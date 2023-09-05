Out of the 22 coffee tables at Urban Outfitters, these are the 9 I'd pop my iced latte on

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Looking to buy an Urban Outfitters coffee table? With 22 options available (not including accent tables, nightstands, and side tables that can be repurposed as lounge tables), things can get a little overwhelming when shopping for "the one."



For me, Urban Outfitters furniture always delivers on style and price, but there are a few things to consider. First of all, you'll want to set out what shape and size suits your space, and where it will go. While a round, glass-topped table will do wonders for bouncing light around a teeny-tiny apartment, wood's classic charm is unrivaled for that cosmopolitan AF aesthetic. Starting off with four blank, magnolia-white walls? A colored table is a great way to spice up your space.

Whatever your style, I've picked out nine trendy coffee tables I'd choose if I were moving into my first apartment. The cheapest starts at $159, but they're all under $700 (in fact only one of them teeters near this price point... and I've popped it right at the bottom). FYI, you may have to pay a $149 flat fee for truck delivery in some cases. I'm sorry, but they're UO's rules... not mine.

9 of the best Urban Outfitters coffee tables

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

I've taken my pick of what I think are the nicest selections on Urban Outfitters' site, taking into account space constraints and storage needs. If you want to browse for yourself, here's your fast-track ticket to the coffee table page.

Urban Outfitters round coffee tables

Wipe clean 1. Reese Coffee Table Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: $229

Size (in.): H18.75 x D31.5

Material: MDF/glass This sleek coffee table features a circular silhouette with a glass tabletop. The fixed lower shelf is an ideal place to slot your TV remote and reads. Though this table hasn't received any starred ratings, the "Hurry! They're almost gone!" warning proves it's popular. For small spaces 2. Oscar Coffee Table Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: $249

Size (in.): W16 x L30

Material: Iron/glass After an industrial chic coffee table that's smart, yet sophisticated? You're looking right at it, bb. With smoked glass and powder-coated iron, this is the LBD of the furniture world. I'd pair this with tortoiseshell accessories and a couple of hardback fashion books. UO exclusive 3. Astrid Coffee Table Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: $279

Size (in.): H15 x D39.3

Material: MDF/ash veneer All about the vintage aesthetic? Then this mid-century modern coffee table should be added to your basket immediately. The base is comprised of one solid block so there's minimal assembly required... Phew!

Urban Outfitters metal coffee tables

Up next: 12 cute Urban Outfitters rugs that you absolutely NEED