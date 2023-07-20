9 eco-friendly dorm room essentials I wish I had in college — from $14.50

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You don't have to be a 100% sustainable sis to invest in eco-friendly dorm essentials. But, if you've got the ick from plastic and polyester-derived picks — you're well on your way to doing your part for the planet.

It can be so tempting to add lots of cheap and cheerful odds and ends to your dorm packing list, but often things that are suspiciously affordable are *too* good to be true. Most are made miles away with toxic chemicals and fossil fuels, and while California has got its own laws (like Proposition 65) those don't automatically protect everyone from the consequences of adding unsustainable picks to their college inventory.

Luckily as your older e-sibling, I promise you, just a few mindful purchases can indirectly save you money, while you're saving the earth. Think meal-prepping picks that will cut down on single-use plastic, things to keep your bathroom hygienic, and eco-friendly alternatives that look luxe. Mother Nature says TIA!