larger tank holds a solution of warm water and the Shark Deep Clean Pro concentrate. The tank pulls straight up off of the machine, and features printed fill lines. 

The smaller tank sits in front of the larger tank. It’s designed to hold the Shark OXY Multiplier. When using the hand tool, the machine draws from both tanks for enhanced cleaning power. 

Paige Cerulli, a white woman putting together Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker carpet cleaner

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

While assembling the carpet cleaner was relatively easy, it was somewhat awkward to carry it through the house. The machine weighs 18 lbs before you add water and cleaning solution, and it only has one thin handle at the top. I was able to carry and roll it through several rooms, but carrying it up and down the stairs was challenging. It would benefit from a second handle for a more secure hold. 

Using the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner

I tested the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner on grape juice, red wine, ketchup, and hot chocolate stains in carpeting. All of the stains were 24 hours old. The carpet cleaner performed impressively well during every test. 

This machine offers the ability to use a tool attachment for spot cleaning or to use the brush head for larger areas. To change between the two, you lift or depress a lever, and the machine automatically draws from the appropriate reservoir tank.

Treaitng a hot chocolate stain

Before and after of a hot chocolate stain removed by the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner on light beige area rug

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

When I used the brush head on the grape juice and hot chocolate stains, I immediately noticed its trigger-free operation was helpful in reducing hand tension. The cleaner automatically sprays a stream of cleaning solution every time you push the machine forward and very quickly removed both stains completely. I could see the suction pulling the solution up into the machine every time I rolled the carpet cleaner backward.

Treating a grape juice stain

Using Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner brush head on grape juice stain on beige printed area rug with fruit motif

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

I switched to the deep cleaning mode for the grape juice stain and then tried the quick dry mode to remove as much moisture as possible.  While I appreciated that you don’t have to hold down a trigger while using the brush head, the carpet cleaner is heavy and somewhat difficult to maneuver. It’s a bit of a workout to move the machine around even the small area rug I was working with.

Before and after of a grape juice stain removed by the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner on light beige area rug

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli )

Treating a red wine stain

A red wine stain on beige and cream area rug with apple, cherry and pear motif

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

Next, I tried the attachments on the remaining stains. The crevice tool performed very well to remove a red wine stain, and the hose features a trigger that produces a strong, continuous stream to spray down the stains. Scrubbing the stain removed it completely, and by tilting the tool forward, you can activate the suction to speed up the drying process.

Treating a red wine stain on a beige area rug using the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

Treating a fresh ketchup stain

A fresh ketchup condiment stain on beige and cream printed area rug with fruit motif treated with Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker carpet cleaner

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

The reversible bristle tool performed equally well on the ketchup stain. It conveniently fits directly over the crevice tool, so it's very easy to switch between the two. 

Ketchup stain removed on beige printed rug after using the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker carpet cleaner

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

This carpet cleaner includes a pet tool, which is designed for use on wet pet messes. I have not yet had the opportunity to test this tool but will update this review once I have. 

Dirty water tank after cleaning four stains witht the Shark CarpetXpert Stainstriker carpet cleaner

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

After spot-cleaning the four stains, the dirty water tank was about a quarter of the way full. If you were cleaning a whole carpeted room, you would need to empty that tank after each room, and you would also need to replace the cleaning solution. If you regularly use the machine to clean multiple rooms at a time, this could be a drawback, but the smaller tank capacity also helps to keep the weight of the machine down. 

While the carpet cleaner performed very well, it was loud. It reached 85.9 decibels both when using the brush head and the attachment, and I would compare it to a very loud vacuum cleaner. I didn’t experience any issues with the machine clogging or leaking during my testing. 

Cleaning and maintaining the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner

Removing water reservoir from Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli )

Shark instructs you to clean the machine after every use to avoid odors, bacteria, and mold. The dirty water tank is easy to remove, and the lid lifts out completely for thorough cleaning. The brush roll can also be removed, so it’s easy to cut off any hair that may have gotten wrapped around the tool. 

The carpet cleaner includes a hose-cleaning tool that you can attach to the end of the hose. With the tool attached, pulling the trigger sucks the cleaning solution throughout the hose, cleaning it. 

The hand tools feature a window piece that can be removed, and the tools can be washed with dish soap (i.e: Method's Lime and Sea Salt liquid detergent, available on Amazon) and water. A button releases the window piece, and I found it easy to remove and reattach the piece. 

Is the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner right for you?

The Shark CarpetXper with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner is a powerful carpet cleaner that performs very well on a series of tough stains. It offers both spot cleaning capability and is capable of cleaning rugs and entire rooms. Between the included crevice tool, pet tool, and reversible bristle tool, this carpet cleaner is suitable for addressing many types of stains and surfaces. When I initially started testing it, I was disappointed it didn’t have a steam function. However, it performed so well, I don’t think a steam function is necessary. 

This would be an ideal carpet cleaner for someone with multiple carpeted rooms and other larger-scale cleaning needs. It’s large and heavy, so it’s not something you would necessarily pull out for a small stain needing spot treatment, but if you’re looking for a machine that can tackle tough messes — this is it.

While it has some drawbacks, like its smaller tank capacity and loud volume, its highly impressive performance makes up for those. It easily and completely removed the stains on my carpet, and I could see it being an excellent choice for homes with pets and kids where stains and dirty carpeting are commonplace. 

However, if this doesn't quite suit your needs for cleaning carpet and upholstery, here are some highly-rated alternative options.

Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet & Upholstery Spot CleanerBest overall

Hoover CleanSlate Plus

This do-it-all machine comes with a range of attachments to clean pretty much anywhere in your home, reaching high, low, and tight spaces. It has a cleaning mode, is nice and compact and lightweight. 

BISSELL SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet CleanerBest for pet owners

Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro

If you're a pet owner, then this is a total must-have. It's also said to be Bissell's most powerful carpet-cleaning machine. This pick is ideal for cleaning up water-based spills as it comes with a specially designed head. It's a little more expensive than the Little Green but it has a longer reach. It's also a smidge heavier and a tiny bit bigger.

A blue Shark MessMaster with a black hose and red and black detailingBest carpet cleaner vacuum

Shark MessMaster

Both of the aforementioned carpet cleaning machines require you to vacuum before using them, apart from this dual Shark vac model. It's a cordless vacuum and carpet cleaner that comes with a range of attachments and is super powerful. Better than that, it's easy to clean with dishwasher-safe parts and it's the second most affordable on this list.

Good to know

Instructions
The carpet cleaner includes an instruction booklet, whilst some are printed on the interior flaps of the box. You can also scan a QR code located on the top of the tank to view how-to videos. 

Warranty
Shark backs this carpet cleaner with a five-year limited warranty. 

Where to buy the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner

You can buy the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner directly from Shark. It’s also available at Target.

How we tested the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker carpet cleaner

Paige Cerulli, a white woman demonstrating suction function of Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner on beige carpet

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

Shark sent me the carpet cleaner and I tested it for a week in my house before writing the review. I used the following criteria for the testing process, which isn't too dissimilar to how we test vacuum cleaners

Unboxing: I considered how well the carpet cleaner was packaged, as well as its condition when it arrived at my home. I looked for packaging that avoided the use of Styrofoam, and that instead used more eco-friendly materials like cardboard. I also considered the assembly process. 

Performance: In evaluating the carpet cleaner’s performance, I considered how it removed different types of stains. I also considered factors like its volume, versatility, and number of settings and attachments. 

Ease of use: I assessed the overall experience of using the machine, including its weight, how well I could carry it, and how easily I could use the different attachments and modes. 

Ease of cleaning: I reviewed the cleaning requirements and evaluated the cleaning process, including how much time it takes, how difficult it is, and how often it needs to be performed. 

Paige Cerulli
Paige Cerulli

Paige Cerulli is a freelance writer and copywriter who frequently writes product reviews, health and wellness content, how-to home renovation articles, pet-related content, and more. Her work has appeared in publications including Family Handyman, Business Insider, and American Veterinarian. Paige is an avid equestrian and is a certified equine massage therapist. She lives in Western Massachusetts with her four cats, three horses, flock of ducks, and various foster animals.