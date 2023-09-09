BookTok Obsessed? Here’s 9 Book Lover-Approved Displays

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Are you #BookTok obsessed? Do you appreciate a good #shelfie? Then you’ll love these book lover-approved displays.

It’s important to anyone who loves their books to also love where they store them. From arched yet minimalist bookcases to dark and moody libraries, social media is a fantastic place for book collectors to find design inspiration.

These 9 well-designed book displays are proof that all you need for a showstopping display is a little love and some great bookshelf ideas.

#BookTok-inspired book displays

1) Plants and accessories

(Image credit: @bookbabedesigns)

Tiktoker Bookbabedesigns.shop understands how to decorate a bookshelf with plants and other accessories in order to break up the design. In their reading nook, they started with a clean slate and assembled their books in an organized, yet accessorized way. By adding a plethora of different types of plants in various-sized plant pots, they create an art-filled space that feels warm and inviting, the perfect feeling to have from a reading nook.

2) Maximalist shelves

(Image credit: @sarahchappellhorton)

Tiktoker Sarahchappellhorton gives a masterclass in creating a maximalist bookshelf that doesn’t overwhelm a room. Starting with a variety of art, from photographs to paintings, she assembles the art along with plenty of objects, including crystals and seashells. The bigger pieces, mainly the art, serve as the foundation of the design while the objects and books are balanced to create an all-encompassing look.

3) Colorful designs

(Image credit: @PeachyHome)

For those who prefer a colorful design in their living room, opting for a white-painted bookshelf can make all the difference. A great way to allow your colorful books and objects to stand out, pairing a white bookcase with a colorful room also allows the pieces in your room to shine. This bookcase, arranged by @peachyhome, is proof that you can have a bookshelf that feels colorful without being overwhelming, as well as put-together and (perhaps most importantly) fun.

4) Rolling carts

(Image credit: @handpickedbooks )

Sometimes a great bookshelf is all about being sturdy enough to handle your books. Made from materials like real wood and metal, some bookcases can handle a hefty load and allow you to pile up on the books. Another great way to handle a large collection of books is by using a bar cart or rolling cart to separate out all your new books. Take it from the librarians — having a rolling cart makes it easier to keep large collections organized.

5) Whimsical shelves

(Image credit: @bluecastlesandlittlehouses)

If you're young at heart, injecting some whimsy into your bookshelf is always a good idea. By incorporating the characters of the books on the shelf, you can create a fantastical bookshelf that sparks imagination. On this shelf, fantasy and other fiction books are spaced with figurines and art, a whimsical yet organized approach to design.

6) Minimalist designs

(Image credit: @thewaveshavecome)

For a more minimalist approach to organizing your book collection, consider decorating your shelf with larger pieces of art or large plants to create a balance. When it comes to the spines of books, organizing them can be a challenge, especially if you want to stay away from word clutter or bright colors. Instead of arranging them in a classic way, consider turning the books around to create a more serene and mysterious element.

7) Leaning bookshelf

(Image credit: @baileysbookhouse )

In the world of highly organized interiors in social media, great design choices (like using a diagonal-leaning bookshelf) are a great reminder that things don’t always have to feel perfect in order to look great. This fun, whimsical corner features a stand-up bookshelf filled to the brim with colorful books that seem to blend in with the use of color in the room’s design.

8) Closet collection

(Image credit: @yasminelovesreading)

For the very serious reader, a storage or wardrobe closet can make the ideal location for a personal library. By creating a method of organizing that makes sense for your space, even large amounts of books can look like a part of the interior design. Creating a dedicated space also gives you the chance to carve out a little reading nook, the best spot in your house for quiet and comfortable reading.

9) Horizontal shelving

(Image credit: @simplylovereading)

Shelves don’t always have to line up vertically. By using horizontal shelving, you can free up wall space and make more space in your living room. Horizontal shelves or low-lying cabinets give a sense of more space and can even provide tablespace to display your favorite items (or more books). They also look great under windows to allow for more natural light. By understanding how you want your space to function, you can choose the right bookshelves or bookcases for your room.