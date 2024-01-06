The Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner is designed to handle a variety of cleaning jobs.

It’s suitable for use on large carpets, while the hand attachments give it the versatility of being useful for spot cleaning on carpeting, upholstery, carpeted stairs, and more.

This carpet cleaner features dual tanks, meaning the dirty water is suctioned into a separate water tank. It pairs with Shark Deep Clean Pro concentrate and Shark OXY Multiplier cleaning supplies for enhanced cleaning power (available to buy as a bundle, or separately on Amazon).

Shark advertises this machine as delivering tough stain elimination and having more stain-striking power than consumer carpet cleaners.

Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner review

What I thought of the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker carpet cleaner

The Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner is a powerful machine, and its performance is highly impressive. The carpet cleaner easily tackled a variety of stains. This is a larger upholstery cleaner, but the hose and hand tools give it agility, so it moves beyond the restrictions of your traditional upright carpet cleaner.

This carpet cleaner is well-designed. It features dual tanks and strong suction to help minimize drying time, as well as multiple modes for customized performance. While it’s heavy and would benefit from an additional handle for easier carrying, the machine’s stain-removal capabilities are so excellent, it’s hard to fault it.

Paige Cerulli Contributing editor Hi, I'm Paige Cerulli and I specialize in product reviews. I tested the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner in my home which I share with three cats, three horses, a flock of ducks, and several foster animals.

Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner specifications

Model name : Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner

: Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner Dimensions (in.) : H43.5 x W13.15 x D11.97

: H43.5 x W13.15 x D11.97 Weight (lbs) : 18.05 pounds

: 18.05 pounds Water tank capacity (fl. oz) : 67.6 fluid ounces

: 67.6 fluid ounces Cord length (ft.) : 20 feet

: 20 feet Wattage (W) : 960 watts

: 960 watts Cleaning path width (in.) : 10 inches

: 10 inches Modes: Deep clean and quick dry

Unboxing and setting up the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

The Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner arrived double-boxed and in excellent condition. The packaging didn’t include any Styrofoam and instead used cardboard inserts to hold the components. Each component was wrapped in a protective plastic bag.

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

The included instruction booklet has clear diagrams identifying each part and its name. The assembly instructions were straightforward, and I was able to easily complete the five-step assembly process.

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

The only challenge involved the hose assembly.

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

The hose has to be wrapped firmly through the back of the machine without any slack.

(Image credit: Future / Piage Cerulli)

This was difficult the first few times I tried it but seems to be getting easier as I use the machine more.

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

This carpet cleaner features two solution tanks. The larger tank holds a solution of warm water and the Shark Deep Clean Pro concentrate. The tank pulls straight up off of the machine, and features printed fill lines.

The smaller tank sits in front of the larger tank. It’s designed to hold the Shark OXY Multiplier. When using the hand tool, the machine draws from both tanks for enhanced cleaning power.

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

While assembling the carpet cleaner was relatively easy, it was somewhat awkward to carry it through the house. The machine weighs 18 lbs before you add water and cleaning solution, and it only has one thin handle at the top. I was able to carry and roll it through several rooms, but carrying it up and down the stairs was challenging. It would benefit from a second handle for a more secure hold.

Using the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner

I tested the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner on grape juice, red wine, ketchup, and hot chocolate stains in carpeting. All of the stains were 24 hours old. The carpet cleaner performed impressively well during every test.

This machine offers the ability to use a tool attachment for spot cleaning or to use the brush head for larger areas. To change between the two, you lift or depress a lever, and the machine automatically draws from the appropriate reservoir tank.

Treaitng a hot chocolate stain

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

When I used the brush head on the grape juice and hot chocolate stains, I immediately noticed its trigger-free operation was helpful in reducing hand tension. The cleaner automatically sprays a stream of cleaning solution every time you push the machine forward and very quickly removed both stains completely. I could see the suction pulling the solution up into the machine every time I rolled the carpet cleaner backward.

Treating a grape juice stain

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

I switched to the deep cleaning mode for the grape juice stain and then tried the quick dry mode to remove as much moisture as possible. While I appreciated that you don’t have to hold down a trigger while using the brush head, the carpet cleaner is heavy and somewhat difficult to maneuver. It’s a bit of a workout to move the machine around even the small area rug I was working with.

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli )

Treating a red wine stain

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

Next, I tried the attachments on the remaining stains. The crevice tool performed very well to remove a red wine stain, and the hose features a trigger that produces a strong, continuous stream to spray down the stains. Scrubbing the stain removed it completely, and by tilting the tool forward, you can activate the suction to speed up the drying process.

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

Treating a fresh ketchup stain

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

The reversible bristle tool performed equally well on the ketchup stain. It conveniently fits directly over the crevice tool, so it's very easy to switch between the two.

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

This carpet cleaner includes a pet tool, which is designed for use on wet pet messes. I have not yet had the opportunity to test this tool but will update this review once I have.

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

After spot-cleaning the four stains, the dirty water tank was about a quarter of the way full. If you were cleaning a whole carpeted room, you would need to empty that tank after each room, and you would also need to replace the cleaning solution. If you regularly use the machine to clean multiple rooms at a time, this could be a drawback, but the smaller tank capacity also helps to keep the weight of the machine down.

While the carpet cleaner performed very well, it was loud. It reached 85.9 decibels both when using the brush head and the attachment, and I would compare it to a very loud vacuum cleaner. I didn’t experience any issues with the machine clogging or leaking during my testing.

Cleaning and maintaining the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli )

Shark instructs you to clean the machine after every use to avoid odors, bacteria, and mold. The dirty water tank is easy to remove, and the lid lifts out completely for thorough cleaning. The brush roll can also be removed, so it’s easy to cut off any hair that may have gotten wrapped around the tool.

The carpet cleaner includes a hose-cleaning tool that you can attach to the end of the hose. With the tool attached, pulling the trigger sucks the cleaning solution throughout the hose, cleaning it.

The hand tools feature a window piece that can be removed, and the tools can be washed with dish soap (i.e: Method's Lime and Sea Salt liquid detergent, available on Amazon) and water. A button releases the window piece, and I found it easy to remove and reattach the piece.

Is the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner right for you?

The Shark CarpetXper with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner is a powerful carpet cleaner that performs very well on a series of tough stains. It offers both spot cleaning capability and is capable of cleaning rugs and entire rooms. Between the included crevice tool, pet tool, and reversible bristle tool, this carpet cleaner is suitable for addressing many types of stains and surfaces. When I initially started testing it, I was disappointed it didn’t have a steam function. However, it performed so well, I don’t think a steam function is necessary.

This would be an ideal carpet cleaner for someone with multiple carpeted rooms and other larger-scale cleaning needs. It’s large and heavy, so it’s not something you would necessarily pull out for a small stain needing spot treatment, but if you’re looking for a machine that can tackle tough messes — this is it.

While it has some drawbacks, like its smaller tank capacity and loud volume, its highly impressive performance makes up for those. It easily and completely removed the stains on my carpet, and I could see it being an excellent choice for homes with pets and kids where stains and dirty carpeting are commonplace.

However, if this doesn't quite suit your needs for cleaning carpet and upholstery, here are some highly-rated alternative options.

Good to know

Instructions

The carpet cleaner includes an instruction booklet, whilst some are printed on the interior flaps of the box. You can also scan a QR code located on the top of the tank to view how-to videos.

Warranty

Shark backs this carpet cleaner with a five-year limited warranty.

Where to buy the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner

You can buy the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker Carpet Cleaner directly from Shark. It’s also available at Target .

How we tested the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker carpet cleaner

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

Shark sent me the carpet cleaner and I tested it for a week in my house before writing the review. I used the following criteria for the testing process, which isn't too dissimilar to how we test vacuum cleaners:

Unboxing: I considered how well the carpet cleaner was packaged, as well as its condition when it arrived at my home. I looked for packaging that avoided the use of Styrofoam, and that instead used more eco-friendly materials like cardboard. I also considered the assembly process.

Performance: In evaluating the carpet cleaner’s performance, I considered how it removed different types of stains. I also considered factors like its volume, versatility, and number of settings and attachments.

Ease of use: I assessed the overall experience of using the machine, including its weight, how well I could carry it, and how easily I could use the different attachments and modes.

Ease of cleaning: I reviewed the cleaning requirements and evaluated the cleaning process, including how much time it takes, how difficult it is, and how often it needs to be performed.