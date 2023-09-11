I’m totally bewitched by these 10 Halloween decor buys under $10

Getting your place ready for Halloween is always so fun — but it can be expensive. To avoid blowing your decor budget on bats, I've rounded up Halloween decor under $10. Whether you want to go ultra spooky or just want some cute touches, there are plenty of choices for getting the aesthetic you like without hurting your wallet.
I host a Halloween party every year (shout-out to the Spooktacular!), and while I have a box of big decorations, I like to spice things up with fun finishing touches. Sadly, I don’t have endless cash to do this — my party isn’t like Heidi Klum’s, sorry! — so I’m always on the lookout for stylish but dollar-saving Halloween decorations.
If you’re like me and are decorating for Halloween on a budget, I’m here for you. I’ve shopped many different sites to find Halloween decor that cost you less than an Alexander Hamilton bill.
10 Halloween decor buys under $10 that won't frighten your bank balance
From pretty pumpkins to sophisticated skulls, there are plenty of different decor buys in this guide. In fact, most of these even come in at under $5, so you can save mega bucks.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
Cutie
Price: $5
Aw, I love this li’l ghostie. They just want to protect their pumpkin! For those who want to bring Halloween into their home but keep things cute, this is such an adorable addition. Layer it up with other pastel Halloween decorations and pink home decor for a sweet finish.
Say boo!
Price: $1.98
It isn’t just Cinderella who can rock a broom, ya know. Witchcore girlies know that brooms are an essential part of the package — but they don’t need to be old and dusty. In fact, they can be stylish AF. I mean, look at the adorbs bow on this one! It comes with a rope loop, so you can easily hang it onto furniture edges or hooks.
Drink up
Price: $1.99
When I’m hosting my Halloween party, I like to set up a table with scary snacks and drinks that my guests can dip into. I’m the hostess with the mostess, but people like helping themselves! This could really be a fun way for them to do that. You could fill this with a delish drink — your choice whether you go for spooky spirits or sodas!
Hocus pocus
Price: $9.99
I’ll be playing Harry Potter and drinking butter beer out of this while watching it. For a party, you also could fill this up with straws and drink stirrers, making them easy for guests to grab. You could also fill this with candies for trick-or-treaters and have it ready by the door.
Flameless
Price: $4.99
Everyone knows that spooky stories are a key part of Halloween. Everyone also knows that the best way to do this is with a dramatic light under your chin. I love the drip effect on this, which makes it look straight out of a haunted mansion. Oh, and this is an LED candle, making it perfect for dorm room parties.
Woven
Price: $3.99
Girl dinner is about to get a whole lot spookier, thanks to this spider placemat. I’m not about having actual spiders in my home (I don't care that they catch flies!), but I do think spider webs are very pretty. Add a Halloween-colored tablecloth under this in bright orange or purple to create a striking contrast.
Plush
Price: $1.85
Only got a few quarters to spare on decor? Say hey to this luxe-looking pumpkin, which comes in at just under $2. That’s amazing, y’all. It could sit anywhere, from your coffee table to your bookshelf, making it an easy and inexpensive way to get your spook on. Have it as a standalone piece or pair it up with other pumpkins.
Subtle
Price: $5
I find that rotating wall decor is a really quick way to switch up a room’s vibe. Replace your normal wall art with this pumpkin one, that’s sure to surprise your guests. Its soft shade still makes it super chic, so it’ll blend into your home seamlessly. I think it would look extra fab with some fairy lights draped around it.
Fluffy
Price: $9.99
I’m all for mixing up my pillows for the season, but I was having a tough time finding a Halloween pick that works with my soft-toned decor. I was thrilled to find this one, and I've put it straight in my basket. Aside from pink, it also comes in black and white, so you could always grab a couple and layer them on your couch or bed.
Cozy
Price: $6.99
Keep your Halloween brews warm and snug with one of these lovely mug rugs. Etsy shoppers are obsessed with these, with one reviewer saying that hers brings her joy every time she uses it. How wholesome! It’s worth noting that this is the price per coaster, so if you do want a full set, you’ll need to spend a bit more than $10.
These buys all totally prove that you don’t have to spend a lot to get seriously spooky. Wanna shop even more Halloween buys that won’t break the bank? There are plenty more cheap Halloween decor buys that are frighteningly stylish.