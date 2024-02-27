New Yankee Candle scents for spring will evoke feelings of adventure

New Yankee candle scents are practically a requirement for the change of seasons, and you certainly don't want to miss out on the brand's delightful spring releases.

This time of year, aromas are heavily influenced by classic florals and fruits, yet Yankee Candle's Under the Desert Sun collection strikes out in a unique direction with notes of tea leaves, saguaro cactus, and Vanilla.

As much as we hate to admit it, it might be time to retire Yankee Candle's Balsam and Cedar, and turn your attention towards these fabulous home fragrances that are likely to inspire a trip out West.

Explore new Yankee Candle scents: Under the Desert Sun collection

A post shared by Yankee Candle (@yankeecandle) A photo posted by on

To add to your assortment of best candles, the Under the Desert Sun collection will provide a calming, relaxing ambiance that will bring the best of the outdoors inside. You can envision the pink sand and cacti when striking a match to one of these candles.

If you'd prefer to put an air freshener to good use or enjoy burning wax melts, the fragrances from the line are available in a variety of options. (We'll confess, we might be partial to opting for the famous TikTok candle warmer lamp.)

What to shop

Meet the newbies who are sure to steal your heart. Customers are particularly drawn to the subtlety and even burn of these three-wick candles.

If you're stocking up on your next fragrance purchase, consider perusing Yankee Candle's returning favorites on the brand's website, which includes previously archived scents that are perfect for spring, like Yankee Candle Cherry Lemonade and Yankee Candle Warm Pineapple Upside Down Cake.

100% natural fiber wicks Aloe & Agave Shop at Yankee Candle Price: $24.99

Capacity (oz.): 14.5

Burn time: 30-40 hours

Scent: Fresh Aloe & Agave is a mixture of aloe, tea leaves, and blue lotus.



4.6/5 stars Desert Blooms Shop at Yankee Candle Price: $24.99

Capacity (oz.): 14.5

Burn time: 30-40 hours

Scent: Woody Desert Blooms includes notes of rose petals, saguaro cactus, and sage.

Premium soy wax blend Stargazing Shop at Yankee Candle Price: $24.99

Capacity (oz.): 14.5

Burn time: 30-40 hours

Scent: Floral Stargazing evokes notes of lavender, eucalyptus, and vanilla sugar.

3.5" x 4" Sweet Vanilla Horchata Shop at Yankee Candle Price: $24.99

Capacity (oz.): 14.5

Burn time: 30-40 hours

Scent: Sweet and spicy Sweet Vanilla Horchata is a mix of icy, sweetened rice milk with notes of cardamom and vanilla.

Can't get enough of this desert dream? You're in luck. We spoke to experts about how to get the best fragrance from your scented candles as well as Yankee candle burning tips, so you can enjoy the aroma to the max.

And don't forget to properly care for your candle with helpful #CandleTok accessories like wick trimmers, snuffers, and more.

