Carey Mulligan exudes '50s glam at the 2024 Oscars — here's how to get the sophisticated vibe at home

Carey Mulligan’s Academy Awards style was all about old-school Hollywood chic, and we're totally into it

Carey Mulligan in a black dress at the 2024 Oscars next to a gold background with mid century modern, old-school hollywood decor including a lamp and black and white pillow
(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images + Canva + Amazon + Crate & Barrel)
Carey Mulligan dazzled onlookers and her Hollywood counterparts with an elegant Oscars gown reminiscent of the 1950s, and we're dying to get a touch of that sophistication in our homes. 

The Maestro star, who was nominated for Best Actress for her role as Felicia Montealegre in the film, donned a replica of a famous 1951 Balenciaga mermaid gown complete with black velvet, a scalloped hem, and fluffy white tulle. She accentuated the look with black velvet gloves and delicate earrings — simple, but stunning. 

If you want to bring Carey Mulligan-style chic into your home, learn how to make a small space look luxe, with our interior design pro tips. 

See Carey Mulligan stun at the 2024 Oscars

English actress Carey Mulligan attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024

(Image credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

When it comes to the Carrey Mulligan Oscars silhouette, choosing the right textures will be a key part of the process to reflecting her personal style in your home decor.

"To recreate a similar chic look, stick to a monochrome palette with strong silhouettes," says Emily Lambe, deputy editor at Real Homes. "To embrace old Hollywood glam, look for luxurious materials like silk and velvet. Aim for mid-century modern designs to get that '50s style." 

Designer Nina Lichtenstein agrees and suggests playing with clean lines and elegant curves when selecting furniture to represent this era. Something like the Meridian Furniture Hyde Collection Bouclé Loveseat on Amazon is a good place to start. She recommends accentuating the look with vintage finds and tapping into one of the 2024 small space color trends

"Opt for a color palette of rich jewel tones or monochromatic schemes like black and white for a timeless feel," she says. "Decorate with mirrored or metallic accents to enhance the glamour, and include statement lighting fixtures for a touch of vintage sophistication."

If you're going for the jewel tones to complement a simple color pattern à la Carey Mulligan, consider the Orren Ellis Saboor Modern Style Swivel Accent Chair from Wayfair or the Mella Chair from West Elm.

Emily Lambe
Emily Lambe

Emily is the deputy digital editor at Real Homes. She's here to bring you the latest decor trends, inspirational ideas, and the best budget-friendly buys. The Real Homes staffer lives in a rented apartment, making the most of small spaces and using accent pieces to make things pop.

Nina Lichtenstein
Nina Lichtenstein

When Nina Lichtenstein designs a home, it is more than just a house. It is a haven. One tailored to a family's distinctive tastes, daily rituals, special gatherings, and long-term dreams. It is a nest from which to launch lives and make memories for generations to come. Her use of diverse textures and elegant blends of stone, wood, and other natural materials are part of her signature style.

What to shop

Ready to add a few glam items to your cart? Here's what will give you that old-school Hollywood chic. 

"Introduce vintage-inspired mirrors and art deco accents to evoke the golden era of Hollywood," Nina adds. Consider using oversized, dramatic drapes with luxurious textures like satin or silk to enhance the sense of grandeur."

Funly mee Small Antique Trinket DishVarious colors
Funly mee Small Antique Trinket Dish

Price: $13.88
Dimensions (in.): D5.3 x W4.5 x 0.7

Store your accessories in this metal tray with elegant mid-century flair. 

Fibevon Glass Candle Warmer LampFour brightness levels
Fibevon Glass Candle Warmer Lamp

Price: Was $30.99, now $28.99
Dimensions (in.): 5 x 5 x 12.2

One of the bestselling home decor accents, this halogen candle warmer lamp (50W) will give you a gorgeous glow and provide a scent-sational experience. 

White Merrow Stitch Organic Cotton Throw Pillow with black trimExclusive
Merrow Stitch Organic Cotton Throw Pillow

Price: $29.95
Dimensions (in.): 23 x 23

For a sophisticated living room accent a la old-school Hollywood, look no further than Crate & Barrel's throw pillow.

Looking for more celeb styles to try at home? Try playing around with the unexpected red theory interior design trend just like our favorite A-listers.

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes who loves scoping out interior trends. I've specialized in lifestyle writing and editing for 10 years with a focus on events, food, and books, among other areas. When I'm not working, I'm usually cooking, reading, or searching for a new project for my apartment.

