Hurry! Anthropologie's holiday hosting essentials sale is coming to a close — snag these 6 items before it does

The calendar doesn't lie: it's time to stock up on holiday hosting essentials, and fortunately for us, Anthropologie is serving up some discounts—but not for much longer.

We can't believe we'll soon have to map out Friendsgiving meal plans and spruce up the guest room for out-of-town relatives, yet here we are. Might as well stay ahead of the game, right? Santa and his elves work hard, but we work harder.

Even if you're working in close quarters, it *is* possible to host a party in a small apartment—a successful one at that. These cute must-haves will only elevate your style game.

What to shop during Anthro's holiday hosting essentials sale

Until Sunday, October 29, Anthropologie will offer up to 30% off during its aptly-titled Get Ready for Guests event. During this time, shoppers can enjoy markdowns on bedding, tableware, decor accessories, and everything else they need to make their abode a cozy, comfy temporary hotel. Hosting overnight guests might seem like a challenge, but snagging the proper gear is half the battle.

As food writer and culinary entrepreneur, Jonah Reider, Food & Wine's bi-monthly Supper Club columnist and founder of Pith, previously told us, it's truly about how you welcome guests into your home rather than the bites you've stationed on the table. For good measure, he suggests starting off with a pitcher of something tasty to drink, right from the get-go, a festive playlist, and of course, welcoming lighting.

How can I be a good holiday host? In order to host a successful holiday get-together, make sure your space is clutter-free and decorated to your liking. You want guests to feel welcome as they step in, so ensure the proper snacks, drinks, and tunes upon their arrival and designate a spot for coats and accessories. As food writer and culinary entrepreneur, Jonah Reider, previously told Real Homes, people won't necessarily remember what you cooked, but how you made them feel. Buy yourself time in the kitchen with small appetizers that don't require a lot of prep work, and make sure you're around the table to enjoy the festivities, not just cater to loved ones.

What makes an excellent host? While cute hosting essentials and great eats will win you major brownie points, what makes an excellent host has more to do with personality than anything else. You want to be welcoming, fun, and stress-free. Sometimes we forget that hosting a holiday or get-together is supposed to be enjoyable: don't let it become a chore, and if need be, ask guests to pitch in where you need a little assistance.

