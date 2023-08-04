First look: The US is finally getting access to H&M Home's furniture and lamps — just in time for fall

H&M Home furniture and lamps US launch campaign image with brown coffee table, candle and reed diffuser
(Image credit: H&M)
PSA: H&M Home Furniture and Lamps are coming to the US! And, for an editor who lives in the UK, I am stoked for you guys. H&M prides itself on providing Scandi-chic styles at affordable prices so you can decorate an apartment that looks luxe (but doesn't blow your budget).

The full furniture collection will be available online on August 24th, but you know what they say. It's not what you know, it's who you know. Real Homes has been given a sneak peek of some of the pieces you'll be able to shop in less than three weeks. Thank goodness, because I can only imagine the FOMO y'all have had for five years seeing the European market get their hands on fashion-forward fineness.

Evelina Söderberg-Kravaev, head of design & creativity at H&M Home, explained in a statement that each piece has been carefully designed to fit and express diversity in style, allowing you to create a personal space. "We are very excited to see our American customers explore this side of our assortment," she adds.

Wanna know more and what you can expect to fill your cart with? Keep reading.

What can we expect in the H&M Home Furniture and Lamps launch

H&M Home US Furniture and lamps launch campaign photo with curved candlestick holder, glassware, lacquered lamp and small table mirror

(Image credit: H&M Home)

Mango wood side tables, coffee tables, chic seats, lacquered lamps, and asymmetrical mirrors — there's something that'll cater to everyone in the new H&M release.

If you're a modern minimal muse, you're sure to appreciate the metallic, steel, and monochrome pieces. But, for those eco-warriors and boho babes, you'll stan the organic shapes that are made of FSC-certified wood, straw, and rattan. Honestly — it's almost like Mother Nature collabed on this edit.

H&M Home US Furniture and lamps launch campaign image with boucle sofa, red side and coffee tables, stoneware tray and glass box

(Image credit: H&M Home)

In the market for a statement piece that's made to stand out? As well as the aforementioned classics, be prepared for new products in on-trend colors and
with playful details and silhouettes.

Even if you have an eclectic style that doesn't quite fit in any of these boxes, the huns at H&M have mixed things up a li'l with mixed materials. Personally, I've got my eye on a wooden bench with steel deets.

All-in-all, one thing that all of these multifunctional pieces have in common is that they're made to last and built to stand the test of time, whatever trends pop up this year.

Shop while you wait for the drop

H&M Home US Furniture and Lamp launch campaign image with red lacquered lamp, wooden bowl and upholstered storage box

(Image credit: H&M Home)

We've already clocked some of the homeware and accessories in the campaign shots, so you can get a headstart on shopping pieces that'll match the new looks.

H&M White Small Stoneware TrayIdeal for trinkets
1. Small Stoneware Tray

Price:  $16.99

Bubblecore is back baby! Did it ever disappear? This chunky trinket is a perfect catch-all for the hallway or a nice spot to display your jewelry in your bedroom. I love the rounded, cloud-inspired edges that make it gorgeously imperfect.

Small Table Mirror with black MDF mountLooking glass
2. Small Table Mirror

Price: $20.99

OK, so I can't see the turquoise version that I've spotted in one of the BTS shots. However, this small table mirror currently comes in either black or pastel pink (very Barbiecore!). This compact vanity mirror is great to have in your lounge or bedroom for a quick check on your reflection without having to go to the bathroom or "big mirror" in your entryway.

H&M Home lidded glass boxCoin collector
3. Glass Box

Price: $26.99

This 2lb lidded glass box has no limits. Use it to collect coins, stow hair ties, or even display wrapped candies like in Matilda. The smoky charcoal grey hue is stunningly soothing to the eye. 

H&M 4-pack Beverage Glasses in BeigeDishwasher safe
4. 4-pack Beverage Glasses

Price: $26.99

Colored glassware is an instant upgrade from its clear and classic cousin. These brown glasses feel ever so chic, and perhaps a li'l Parisian. I'd serve my iced coffee in these trendy tumblers. FYI, these are an online-only product so you won't find them on shelves.

Small Arjuna wood wooden bowl by H&M HomeArjuna wood
5. Small Wooden Bowl

Price: $26.99

Bowls aren't just for salads and soups. They also make the most charming accessories for your kitchen too. I'd use this to serve tapas or use it as a bougie vessel to store sea/Himalayan salt to season my dishes with. This doesn't look like the exact one in the pictures we've sourced, but it's a pretty good alternative.

H&M Home Large Oval Jute RugTransitional
6. Oval jute rug

Price: $219

Consider a jute rug as one of those "capsule wardrobe" staples that you can utilize from Spring to summer and even fall into fall. Maintaining this beautiful floor mat is as easy as spot cleaning and line drying it should you spill something on it.

