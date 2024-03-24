Convincing fake plants from $5 that will make you do a double take

Fake plants get a bad rep, but some are so cleverly disguised, you would swear they came straight out of the dirt.

Caring for greenery of the real variety comes with responsibility, and at times, hectic schedules can get in the way of proper care. Faux florals and plants add a sweet touch and make things a little easier when there isn't much time for maintenance.

Make no mistake, indoor plants are highly encouraged, but there is no reason to discount faux leafy friends, either.

Convincing fake plants that you'll swear are real

Gardening in an apartment or small house is certainly doable, but it could present challenges, such as lack of light and space. Traveling schedules can also be a snag for plant parents, particularly if there isn't a green enthusiast willing to step in during absences.

For all these reasons and more, fake plants should not be discounted and interior designer Shea McGee makes a great case for artificial flora.

"Don’t let anyone shame you for what works for you and your home," she pleas to her Instagram followers.

Luckily, Shea has us covered with a line of faux florals that tricks the eye. Plus, the Variegated Ficus Artificial Plant by Threshold designed with Studio McGee at Target is one of those items you'll spot on shelves and ask, "Is it real?"

The Artificial Leaf Branch Arrangement by Threshold designed with Studio McGee is another buy that will make you do a double take.

Honestly, one of your biggest houseplant mistakes just might be not investing in one that's artificial.

What to shop

It might be an unpopular opinion, but some of the best houseplants for an indoor garden aren't real. We read reviews, took a look at prices, and assessed ratings to bring you this lovely batch of fake plants you'll want to scoop up for yourself.

Prices were correct at the time of publication.

If you're working with real greenery, herbs, and beyond, you'll want to make sure you're equipped with the right tools. The best grow lights for indoor plants under $30 will step in when the sun is OOO, and the best self-watering planters under $20 are on hand to help with hydration.