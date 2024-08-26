Lily Collins’ garden is wowing fans on social media – here’s how to recreate her outdoor oasis

If your yard could do with a bit of an update, Lily Collins’ Scandinavian-inspired garden offers plenty of inspiration.

The Emily In Paris star recently took to Instagram to share some snapshots of her mid-century Los Angeles home with her fans. But it was her multi-level outdoor space that truly caught our eye.

So, if you’ve been wanting to give your front or backyard a bit of a makeover for a while now, or are in the midst of designing your dream home and in turn, your dream exterior, it has certainly given us a number of garden landscaping ideas.

Step inside Lily Collins' garden

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) A photo posted by on

The actress, who shares the home with her husband Charlie McDowell, originally opened up her home to Vogue, with her admitting that by doing so she was able “to revisit all of the little details that make our house a home.” And the outdoor area is just as inviting as what you’ll find on the inside.

When speaking to Vogue, Lily describes her interior style as “mid-century California meets Scandinavian,” with this also extending to her outdoor oasis. And we can certainly see the inspiration that she took from these two approaches. But how can you get a similar look in your own garden? Keep reading to find out more.

How to recreate the look

According to the Vogue feature, the garden was “inspired by Piet Oudolf, the designer who did the famed grounds at Noma.” And this can be seen in some of the plants and landscaping.

“The key to achieving Lily's garden aesthetic lies in thoughtful layering and creating intimate spaces,” admits Loren Taylor, owner of Outdoor Fountain Pros. “When I design gardens, I often recommend starting with a variety of plants at different heights. This approach adds depth and makes even small areas feel luxurious and full.”

Starting with taller shrubs and plants towards the rear to provide a backdrop for medium-height plants in front, you can then finish it off with low growing varieties in the foreground. Think lavender, creeping herbs and lamb's ear. These choices can also be a great way to play with color and add a pop of interest to your garden.

And if you can, play around with different textures either. This might mean combining ornamental grasses with more traditional plants and shrubs, but having a variety will help to elevate even the smallest or most sparsely decorated garden.

Lily’s garden also benefits from the addition of a seating area, with space to relax and soak up the Californian sun. If you don’t already have a garden seating setup, adding one can have such a transformative effect on your yard. “By tucking a bench or a pair of chairs into a secluded spot, you're not just creating a place to sit; you're crafting a destination within your garden,” Loren suggests. And by picking reclining seats – such as this pair from Wayfair – which can be converted into a few different configurations, this allows them to serve a multitude of functions.

All it takes is a few simple additions to turn your space into your very own minimalist retreat, just like Lily’s.