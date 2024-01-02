BlendJet 2 recall — is your portable blender impacted? Here's what you need to know

The recent BlendJet 2 recall in conjunction with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has prompted many questions about blenders and kitchen safety. We'll help you determine if your model has been affected in this guide, and how to secure a replacement if your blender is a safety risk.

BlendJet 2 recall — what you need to know

On Thursday, December 28, 2023, BlendJet and the CPSC revealed BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders had been recalled. The small kitchen appliances in question have been found to be at risk of overheating or catching fire, potentially causing the metal blades to break off.

Roughly 4.8 million products in the United States and 117,000 in Canada have been affected. This includes a variety of colors and styles of the BlendJet 2 sold across various retailers, including Costco, Target and Walmart.

Which BlendJet 2 products are affected?

According to the CPSC, the blenders that have serial numbers beginning with four numbers between 5201 and 5542 are subject to the recall. This affects several colors and styles, so you'll want to scan your small kitchen cabinets and check your BlendJet 2 portable blender serial number.

You can also check if your product is one of those at risk by using the nifty "Is my BlendJet 2 Recalled?" tool on the brand's website. If you wish to speak to a representative about your product, the BlendJet toll-free number to dial is 844-334-0562, with lines open from 8am to 10pm ET, Monday through Friday .

BlendJet has revealed no BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders currently available for purchase on the brand's website, or across its retailers are affected by the recall, which includes the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Happy Viking, and the Disney Princess lines. Those purchased online or at Target, Walmart, and Costco from October 2020 through November 2023 are the ones involved in the voluntary recall.

What happened to those affected by the BlendJet 2 recall?

According to the CPSC, there have been 329 reports of the blades breaking while in use, 17 reports of overheating or fires resulting in property damage claims of roughly $150,000, 49 reports of minor burns, and one report of a laceration injury.

In a statement, BlendJet said, “While none of the reported incidents resulted in serious injury or significant property damage, out of an abundance of caution, our company updated the base of the BlendJet 2 to feature thicker blades and an improved electrical configuration. These updates were incorporated many months ago into all BlendJet 2 devices manufactured by the company."

How do you find your BlendJet 2 serial number?

According to the CPSC, you can find the serial numbers on the base of your blender, along with "Blendjet2" and "The Original Portable Blender."

What should you do if your BlendJet 2 is affected

Customers who have been affected by the recall will be able to request a replacement base for the BlendJet 2, which will be provided free of charge by the brand. If you've realized while decluttering your small kitchen that your products are potentially hazardous, stop using them immediately.

To get your free replacement, remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of the recalled BlendJet 2 into three or more pieces and send a photo of the serial number and its rubber seal in pieces to BlendJet, the brand notes. More information is available at the "Is my BlendJet 2 Recalled?" tool on the brand's website.

