Out of the 22 coffee tables at Urban Outfitters, these are the 9 I'd pop my iced latte on

Looking to buy an Urban Outfitters coffee table? With 22 options available (not including accent tables, nightstands, and side tables that can be repurposed as lounge tables), things can get a little overwhelming when shopping for "the one."
For me, Urban Outfitters furniture always delivers on style and price, but there are a few things to consider. First of all, you'll want to set out what shape and size suits your space, and where it will go. While a round, glass-topped table will do wonders for bouncing light around a teeny-tiny apartment, wood's classic charm is unrivaled for that cosmopolitan AF aesthetic. Starting off with four blank, magnolia-white walls? A colored table is a great way to spice up your space.
Whatever your style, I've picked out nine trendy coffee tables I'd choose if I were moving into my first apartment. The cheapest starts at $159, but they're all under $700 (in fact only one of them teeters near this price point... and I've popped it right at the bottom). FYI, you may have to pay a $149 flat fee for truck delivery in some cases. I'm sorry, but they're UO's rules... not mine.
9 of the best Urban Outfitters coffee tables
I've taken my pick of what I think are the nicest selections on Urban Outfitters' site, taking into account space constraints and storage needs. If you want to browse for yourself, here's your fast-track ticket to the coffee table page.
Urban Outfitters round coffee tables
Wipe clean
Price: $229
Size (in.): H18.75 x D31.5
Material: MDF/glass
This sleek coffee table features a circular silhouette with a glass tabletop. The fixed lower shelf is an ideal place to slot your TV remote and reads. Though this table hasn't received any starred ratings, the "Hurry! They're almost gone!" warning proves it's popular.
For small spaces
Price: $249
Size (in.): W16 x L30
Material: Iron/glass
After an industrial chic coffee table that's smart, yet sophisticated? You're looking right at it, bb. With smoked glass and powder-coated iron, this is the LBD of the furniture world. I'd pair this with tortoiseshell accessories and a couple of hardback fashion books.
UO exclusive
Price: $279
Size (in.): H15 x D39.3
Material: MDF/ash veneer
All about the vintage aesthetic? Then this mid-century modern coffee table should be added to your basket immediately. The base is comprised of one solid block so there's minimal assembly required... Phew!
Urban Outfitters metal coffee tables
Oval tabletop
Price: $159
Size (in.): H17.3 x W20 x L34
Material: Powder-coated iron
If sturdiness is a top priority when it comes to coffee tables, this powder-coated item is what you should have your eye on. It's available in red or light blue and is a great way to add some retro vibes to your lounge or living area... especially with those tubular legs!
Ample storage
Price: $249
Size (in.): H16.5 x W48 x L20
Material: Metal
With three asymmetrical tiers, our girl Alana isn't playing! Forget about a wall shelfie, with this much space you can put your best wares on show, be it cheap coffee table books, vases, or candles to really show off your interior personality.
Patterned
Price: $299
Size (in.): H17 x W22 x L32
Material: Iron frame with a terrazzo tabletop
Make a statement (even in the smallest of sitting rooms) with this speckled coffee table. It even has a shelf at the base, which is perfect for stowing away game consoles, controllers, and whatever else you choose to slot into this neat nook.
Unique
Price: $299
Size (in.): H15.5 x W26 x L45
Material: Mango wood
Dark, mysterious, and made from mango wood, this wavy table is just what you need to stand out from the crowd. UO says it's influenced by topographical shapes and patterns so this really is inspired by Mother Nature. Oh, and JSYK, each one of these is handmade with a natural wood variance making them one of a kind.
Artistic
Price: $399
Size (in.): H16 x W24 x L40
Material: Eucalyptus wood, MDF, walnut wood veneer, and tempered glass
Wavy home decor is here to stay, and I'm here for it. Rather than boxy-straight silhouettes, you can find me shopping all of the squiggly and curvy shapes that match my corkscrew-curly hair! Choose the brown version to fully appreciate the warm tones of the eucalyptus and walnut wood, or go Scandi-chic with the white.
Slubby chic
Price: $699
Size (in.): H14 x W38 x L38
Material: Table top: Concrete; Legs: Solid acacia wood
Yes, she's a li'l spendy, but I promise — she's here to stay. With a contemporary mix of concrete and wood, this is the coffee table for city dwellers and urbanites alike. JSYK, at 77 pounds it'll take two people to assemble this baby, but instructions and hardware are included.
