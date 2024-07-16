I literally spend every weekend gardening in my backyard and these are my top 7 Prime Day gardening deals

If you're looking to get your gardening game on, now is the perfect time to get started, as Amazon's sale extravaganza has brought with it plenty of bargains, but hurry while stocks last!

In my small backyard, I've found myself in need of planters, pruners, and other tools to make it look as beautiful as possible this summer. So, today, I've spent over three hours looking through Amazon gardening deals for the best ones on the site. I'm Real Homes' content editor and while this is my second year working on Prime Day, I spend many hours a week hunting down brilliant homes deals online.

For those looking for Prime Day offers that work outdoors as well as in, these highly-rated picks that thousands of shoppers love are worth a look. The event lasts from July 16-17, so you might want to be quick if you see anything you like.

Prime Day gardening deals

Grenebo Gardening Tools Set | Was $41.99 Now $33.59 on a Prime Day Deal at Amazon Size (in.): H6.85 x W12.6

Made from: Stainless steel For those just starting out gardening this season, this is a brilliant all-rounder tool kit, with six tools, gloves, a watering spritzer, and a heavy-duty bag. I also think this would make a wonderful gift for a gardener, thanks to the amount it offers and its eye-catching, vintage-style design. One shopper even says it is ideal for small space dwellers, having grabbed it for her daughter who is gardening in an apartment.

GADI Raised Garden Bed Kit | Was $69.99 Now $29.99 on a Prime Day Deal at Amazon Size (in.): H10 x W67 x D20

Made from: Metal I've been growing vegetables in my small backyard and I think this spacious planter just the ticket for expanding my vegetable patch. It's Amazon's Choice for planters, meaning lots of people buy it, it's rarely returned, has good ratings from shoppers and is available for quick delivery. It has over 1,800 reviews from happy Amazon shoppers who love its versatility, size, and durability. The silver version has $40 off it right now, which is a huge saving. There are other shades available, but this is the only one discounted.

Gonicc Professional Premium Bypass Pruning Shears | Was $39.95 Now $17.94 on a Prime Day Deal at Amazon Size (in.): W3.82 x L11.02

Made from: Titanium I struggle with cramps in my hand, so I've been looking for a strong yet comfortable pair of pruners to maintain my tomatoes and gnarly wisteria with. These ones are ergonomic with on-slip handles for smooth snipping, even if you're wearing gardening gloves. Not only this, but they're the most highly-rated pruners on Amazon, with over 20,000 shoppers saying they have great grip, easy to use, and are ultra-sharp. Just remember to keep them out of reach of children when not in use as the safety closure is easy to push off.

Besthls Garden Kneeler and Seat | Was $44.99 Now $33.59 on a Prime Day Deal at Amazon Size (in.): H20.4 x W18.5 x D11.2

Made from: Metal, EVA My backyard has concrete slabs, which aren't very comfortable to kneel down on. This is why I've been searching for a kneeler such as this one, which also helpfully doubles as a seat. The sturdy arms will help you get back up off the ground, while the flexible frame folds up neatly once you're done for the day, or if you want to be close to the ground for digging, weeding, or planting. It also has spacious pockets to keep all your tools in place — bonus! I love a multi functional buy and this isn't short on uses.

Chryztal Garden Tool Set | Was $39.98 Now $26.98 on a Prime Day Deal at Amazon Size (in.): H12 x W7.8

Made from: Steel I'm going to be honest — I literally have a plastic trowel and rake, so I'm in urgent need of a proper set of gardening tools. In this set, there are six metal tools, with two different sizes of trowels, a cultivator, a hand rake, a weeder, and a set of pruners. Plus, it comes with a robust Oxford cloth tote bag, so you can keep them all neat and tidy. Amazon reviewers highly rate this set, saying they're rust-resistant, don't bend, and get jobs done without any issues. It's a great update to your gardening kit if, like me, your current tools are a bit more novice than you'd like.

Wanchi Gardening Gloves | Was $16.99 Now $13.59 on a Prime Day Deal at Amazon Sizes: Small, medium, and large

Made from: Faux leather canvas These gorgeous gloves are giving me all the Bridgerton design vibes, with a luscious green color and floral pattern that I'm sure Penelope Featherington herself would be into. They're not just aesthetically pleasing, though — they have long sleeves to stop abrasions, touch screen-friendly fingertips, and are made from a breathable material to keep you cool while you dig away to your heart's content during gardening tasks.

Grenebo Gardening Tools Set | Was $41.99 Now $33.59 on a Prime Day Deal at Amazon Size (in.): H5.4 x W4.2 x D10.2

Made from: Stainless steel, wood I’m not just an outdoor gardener — I’m an indoor gardener, too. I have a Chinese money plant and a pothos plant (one of the best air-purifying plants out there). But, I can be a little forgetful about looking after them. I’m scooping up this stylish Scandi-style, thanks to its chic design and practical elements that include it being leak-proof, rust-resistant, and anti-corrosive.

One of the biggest mistakes I made while vegetable gardening in my small backyard was being unprepared. These Prime Day gardening deals will ensure you don't make the same errors I did, allowing you to make yours look lovely and thrive while being fully equipped for the job.

