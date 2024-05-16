Shop the Outer Memorial Day sale on now and save 20% on outdoor furniture, fire pits, and more

Outer’s Memorial Day sale is perfect if you’re prepping your yard for summer, as you can save big on everything from outdoor seating to fire pits, ready for hosting and fun in the sun.

If you're giving your backyard or balcony an upgrade, jump on the Outer Memorial Day sale— its biggest discount event of the year — with up to 20% off outdoor furniture until June 4th.

We've scoured the site for our favorite picks. As one of the earliest Memorial Day sales we've seen this year, it's a great way to kick off the summer season.

Shop the Outer Memorial Day sale on now

Not sure where to start when it comes to the Outer Memorial Day sale? Take a look at the best outdoor furniture to buy by category to narrow down your options. Outer stocks everything you need to get your outdoor space ready for summer hosting, from stylish seating options to dining tables for entertaining.

Why we love Outer

(Image credit: Outer)

In the market for some backyard inspiration? Give your space a much-needed refresh this summer with some stylish picks from Outer. If you're unfamiliar with the brand, Outer makes chic and simple outdoor furniture that's designed with state-of-the-art materials and technology to last even the roughest weather conditions.

Outer has created unique products when it comes to outdoor materials, like its OuterShell — an integrated UV-resistant cover that protects furniture from rain, pollen, and dust. The outdoor furniture is made with soft-to-the-touch OuterWeave fabric, made from recyclable materials and resistant to stains, mold, and fading. The cushions and seating pads contain OuterCloud filling made from triple-layer memory foam encased in a waterproof protective barrier.

Our fave Outer picks on sale

Made from some of the best materials for outdoor furniture, the Outer Memorial Day sale is full of smart choices for your backyard or patio. We browsed the deals and our have picked our favourite items with some of the best value for money. And no need to worry about these items deteriorating or fading over time — this outdoor furniture is waterproof for rain or shine.

Five colors Charcoal Aluminum Outdoor Loveseat $2,900 at Outer Check Amazon Price: Was $2,900 , Now $2,320 A comfy loveseat is essential for a luxe outdoor set-up. This aluminum sofa features weather-resistant powder coating that stops rust and decay and precision welding with reinforced stress points. The deep cushions are the perfect setup for long, comfortable summer nights with friends as they’re constructed from multiple layers of memory found, like that found in premium mattresses. Not your typical outdoor seating, whcih often come with foam just a couple of inches thick. The covers are machine washable too, making it a cinch to keep this set clean all year long. 3 sizes Eco-Friendly Outdoor Rug Shop at Outer Price: Was $495 , Now $420 This outdoor rug is available in three sizes — 5' x 8', 8' x 10', or 9' x 12' — so you can find the perfect fit for your outdoor space, no matter the square footage. It's made from 100% recycled PET from up to 1188 plastic bottles, bringing the product‘s carbon footprint down, and sustainability factor up — anything helping protect our planet gets bonus points from the Real Homes team. Optional cooktop OuterStone Fire Pit Table Shop at Outer Price: Was $4,200 , Now $3,360 Cook up an al fresco feast with this versatile fire pit. The 3-in-1 design comes with an optional cooktop for grilling. Choose from either a propane or natural gas model featuring a scorch-resistant, antimicrobial surface. We particularly like how sleek and modern the design is, with luxurious white veining bring a chic touch to the smooth lines. It makes the perfect backdrop for colorful plates and wine glasses — one of summer 2024’s hottest serve ware trends. 2 canopy shapes Marine-Grade Aluminum Outdoor Umbrella Shop at Outer Price: Was $1,750 , Now $1,487 Choose from either a square or round canopy in with this aluminum outdoor umbrella. Available in white and gray, the 100% solution-dyed acrylic canopy protects against harmful UV rays. The marine-grade aluminum it’s constructed from means it’s built to last. No more one-summer parasols, this one is in it for the long haul! Highly rated Teak Outdoor Armchair Shop at Outer Price: Was $1,690 , Now $1,352 Made from FSC® Certified Grade A Teak, this solid armchair is a great investment. Available in four colors, it comes with a built-in OuterShell cover to protect the cushions when not in use. The low profile is a throw back to mid-century design, whilst it’s angled corners bring a touch of modern aesthetic, giving it a clean, but refined style we can’t get enough of. Machine washable Bug Shield Outdoor Throw Blanket Shop at Outer Price: Was $99 , Now $84 Keep those nasty outdoor pests away with this clever throw blanket. The non-toxic, EPA-approved Insect Shield safely repels mosquitoes, ticks, flies, ants, and other bugs. It's made from recycled fibers and even machine washable meaning no worries for those late night party spills. The classic checker print is another hot summer trend this year and we keep seeing designs like this doing the rounds. Seems like the look is here to stay so well worth the investment for a slice of this timeless chic.

Backyard Bundles

If you're looking to pick up a few items, you may want to consider Outer's Backyard Bundles offer. Get 20% off on orders over $12,500 with the code OUTERYARD. You can mix and match your favorite pieces or you can snag one of Outer's pre-made bundles.

For example, the Al Fresco Dining bundle comes with a OuterStone dining table, six armchairs, a five-piece aluminum sofa set, an aluminum coffee table, and six OuterWeave throw pillows.

When it comes to relaxing outdoors this summer, Outer's got you covered. Just make sure to clean your outdoor furniture so it's always in good shape for unexpected guests or some spontaneous sunbathing. You'll have outdoor entertaining down in no time.