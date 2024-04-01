10 green dining room ideas that will lift a tired space

Our green dining room ideas will showcase the scope of this versatile color. There's a huge array to use, from barely there mint to punchy brights and deep emeralds, there's something for everyone.

Green goes well with other colors — pink being one — a winning combination for most rooms in the house especially if you opt for a sage, or team with crisp white for a refreshing scheme. Navy is for those who love an edgy look.

Dining rooms are a place to relax and entertain. Whether yours is part of the kitchen or has its own dedicated space, these dining room ideas will certainly get your creative juice buds flowing!

10 green dining room ideas

Green is an incredibly versatile color. It can calm a room or lift it up depending on what shade you pick. It looks great with other colors and you can add accents in the form of accessories. And the best bit is that it works in both traditional and modern homes.

1. The palest mint

If you love green but want to keep it quite subtle then opt for a pale shade like mint. Easy on the eye but still impactful, it will create a calming feel in your dining room, even if it's on the small side.

"Incorporating a green shade into your dining room is a confident design decision that pays off," says Barrett Oswald, partner and principal designer, Barrett Oswald.

"Whether you choose to go bold with a saturated sage green wall, or focus on a brighter chartreuse green in accents, be sure to balance the color with some natural elements like wood or rattan. The complementary combination adds a grounding effect to any setting."

For a touch of drama, add a black dining table (try Wayfair's Baraga dining table) and chairs for contrast.

2. Sage green

Sage green has very much been the top player over recent years — versatile and with a hint of yellow, it warms up cool rooms and creates a cozy feel.

"Dining rooms are often more formal and used at night and for celebratory occasions. If this is the case, make sure to look at your paint colors in the evening light. Greens will work a treat, especially at the darker end of the family. Calke Green will make a perfect bedfellow to traditional brown furniture," advises Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball.

3. Emerald green

Emerald green is easy to use and works well in elegant settings like period properties. Patrick says "Think about the style of the room and the architectural interest that you might want to play with and accentuate. What time of day are you likely to spend here?"

Whether your kitchen is also your dining space, emerald green is a good shade that looks great in both settings, team with dark blue and white for contrast, and use brass to add a warm glow.

We've sourced three of our favorite tableware accessories that would look fabulous in this setting.

Floral plate Faye Dessert Plate Shop at Anthropologie Price: $18.00 A green dessert plate with an embossed floral design and dark green edging, ideal for adding charm. Green glassware Better Homes & Gardens Recycled Green Glassware, set of 4 Shop at Walmart Price: $8.87 You can't go wrong with colored glassware, these tumblers will work with any scheme. Botanical napkins Natrona Polyester Floral Square Napkins, set of 12 Shop at Wayfair Price: $39.99 The botanical trend has been around for years and shows no signs of disappearing, making these napkins a good investment.

4. A swathe of dark green

When we look to nature for inspiration there's a huge variety of greens to choose from.

"The sense of wellbeing that we gain from time outside in the natural world has resulted in a desire to re-create this sense of connection and positivity in our homes, driving a renewed love for greens of all hues. Because greens are fairly neutral, (they often contain both blue and red) and come in varying undertones and depths, they are incredibly versatile, working wonderfully in any room to serve as a natural extension of the exterior, giving the impression of bringing the outside in," says Ruth Mottershead, creative director, Little Greene.

Dark greens look fabulous with pale wood, it adds a real contrast that adds interest to a scheme. To keep this in balance in a dining room take the colors into other other areas like upholstered dining chairs. Check out Wayfair's Tavira green stripe fabric for a similar look.

5. A hint of apple

If the thought of an all-over green in a dining room feels too much, then use it as an accent instead. Helen Shaw, director of marketing (international), Benjamin Moore, explains:

“Green is a hugely versatile color, whether you want to use it as an accent or let it take center stage, there is a shade for everyone. Here it adds a subtle pop of color, yet leaves you feeling grounded due to its connection to the outdoors, making it the perfect backdrop for a dining room for a relaxing atmosphere. Pair with natural accessories such as rattan and linen for the ultimate peaceful haven."

Ruth agrees, "Green is a wonderful shade to embrace in any space, from bedrooms to bathrooms or kitchens and dining rooms, green shades work beautifully in every room, whatever its style."

6. Shades of green

It doesn't have to be all about paint when it comes to green dining room ideas. There are some fabulous wallpapers on the market that will tick the 'green' box.

"I had so much fun working with these clients because they have such great style. They wanted me to create a sense of surprise throughout their home, and I think the dining room was the perfect room to pull it off. I used this incredible Forest Greens wallpaper by Cole and Son. The dining room in this house is a main passthrough, so I loved the idea of having this unexpected burst of whimsy in the room that's the center of the home," says Jaclyn Christensen, founder of Jaclyn Christensen Design.

Wallpaper gives a room an exciting feel, especially if it's got a great visual design. Use it as a focal point for your dining room if plain green walls aren't your thing.

Abstract rug SAFAVIEH Madison Candelario Abstract Polka Dots Area Rug, Green/Turquoise Shop at Walmart Price: $68.62

Size (in): L90 x W63 A modern-style rug with an abstract design will take your green shades to the floor space. Paint Green 13 Matt Paint sample Shop at Lick Price: $2 for a peel & stick sample Apple green shade are incredibly versatile and a great starting point. Wallpaper RoomMates Cat Coquillette Herringbone Peel & Stick Wallpaper in Green Shop at Target Price: $32.99

Size (in): L16.5 x W20.5 Graphic wallpaper patterns really suit modern homes, keep it simple with a linear design.

7. Chalky khaki

For a low-key scheme look out for chalky finishes, they visually soften a space and the subtle texture is calming whilst adding depth.

"In a Scandinavian-inspired dining room with khaki and pink tones, incorporating Château Grey can significantly impact the overall ambiance. Whether used on walls or furniture, this hue brings depth to the space," explains color and paint expert, Annie Sloan CBE.

These pretty blush pink pasta bowls from Nordstrom will look great with khaki walls.

8. Nearly neon

Color drenching is a big (and lasting) trend and if you adore green and find a shade that sings to you, then take it from floor to ceiling and all the woodwork in-between.

“A bright and bold green will create a vibrant and energetic feel. Adding green to your interior will change the atmosphere creating a restful, positive space that will feel nurturing, harnessing the calming effects of nature indoors," says Ruth.

Break it up with white and a spot of print — rugs and patterned vases (we love Anthropologie's Lyla vase) are good alternatives if the budget won't stress to reupholstering chairs.

9. Forest green

There's something very grounding about deep dark shades and green is no exception. Ideal if you love a more dramatic look, use wall paneling and woodwork to highlight as a feature.

"Opt for a deep emerald shade — reminiscent of the Renaissance period, this adds depth and a luxurious feel to a scheme. Finish with staple vintage style pieces for a timeless yet fashionable design statement," says Helen Shaw.

10. A variety of greens

There are several ways to add green to your dining room, it can be paint, wallpaper, a mural or simply decorating the space with plants. Choose similar shades to the walls and pick a variety of potted and hanging varieties (check out Target's large artificial trailing Gentian plant) that will really bring nature in and all those fabulous shades of green that come with it.

Murals tell a story and in this space, it sits on one wall – the nature aspect of it literally comes forth and envelops the dining room making it come to life.

"Dining rooms are one of the only rooms where furniture is often pulled back from the walls, giving you the opportunity to appreciate and enjoy a scenic design from floor to ceiling. A mural design will also be a wonderful talking point for you and your guests, transporting you all to rolling hills, verdant valleys, and magical gardens," says Stefan Ormenisan, creative director and co-founder of MindTheGap.

Nurturing and calming, green is color that we really love for dining rooms, it has a wide spectrum of shades and tones to choose from and is earthy and natural.

"Green is a wonderful color to bring into a dining space, it carries with it the joy and wellbeing qualities of being in nature whilst creating a wonderful neutral backdrop for decorative pops of color and pattern on textiles, rugs and accessories," says Stefan.