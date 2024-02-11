Kacey Musgraves' Graceland bathroom pic is inspiring a retro redo — here's how to make it work

Kacey Musgraves' Graceland bathroom Instagram pic makes us wish we could go back in time, a dream we can achieve through interior design.

Ahead of a performance at the iconic Elvis Presley home, the country singer snapped a few photos inside the "time capsule," including a bright-pink, '50s-style bathroom with poodle wallpaper. Needless to say, we were immediately intrigued by the style.

If you're working on small bathroom ideas, why not consider a vintage revival? Kacey proved what's old is new again, and our team of pros will help make the look come together in present day.

Kacey Musgraves' Graceland bathroom pic

A post shared by Kacey Musgraves (@spaceykacey) A photo posted by on

Speaking as someone with a similar '50s rental bathroom (sans poodles) the best way to make a colorful small bathroom idea like this work is to go with the flow. Pretend you're living in decades past and let the unexpected decor offerings shine.

"Embrace the era's aesthetic without veering into kitsch, striking a balance that feels authentic yet timeless," says Melanie Coddington, founder and CEO of Coddington Design.

One way to start is by opting for peel-and-stick wallpaper (for the renters among us) to accompany what's sure to be pink tiles or another pastel-colored offering.

"If you are hoping to add a bright color, wallpaper or some new paint will do the trick," says designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey. "Pink was popular then, so going with pink walls will absolutely accomplish this look."

Another way to complement the retro renaissance is by playing with tiles. Likely, the OG flooring in a dated bathroom has a cool concept but might be a little on the dirty side. Venture the peel-and-stick route once more and find a cool option to keep your floor looking new. (Before placing new tile down, make sure to deep clean your small bathroom first.)

"A tile floor also is a great spot to add any patterns and make a bathroom floor pop," Chantelle says. "Checkered floors are back and we are obsessed."

Melanie suggests going the white, black, or gray route, making the FloorPops Biscotto Peel & Stick Floor Tiles on Amazon a solid go-to. Lastly, make sure all of your bathroom decor picks complement the 50s theme rather than work against it.

Melanie Coddington Social Links Navigation Founder and CEO of Coddington Design After years at a traditional design firm, Melanie founded Coddington Design in 2005, a full-service interior design firm based in the Bay Area with clients nationwide. Melanie has been named one of the country’s top 20 interior designers to watch by House Beautiful and, in 2023, made the Inc. 5000 list.

Chantelle Hartman Malarkey Social Links Navigation Designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey, a.k.a. the Lifestyle Alchemist, is an interior designer, photographer, home chef, hosting expert, and blogger who shares lifestyle and homes ideas, hacks, and must-haves with her followers.

What to shop

Looking for more ways to make your space eye-catching? We spoke to designers about small bathroom design mistakes that are red-flag-worthy, so take note before making any adjustments.