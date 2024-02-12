Ashley Tisdale's console table is approved by design experts — how to style a similar look

Ashley Tisdale's console table is proof that the actor-turned-designer has an eye for detail. Like many of us, the Frenshe founder had a desire to spice things up around the house and decided to start with a living room staple.

Finding balance on a table can be tricky, and it's not easy to part ways with certain pieces of decor that don't necessarily fit.

With a little experimentation, Ashley makes things work, and of course, we're dying to copy her style. If you're looking for small living room ideas of your own, allow our expert designers to help you nail Ashley's look.

Ashley Tisdale's console table

A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) A photo posted by on

One of this year's favorite small living room trends is warm minimalism, something on full display on Ashley's wooden table. She features a combo of candles, coffee table books, and other trinkets to accent the space. But where do you start with something like this? And what do you do if you have more trinkets than you know what to do with?

"Make sure to pick some of your favorite items and don't overdo it with a bunch of small things," says designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey. "Style in clumps so it looks organically placed but is actually stylized with intention."

As you can see, we have five different stacks of coffee table books and a variety of trinkets dispersed throughout, like the adorable rattan lamp. Try to work with odd numbers when possible.

"Odd numbers of items tend to look really nice when styling a table and fit together perfectly," Chantelle says. "Or if styling in a set of two, make sure one item is larger than the other."

When attempting this easy living room upgrade, don't forget that size also needs to come into play.

"Vary the height of items," says Melanie Coddington, founder and CEO of Coddington Design." A no-fail formula I often use: large lamp, decorative painting on a stand, vase, and small candle. Choose decor items that are proportionate to the size of the console table."

Like Chantelle, Melanie also suggests avoiding overcrowding and insists on spacing things out so that there's breathing room, something Ashley seems to nail in between book piles.

Chantelle Hartman Malarkey Social Links Navigation Designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey, a.k.a. the Lifestyle Alchemist, is an interior designer, photographer, home chef, hosting expert, and blogger who shares lifestyle and homes ideas, hacks, and must-haves with her followers.

Melanie Coddington Social Links Navigation Founder and CEO of Coddington Design After years at a traditional design firm, Melanie founded Coddington Design in 2005, a full-service interior design firm based in the Bay Area with clients nationwide. Melanie has been named one of the country’s top 20 interior designers to watch by House Beautiful and, in 2023, made the Inc. 5000 list.

Shop Ashley Tisdale's look

Once you've figured out how to arrange furniture in a small living room, it's time to arrange the accents. These items will make you feel like you're stepping into Ashley's space.

Looking for more ways to spice up your gathering space? Designers say these small living room design rules are ones to live by. And if you're digging this sophisticated, laid-back look, Ashley Tisdale's coffee table books are also styled to perfection, in a surprise to no one.

