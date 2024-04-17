This Emily Henderson wallpaper hack is every renter's dream — here's how to make it happen in your home

A new Emily Henderson wallpaper hack has graced our social media timelines, and the renter-friendly method uses an unlikely source: fabric.

Rather than opt for traditional wallpaper or the peel-and-stick variety, the designer shows her followers how to transform a room with textiles. Now, beloved prints in your wardrobe can also make a statement on your walls.

While the best peel-and-stick wallpaper continues to serve renters well for style and damage-free results, this technique is worth storing in your pocket.

Try the Emily Henderson wallpaper hack for yourself

Gretchen Raguse, an Emily Henderson Design employee, decided to give this method a go when contemplating easy small bedroom upgrades, and Em filled us in every step of the way. She paired a moody green vintage floral print with zen pieces: a rattan headboard, blue bed sheets, and wooden nightstands. Her brass table lamp, similar to the Alden Décor Dome Iron Table Lamp from Bed, Bath, & Beyond, adds the perfect touch to her sleep space.

Watch below to see the easy small bedroom DIY project come to life.

Supplies to shop

How to hang wallpaper varies when you try a new method like this. Here's what you'll need to go the fabric route, in addition to your textile of choice:

How to do it

As demonstrated by Emily and Gretchen, you'll start by measuring the fabric and cutting the appropriate panels, making them a bit longer than necessary. (Play it safe, folks.)

"Of course like any wallpaper, make sure the walls are clean, smooth, and patched up if there are any holes before application," says designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey. "Make sure your lines are cut straight, or else the eyes will always be drawn to the imperfection."

The next step for this bedroom wallpaper idea is hanging the fabric, mixing the paste (a combination of water and liquid starch), and then using a roller to stick it on. Make sure you're tying the look together, properly.

"I think using a bold fabric, preferably a block print design really allows it to take over the room," says Antonia O’Hara Founder of Indigo by Boutin. "From there you can use more neutral pieces so that the room does not look too overwhelming."

And, when all is said and done and you're ready to move, simply take the wallpaper/fabric off the wall and enjoy a clean wall. (Your landlord will be pleased.) If you're curious, Emily says the panels of fabric can be used again. Happy DIYing, friends!

Looking to get even more creative with your wallpaper? Allow our DIY experts to assist. They'll instruct you on how to use peel-and-stick wallpaper for a major furniture upgrade and how to tackle out-of-the-ordinary wallpaper project ideas to make a statement.