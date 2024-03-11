Carey Mulligan exudes '50s glam at the 2024 Oscars — here's how to get the sophisticated vibe at home

Carey Mulligan dazzled onlookers and her Hollywood counterparts with an elegant Oscars gown reminiscent of the 1950s, and we're dying to get a touch of that sophistication in our homes.

The Maestro star, who was nominated for Best Actress for her role as Felicia Montealegre in the film, donned a replica of a famous 1951 Balenciaga mermaid gown complete with black velvet, a scalloped hem, and fluffy white tulle. She accentuated the look with black velvet gloves and delicate earrings — simple, but stunning.

If you want to bring Carey Mulligan-style chic into your home, learn how to make a small space look luxe, with our interior design pro tips.

See Carey Mulligan stun at the 2024 Oscars

When it comes to the Carrey Mulligan Oscars silhouette, choosing the right textures will be a key part of the process to reflecting her personal style in your home decor.

"To recreate a similar chic look, stick to a monochrome palette with strong silhouettes," says Emily Lambe, deputy editor at Real Homes. "To embrace old Hollywood glam, look for luxurious materials like silk and velvet. Aim for mid-century modern designs to get that '50s style."

Designer Nina Lichtenstein agrees and suggests playing with clean lines and elegant curves when selecting furniture to represent this era. Something like the Meridian Furniture Hyde Collection Bouclé Loveseat on Amazon is a good place to start. She recommends accentuating the look with vintage finds and tapping into one of the 2024 small space color trends.

"Opt for a color palette of rich jewel tones or monochromatic schemes like black and white for a timeless feel," she says. "Decorate with mirrored or metallic accents to enhance the glamour, and include statement lighting fixtures for a touch of vintage sophistication."

If you're going for the jewel tones to complement a simple color pattern à la Carey Mulligan, consider the Orren Ellis Saboor Modern Style Swivel Accent Chair from Wayfair or the Mella Chair from West Elm.

What to shop

Ready to add a few glam items to your cart? Here's what will give you that old-school Hollywood chic.

"Introduce vintage-inspired mirrors and art deco accents to evoke the golden era of Hollywood," Nina adds. Consider using oversized, dramatic drapes with luxurious textures like satin or silk to enhance the sense of grandeur."

