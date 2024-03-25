The new IKEA pet collection is full of your furry friends' favorite things

An IKEA pet collection is on its way to provide four-legged friends with everything they need to live their best lives at home.

UTSÅDD, as the line is formally known, will win over the hearts of furry friends and owners alike with picks like a rattan cat bed and striped dog bowls that rival your favorite dinnerware staples, to name just a few offerings. What's more, it'll all perfectly complement your Scandi-style decor.

Without further ado, have a look at the pet accessories your fur baby soon won't be able to live without.

Have a look at the new IKEA pet collection

UTSÅDD, the buzzy IKEA pet collection, will officially hit shelves in April, but you can rest assured you'll find a few treats for your little nuggets (and swoon over the new IKEA trends for yourself).

"Based on the expert knowledge of veterinarians, pet product experts, and a demanding panel of cats and dogs, the UTSÅDD pet collection is a range of products truly dedicated to the life at home of pets," IKEA reps said in a statement. "Divided into the four main activities: eating, sleeping, playing, and hiding, the collection combines comfort, style, and functionality."

Consider it all Scandi decor, but for those with four legs and a tail. Dogs and cats everywhere are about to turn into major homebodies — err, homeanimals? — if they aren't already.

A sneak peek at the selection includes a felt cat tent, checkerboard plush bones in yellow and white, fluffy dog beds, and minimalist striped blankets, but prices have yet to be revealed at the time of publication.

Since we have a feeling you'll stock up, we asked experts for cute ways to store pet essentials.

What to shop in the meantime

Even though the IKEA pet collection hasn't arrived on shelves yet, you can still shop current IKEA pet items. We've also rounded up interior buys for your pet that are just as cute as man's best friend.

Various colors/prints MiragePet Soft Squeaky Plush Bone Shop at Amazon Price: $11.99

Dimensions (in.): L6 x W3 Cute, squeaky, and stylish, these patterned plush bones will be your dog's go-to toy. However, we can't guarantee whether or not the squeak will drive you crazy. Various fabrics/colors Hip Tepee Hooray Pet Teepee Shop at Etsy Price: $74.19

Dimensions (in.): H27.5 x W25.6 x D25.6 Adapted to cats and little dogs, this handmade tent is available in a variety of fabrics, colors, and patterns to suit your furry friend's wishes. It's washable and includes a removable cushion and wooden sticks. Oeko Tex White Pet Throw Shop at Pottery Barn Price: $59

Dimensions (in.): 52 x 30 Fido is about to get his hygge on courtesy of a cuddly throw that is cozy enough for a snuggle, but tough enough to protect your cushions and to get mixed in with other items in the washing machine.

Love your furry friends, but not the mess they make? That's completely understandable. We've rounded up the 10 best vacuums for pets that will help you stay fur-free and the best pet-safe cleaning products. Plus, we've asked experts how to get rid of pet odor in a small space. No need to thank us!