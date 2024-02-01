Ed Westwick's house reno is a minimalist dream with all of 2024's most popular trends — here's how to get the look

Hey Upper East Siders, have you gotten a glimpse of Ed Westwick's house renovation yet?

The Gossip Girl alumni, who brought the role of the entitled Chuck Bass to life, just got engaged to girlfriend Amy Jackson and completed a nine-month-long home renovation. Trust us when we say the end result will knock your socks off.

The interior is every minimalist's Pinterest board brought to life, and unsurprisingly, the home encompasses all of 2024's small space interior trends Are we really surprised that Chuck nailed the style assignment? Not in the least. As the Gossip Girl narrator would say,"XOXO."

Ed Westwick's house is a minimalist dream

As we can tell from Amy Jackson's time-lapse on TikTok, the minimalist living room with mid-century hints was brought to life slowly but surely. It embraces neutral tones, a small space color trend gaining popularity right now, inviting lighting, and exudes an airy, calming feel overall. There are bouclé stools, indoor plants, rattan chairs, and of course, a touch of nostalgia.

Vintage is back in a big way, according to 2024 TikTok interior trends, and we get a sense of that with small accents throughout Ed and Amy's living room, like their wooden piano and ceramic horse statue. It's the perfect blend of old meets new. And overall, it looks crisp and fresh, much like Ed's beloved character, Chuck Bass.

"On TikTok, people are bringing vintage styles and incorporating them into modern spaces," Ricky Allen, interior designer and founder of Ever Wallpaper, told Real Homes' writer Eve Smallman. "This trend also ties in with sustainability, as secondhand items are being given a new life."

After nearly a year at work, the couple coined the final result as their "dream home," and we'd say that's an understatement, but then again, we are talking about minimalism, so that tracks.

