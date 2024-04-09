This "impressive" indoor plant stand shelf has been scooped up 3,000 times in April alone and has 7,000+ 5-star ratings

There's an indoor plant stand shelf on Amazon that continually rises to the top of the bestseller list, so you might want to consider placing an order for your leafy greens.

Your pink philodendron deserves time in the spotlight and your pot of trailing ivy needs a place for its leaves to cascade down, right? The Bamworld three-tiered plant holder on Amazon, with its nearly 8,000 five-star reviews, could assist.

If you love your collection of indoor plants but can't settle on a way to display them all, this pick is a safe bet.

The indoor plant stand shelf plant parents are swooning over

Ideal for gardening in an apartment, this indoor plant stand shelf is what one reviewer calls "simple, sturdy, and with a small footprint," making it ideal for those with a big love of plants but little room to display them.

The piece, which was purchased over 3,000 times throughout the last month, is made from eucalyptus wood, is easy to install, boasts a design that allows for unobstructed sunlight, and holds up to 180 pounds.

When styling an indoor plant stand shelf like this, the pros would recommend spicing up your variety, opting for different plant textures, sizes, and cute planters to make a statement. One reviewer insisted on adding LED strips to give the display an added pop.

Indoor use Bamworld Plant Stand Shop at Amazon Price: Was $32.99 , now $22.99

Dimensions (in.): 32 x 11.8 x 34 Available in various shapes, this viral Bamworld Plant Stand is getting attention for packing a strong punch and providing a sturdy, small-space friendly, and inexpensive way for plant parents to display their pride and joys.

Should this indoor plant stand shelf be a little too much for your space, instead consider a vertical unit such as the Azerpian 5-Tier Indoor Metal Flower Shelf on Amazon that allows for layering, or go the simple route with the Louborn Tall Plant Stand on Amazon.

Should space not be an issue, you can really enjoy a feast for the eyes courtesy of the indoor/outdoor Tikea Hexagonal Plant Stand on Amazon.

Can't get enough flora in your space? The newly launched Hilton Carter Target line comes complete with live plants, accessories, and tools starting at just $20. Plus, his fifth book, The Propagation Handbook has just been released to coincide with his Target launch.