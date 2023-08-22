Hey ghoulish girlies: I think you need an aesthetic Halloween bedroom

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Snuggling under fuzzy blankets, hanging up fairy lights, and drinking warm mugs of cocoa… Yep, chilling in your room during fall is a vibe. Ya know what can make it even more magical? Halloween decorations. I’m not kidding — pumpkins and ghosties are perfect for turning your room into a wonderful witchcore cave.



When it comes to getting the Halloween look, I’m your girl. We’d always decorate for Halloween when I was younger, and even today I still make my place look spooky for the season.



One of my fave rooms to wave my wand and transform is the bedroom. I’m talking about getting the whole place looking Halloweeney AF (but not scary, as we’ve gotta sleep!) and putting on a few movies (again not too scary, as again, we’ve gotta sleep!).



If you’re wondering how to get the Halloween aesthetic in your bedroom, I’ve totally got you. I’ve explained everything you need to know down below. Oh, and I’ve also picked out some buys, in case you get inspired and want to get decorating.



Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know…

Your Halloween bedroom aesthetic questions, answered

Every year I see Halloween bedrooms come up on my Pinterest, Insta, and TikTok feeds, and every year I immediately head to my room to recreate them. I know might seem a little confusing — like how does Halloween bedroom differ from decorating other rooms? Well, spoiler alert: It is slightly different, but you’re gonna love it.

What is the Halloween bedroom aesthetic?

In short, the Halloween bedroom aesthetic means decorating your room with Halloween items, but with a cozy touch. This is less garish and scary than traditional Halloween decorating, as bedrooms are for relaxing in. Think less IT, and more The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Where did the Halloween bedroom aesthetic come from?

The tradition of Halloween decorating started in the United States around the ‘20s and ‘30s. However, decorating for Halloween in the bedroom specifically has become especially popular since the 2010s, with Pinterest and Tumblr at first being the go-to apps for visual inspiration and sharing ideas. Nowadays, Insta and TikTok are also both great places to look.

What is Halloween bedroom design?

Decor wise, it’s quirky themed pillows, pumpkin pieces, and plenty of soft patterned throws. Lighting wise, go for lots of spooky candles and fun fairy lights. It’s all about creating a warm atmosphere with a Halloween touch.

Get the Halloween aesthetic in your bedroom with these decor buys

Want to turn your bedroom into a Halloween dream? I don’t blame you — in fact, I’m totally feeling the same way. Here are six buys that I’m adding to my cart RN…



The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

A playful touch 1. Brizled Pumpkin Halloween String Lights Shop at Amazon Price: $11.99



This is your reminder that string lights don’t have to be just plain ol’ twinkling ones. I’m officially in love with these, as they’re so adorable and plenty lengthy, at 13.12 ft. You could drape these across your headboard or your TV stand, or even grab a few packs and have them hanging down as a curtain effect. Cute and cozy 2. Serafina Home Store Halloween Throw Blanket Shop at Amazon Price: $27.99



When bringing patterns into a room, I always go for a throw than a whole sheet set. This blanket is perf for layering over plain bedding, and instantly turning up the Halloween vibes. The material is fleecy, so you can snuggle under it and get properly cozied up. BTW, there’s also a “friendly ghosts” pattern that comes in white and is slightly more subtle. Glow up your place 3. Halloween Pumpkin LED Light Shop at At Home Price: $9.99



Neon lights are all over my TikTok FYP at the moment, and I’m absolutely on board with that. Get that big light out of here and switch on this to add an ambient orange glow, which will make movie marathons 10x more atmospheric. Heck, you could even hold it against your chin and tell horror stories with it! Budget-friendly 4. Chiccall Faux Assorted Velvet Pumpkin Shop at Walmart Price: $2.65



No, I haven’t missed a zero or anything on that price. It really is a super cheap Halloween decoration! I think you could grab a few and place them around your bedroom, to tie the whole Halloween lewk together. It also comes in blue, pink, gold, and green, so you could def mix and match them. What a sweetie 5. The Holiday Aisle Isabela Pillow Shop at Wayfair Price: $28.99



Um, what’s the best part of Halloween, besides decorating? Candy. You know it, I know it. While people may have questions if you start trick-or-treating as an adult, there’s no one stopping you from chilling on this trick-or-treat pillow with a bag of candy corn. Hey, there’s perks of being grown-up and making your own rules, sometimes. Boo-tiful 6. The Original Halloween Ghost Candles Shop at Etsy Price: $11.57



I ain’t afraid of no ghosts — especially not these cuties. I’m picturing placing these on my nightstand, along with a few witchy books. I personally don’t think I could light one (look at their li’l faces!), but there is 18 scent options to choose from if you do want to use them functionally. Apple pie and autumn leaves sound like gorgeous fall scents IMO.

Up next: Where to buy Halloween decorations this year (if your holiday decor has been blood-curdlingly basic b4)