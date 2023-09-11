I’m totally bewitched by these 10 Halloween decor buys under $10

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Getting your place ready for Halloween is always so fun — but it can be expensive. To avoid blowing your decor budget on bats, I've rounded up Halloween decor under $10. Whether you want to go ultra spooky or just want some cute touches, there are plenty of choices for getting the aesthetic you like without hurting your wallet.

I host a Halloween party every year (shout-out to the Spooktacular!), and while I have a box of big decorations, I like to spice things up with fun finishing touches. Sadly, I don’t have endless cash to do this — my party isn’t like Heidi Klum’s, sorry! — so I’m always on the lookout for stylish but dollar-saving Halloween decorations.

If you’re like me and are decorating for Halloween on a budget, I’m here for you. I’ve shopped many different sites to find Halloween decor that cost you less than an Alexander Hamilton bill.

10 Halloween decor buys under $10 that won't frighten your bank balance

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

From pretty pumpkins to sophisticated skulls, there are plenty of different decor buys in this guide. In fact, most of these even come in at under $5, so you can save mega bucks.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

These buys all totally prove that you don’t have to spend a lot to get seriously spooky. Wanna shop even more Halloween buys that won’t break the bank? There are plenty more cheap Halloween decor buys that are frighteningly stylish.